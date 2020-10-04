Onondaga Co. announces 26 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, County Executive McMahon urges everyone to stay home if sick

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The county reported over 125 new cases of the virus over the last seven days, but Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said a lot of those cases could have been prevented. 

On Twitter, McMahon said a lot of the new cases this past week were caused by people going to work with symptoms, which is preventable.

As of Sunday, there are 17 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Onondaga County, but the county’s COVID-19 positive rate remains below one percent.

