Onondaga Co. announces 26 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, County Executive McMahon urges everyone to stay home if sick

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The county reported over 125 new cases of the virus over the last seven days, but Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said a lot of those cases could have been prevented.

On Twitter, McMahon said a lot of the new cases this past week were caused by people going to work with symptoms, which is preventable.

No new Deaths. Stay Home if you are sick, too many cases with people going to work with symptoms this week. Overall Solid week another one below 1% pos rate. Stay strong CNY. — Ryan McMahon (@CHM_McMahon) October 4, 2020

As of Sunday, there are 17 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Onondaga County, but the county’s COVID-19 positive rate remains below one percent.

