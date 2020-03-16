Onondaga Co. Executive Ryan McMahon announces more closings; staffings of county buildings to be reduced by half

Closings
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has announced additional closures, which include cutting in half the staffing of county buildings.

This will take effect on Tuesday, March 17 and will last until Tuesday, March 31.

McMahon has ordered that a minimum of half of Onondaga County employees work from home.

The affected employees will be told by their department heads if they will be working from home.

These employees will also be compensated through March 31, according to a press release from the Office of the County Executive.

Essential services will remain open, which includes public safety-related departments and public health benefit services.

All public benefits services, including Temporary Assistance, Medicaid, HEAP, Childcare, Child Support and SNAP, will take place on the second floor of the Civic Center only.

Vital Statistics and Clinics will be closed.

If you need to use another service inside of the Civic Center of Kochian Office Building, call ahead of time.

All libraries will be closed starting at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 16.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will also be closed starting at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 16.

All Onondaga County Parks recreational programs and events are now canceled through the end of April. All bathrooms and buildings will also be closed effective immediately.

The park grounds will remain open, but the public has been reminded to practice social distancing if they use these public spaces.

McMahon is also reminding the public to “come together, stay calm and not let the anxiety of the situation win.”

