Oneida County warns of possible public exposures to COVID-19

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting members of the public that they may have been expose to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The potential exposures took place on the following dates, times and locations:
Sunday June 21
Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: Walmart
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/4/20
Saturday June 27
Time of exposure: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Place of exposure: 99 Restaurant & Pub
Address of exposure: Clinton Street, New Hartford
Wore mask: Not while eating
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/10/20
Sunday June 28
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Place of exposure: Creekside Cafe
Address of exposure: Oneida Street, New Hartford
Wore mask: Not while eating
Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/11/20
