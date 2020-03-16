Closings
There are currently 75 active closings. Click for more details.

Oneida Indian Nation to close its casinos as of 5 p.m. Monday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Oneida Indian Nation_-8823708630973003587

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Indian Nation says it will close its casino properties as of 5 p.m. Monday. This includes Turning Stone Resort Casino, Point Place Casino, and Yellow Brick Road Casino.

The Nation says they are closing because of “public health and safety reasons.”

“The well-being of our members, employees, guests and community at-large remains our highest priority which is why we have decided to temporarily close all of our casinos later today in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and CEO of Nation Enterprises. “In this unprecedented time, it is critical for businesses to step up and make decisions to support the health and well-being of community.”

There is no timeline for when the casinos might reopen.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected