(WSYR-TV) — Despite daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations declining, Onondaga County has announced two more COVID related deaths Tuesday. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Tuesday that a man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s, both with underlying conditions, passed away. 

As for new cases, McMahon says there are 58, with 55 residents in the hospital. Eight of those patients are in the ICU. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.    

“Thanks to New Yorkers stepping up, we continue to see numbers trending in the right direction,” Governor Hochul said. “But we must remain vigilant in order to continue the progress we have made against COVID-19. Parents and guardians, please talk to your pediatrician or health care provider about getting your children vaccinated and boosted. The vaccine is safe, effective and the best way to keep our communities safe from this virus.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:      

  • Test Results Reported – 67,714
  • Total Positive – 1,060
  • Percent Positive – 1.57%  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  1.51%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,507 (-13)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 125
  • Patients in ICU – 251 (-7)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 138 (-1)
  • Total Discharges  287,343 (+115)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 17
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,869 

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,541

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.    

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,149,364
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,495
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 131,994
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  81.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.7%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGION  Saturday, March 5, 2022Sunday, March 6, 2022Monday, March 7, 2022
Capital Region11.6011.6511.40
Central New York20.8920.3920.19
Finger Lakes7.467.026.92
Long Island7.177.106.69
Mid-Hudson9.499.439.30
Mohawk Valley11.4211.2711.04
New York City8.518.558.50
North Country18.4118.3818.11
Southern Tier15.8015.2815.14
Western New York9.058.688.36
Statewide9.599.509.33

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

RegionSaturday, March 5, 2022Sunday, March 6, 2022Monday, March 7, 2022
Capital Region2.77%2.69%2.66%
Central New York4.56%4.46%4.39%
Finger Lakes2.19%2.06%2.07%
Long Island1.62%1.62%1.57%
Mid-Hudson1.72%1.73%1.69%
Mohawk Valley2.26%2.22%2.18%
New York City1.03%1.03%1.02%
North Country3.90%3.79%3.69%
Southern Tier2.51%2.41%2.41%
Western New York2.59%2.39%2.27%
Statewide1.56%1.54%1.51%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Borough in NYCSaturday, March 5, 2022Sunday, March 6, 2022Monday, March 7, 2022
Bronx0.78%0.79%0.76%
Kings0.96%0.95%0.93%
New York1.29%1.32%1.33%
Queens0.96%0.94%0.94%
Richmond1.16%1.19%1.19%

Yesterday 1,060 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,916,461. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,16219
Allegany8,8304
Broome44,52912
Cattaraugus15,24011
Cayuga15,7067
Chautauqua23,3907
Chemung21,04610
Chenango9,1734
Clinton16,41712
Columbia9,9101
Cortland10,3343
Delaware7,5802
Dutchess63,34011
Erie206,28752
Essex5,4842
Franklin9,1756
Fulton12,31810
Genesee13,5442
Greene8,4631
Hamilton8424
Herkimer13,5766
Jefferson19,68311
Lewis6,1011
Livingston11,4981
Madison12,7613
Monroe149,60724
Montgomery11,7054
Nassau399,09050
Niagara47,34216
NYC2,277,244393
Oneida52,33517
Onondaga107,84791
Ontario19,5544
Orange105,60516
Orleans8,5351
Oswego25,15520
Otsego9,6862
Putnam23,3513
Rensselaer30,9688
Rockland91,33716
Saratoga45,32224
Schenectady32,4405
Schoharie4,919
Schuyler3,390
Seneca5,7799
St. Lawrence20,6329
Steuben19,6019
Suffolk423,25834
Sullivan18,2182
Tioga10,5277
Tompkins17,59612
Ulster30,95910
Warren13,33712
Washington11,8933
Wayne16,9448
Westchester247,34446
Wyoming8,2331
Yates3,3192

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1036462.1%3937.9%
Central New York512651.0%2549.0%
Finger Lakes2338938.2%14461.8%
Long Island2208538.6%13561.4%
Mid-Hudson1114237.8%6962.2%
Mohawk Valley412458.5%1741.5%
New York City51420439.7%31060.3%
North Country572340.4%3459.6%
Southern Tier702941.4%4158.6%
Western New York1075551.4%5248.6%
Statewide1,50764142.5%86657.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).    

Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,869. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Bronx2
Chautauqua1
Chenango1
Erie2
Greene1
Jefferson1
Kings2
Nassau1
New York2
Onondaga1
Queens1
Saratoga1
St. Lawrence1
Grand Total17

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.    

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.    

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.    

Yesterday, 3,403 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,600 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region966,468241884,005224
Central New York646,689104598,12995
Finger Lakes864,863117801,767141
Long Island2,185,9654671,942,226609
Mid-Hudson1,707,1244841,496,288528
Mohawk Valley325,37444302,67856
New York City8,018,3581,5247,106,3751,545
North Country304,397204275,578130
Southern Tier439,81752402,76074
Western New York955,382166877,887198
Statewide16,414,4373,40314,687,6933,600
Booster/Additional Shots  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region458,8573533,016
Central New York306,5292651,692
Finger Lakes479,1233162,690
Long Island1,120,13688012,735
Mid-Hudson854,83886510,349
Mohawk Valley163,5691521,139
New York City2,917,1722,91436,495
North Country144,237159966
Southern Tier218,6651801,593
Western New York521,3553663,124
Statewide7,184,4816,45073,799

 