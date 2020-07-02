Oneida County warns of possible public exposures to COVID-19

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting members of the public that they may have been expose to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The potential exposures took place on the following dates, times and locations:

Sunday June 21

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/4/20

Saturday June 27

Time of exposure: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Place of exposure: 99 Restaurant & Pub

Address of exposure: Clinton Street, New Hartford

Wore mask: Not while eating

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/10/20

Sunday June 28

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Place of exposure: Creekside Cafe

Address of exposure: Oneida Street, New Hartford

Wore mask: Not while eating

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/11/20

