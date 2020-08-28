Onondaga Co. Exec. worries insurance won’t cover proactive testing after CDC change

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahan says Onondaga County will still keep coronavirus testing open to everyone, regardless of their symptoms.

His plan contradicts the updated guidance from the CDC recommending only people showing symptoms get tested, even if someone without symptoms came into contact with a coronavirus-contagious person.

McMahon says, “How they got to that position, I don’t know. I can tell you asymptomatic testing has worked.”

McMahon was hesitant to open testing to everyone, but once he did in May, he never looked back.

Onondaga County began aggressively proactively testing people living in assisted living facilities and other senior housing complexes, knowing how the virus was spreading in state-regulated nursing homes.

McMahon says, “We saved lives by doing it. Every community should be doing this.”

Testing people without symptoms gives health workers the chance to identify people who are spreading the virus and not knowing it, like nursing home workers who could spread COVID-19 to residents.

“If you just want to get a COVID test, what the CDC is setting up is giving the insurance companies cover not to allow that to be covered. So you get it, do it, then you get a bill for $150, $200, $99 in the mail two months later,” McMahon worries, well aware most families can’t afford the expense.

McMahon believes state-mandated nursing home tests and tests to clear patients for elective surgeries will still be covered.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.