Oneida County warns of possible public exposure at five businesses

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting the public about possible exposures to COVID-19 at five county businesses.

The following is a list of the businesses, dates, and times:

Monday, June 29
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Place of exposure: Creekside Cafe
Address of exposure: Oneida Street, New Hartford
Wore mask: Not while seated/eating
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/13/20

Wednesday, July 1
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Place of exposure: Aldi
Address of exposure: Herkimer Road, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/15/20

Wednesday, July 1
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Place of exposure: Price Chopper
Address of exposure: Auert Avenue, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/15/20

Friday, July 3
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Place of exposure: Lowe’s
Address of exposure: Horatio Street, Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/17/20

Friday, July 10
Time of exposure: 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walgreens
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/24/20

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected