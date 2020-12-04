(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon on Friday about COVID-19 in the county, hospital capacities and vaccinations.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Stimulus checks: Would a $1,500 payment make you more likely to get a COVID vaccine?
- Onondaga County Executive: ShoppingTown Mall could be used as COVID-19 vaccination site
- Family Healthcast: PEW survey shows Americans are growing more confident in vaccine
- Georgia runoff elections get attention from current, former White House residents
- Onondaga Co. Executive talks COVID-19 numbers, vaccinations
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App