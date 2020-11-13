Online tool from NYS lets people check if address is in a Cluster Hot Spot Zone

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

New York State launched a new online tool to allow people to search addresses and see if they are in Cluster Hot Spot Zones.

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State of New York has introduced a new tool that allows people to check if an address is in a state-designated Cluster Hot Spot Zone. The tool is simple to use and will give you results in seconds.

If the address is in a Cluster Hot Spot Zone, then the site will tell you and give you additional pertinent information.

The Governor has updated the state’s response to the coronavirus as infection rates have been steadily rising since the summer months.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected