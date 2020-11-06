Onondaga Co. Executive: Friday will be ‘largest case day for COVID-19’

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted on Thursday that Friday will be the county’s “largest case day for COVID-19.”
McMahon said that the county did a lot of testing, but “going back to work when sick has real consequences.”
According to McMahon, there are a lot of clusters due to small businesses having a large spread among employees. This has caused some of those businesses to shut down for days.
McMahon also tweeted: “COVID symptoms = COVID test. Stay home until you get the results.”
