Onondaga Co. Executive: Friday will be ‘largest case day for COVID-19’

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted on Thursday that Friday will be the county’s “largest case day for COVID-19.”

McMahon said that the county did a lot of testing, but “going back to work when sick has real consequences.”

According to McMahon, there are a lot of clusters due to small businesses having a large spread among employees. This has caused some of those businesses to shut down for days.

McMahon also tweeted: “COVID symptoms = COVID test. Stay home until you get the results.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected