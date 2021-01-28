OnList Is Live: Onondaga County’s vaccine waitlist for people 65+ is now taking names

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just before noon on Thursday, “The OnList” went live.

The website is a partnership between Onondaga County and Kinney Drugs that allows seniors to join a waitlist for the coronavirus vaccine.

The form requests each person’s name, address, email address, phone number and date of birth.

Up to 10,000 senior citizens in Onondaga County are able to get their name on the list, instead of worrying about navigating other websites, filling out forms, and being locked out of appointments.

Starting with next week’s shipments, a portion of vaccine supplies at The Oncenter and Kinney Drugs locations will be reserved for names from the list. As supply comes in every week, more names will be drafted and contacted.

The list does not guarantee a vaccine, but is an attempt to improve the complicated online process. If desired, those who register on the OnList can also continue to try for an earlier appointment.

Only people living in Onondaga County are eligible to join The OnList, but if it works, Kinney Drugs is considering expanding the list to its other store communities.