Oneida, Tompkins counties resume J&J vaccine clinics

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Monday the county plans to use its Johnson & Johnson doses to set up pop-up clinics targeting populations with low vaccination rates until confidence in the vaccine rebuilds, after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put the administration of the shot on pause for a short period of time, while agencies investigated its connection to blood clots.

Other Central New York counties have decided to resume clinics with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as usual.

In Tompkins County, the health department will be using its supply to hold two pop-up clinics Thursday, one at the Ithaca Mall and another in the Village of Newfield. For more information and to make an appointment, click here.

Oneida County will administer the one-dose shot at a clinic on Friday at the Parkway Community Center in Utica. For more information and to make an appointment, click here.