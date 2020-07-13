Oneida County warns of possible public exposure at five businesses

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting the public about possible exposures to COVID-19 at five county businesses.
The following is a list of the businesses, dates, and times:
Monday, June 29
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Place of exposure: Creekside Cafe
Address of exposure: Oneida Street, New Hartford
Wore mask: Not while seated/eating
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/13/20
Wednesday, July 1
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Place of exposure: Aldi
Address of exposure: Herkimer Road, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/15/20
Wednesday, July 1
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: Auert Avenue, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/15/20
Friday, July 3
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Place of exposure: Lowe’s
Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/17/20
Friday, July 10
Time of exposure: 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walgreens
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/24/20
