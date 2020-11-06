Onondaga Co. Executive: Friday will be ‘largest case day for COVID-19’

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted on Thursday that Friday will be the county’s “largest case day for COVID-19.”

McMahon said that the county did a lot of testing, but “going back to work when sick has real consequences.”

According to McMahon, there are a lot of clusters due to small businesses having a large spread among employees. This has caused some of those businesses to shut down for days.

Tomorrow will be our largest case day for Covid 19. We did lots of tests but the unforced error of going to work when sick has real consequences. Multiple clusters where small businesses have large spread among their employees causing them to shut down for days. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) November 6, 2020

McMahon also tweeted: “COVID symptoms = COVID test. Stay home until you get the results.”