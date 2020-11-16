Oneida High School, Otto Shortell Middle School buildings to close Monday and Tuesday; Students to learn remotely

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the Oneida City School District, some students will be learning remotely on Monday, November 16, and Tuesday, November 17.
Students who attend Oneida High School and Otto Shortell Middle School will be learning remotely for those two days. The buildings will be closed for a deep cleaning after a student who attended the school tested positive for COVID-19.
