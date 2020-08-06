Oneida County warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at New Hartford convenience store

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a New Hartford convenience store.
A person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Mirabito Convenience Store on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford on Tuesday, August 4 between 11:30 a.m. and noon. They were wearing a mask.
If you were at the location during this time, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms until August 18.
