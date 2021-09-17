Oneida County urging people to report positive COVID self-test results

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is asking anyone who lives in the county to self-report positive at-home test results.   

Kits that allow you to test yourself for COVID at home have become very popular. 

If these results aren’t reported, it could impact the safety of the community. 

Oneida County is in the process of developing an online self-reporting system. You will have to call the health department in the meantime.

Generally, isolation periods are for 10 days, but are dependent on many factors. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area