Onondaga Co. Executive says if Carrier Dome doesn’t enforce mask-wearing, it ‘probably shouldn’t mandate it’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ahead of the next football game on Saturday, the Onondaga County Executive says he plans to talk with Syracuse University about “doing better” when it comes to the mask-wearing requirement at the Carrier Dome.

When asked about the widespread lack of mask-wearing at last Saturday’s home opener, McMahon said it was Syracuse University’s policy, not the county’s.

“If anything,” McMahon says, “maybe the mistake Syracuse University (made) was to have masking part of their plan, because it’s very difficult to enforce.”

He asks: “What’re you gonna do? You want an usher to go to somebody who’s been drinking for a half of football and then have an altercation?”

When it comes to the policy the county did insist upon, fans having to show proof of vaccination or negative test results, McMahon said SU did a “great job”.

Syracuse University has already announced a stricter approach to their mask-wearing requirement ahead of the upcoming game including more signs with reminders and stronger enforcement by ushers.

McMahon said: “Even if Syracuse University is doing their best to enforce, they will not get 100 percent compliance. If that’s a deal killer for you, you need to take that into consideration when you’re buying the ticket.”

He says some compliance is better than no compliance, but expecting full compliance is unrealistic.