Onondaga Co. Exec. warns against indoor gatherings for Super Bowl

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New COVID-19 cases and active cases in Onondaga County hit a low the county hasn’t seen since November and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says he wants to keep the data going in the right direction.

The county reached a high mark of more than 6,000 active cases the first week of January after spikes in cases began after Halloween and Thanksgiving.

“We continue to identify the virus after New Year’s. We were really testing out in the community and trying to find it. By finding it, you start the process of starving it so that’s where we are [testing],” said McMahon.

The surges we saw due to indoor gatherings during Halloween and Thanksgiving might have made people behave better during Christmas and New Year’s, according to McMahon.

Now, McMahon is warning the public ahead of Super Bowl Weekend against indoor gatherings because too many people gathering in an indoor place could make this virus skyrocket once again.

The COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County and across Central New York are in the hands of the members of these communities.