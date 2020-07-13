Oneida County warns of possible public exposure at five businesses

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting the public about possible exposures to COVID-19 at five county businesses.

The following is a list of the businesses, dates, and times:

Monday, June 29

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Place of exposure: Creekside Cafe

Address of exposure: Oneida Street, New Hartford

Wore mask: Not while seated/eating

Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/13/20

Wednesday, July 1

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi

Address of exposure: Herkimer Road, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/15/20

Wednesday, July 1

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: Auert Avenue, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/15/20

Friday, July 3

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Place of exposure: Lowe’s

Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/17/20

Friday, July 10

Time of exposure: 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walgreens

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/24/20

