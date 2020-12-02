Onondaga Co. breaks record number of new COVID-19 cases with 288, also reporting 5 new deaths

Correction: A previous version of this story stated that there were seven new reported deaths. The county confirmed that there were only five new deaths reported. This has been corrected.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has broken its record of new COVID-19 cases in one day.
The county reported 288 new cases on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The county also reported five new deaths.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 10,975 as of Wednesday. This also brings the number of deaths to 243 confirmed and 5 presumed.
The county now has 1,845 active cases.
