SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County will bring back its phone bank Tuesday, specifically those who are blind and visually impaired. County call takers will help those residents make appointments for their COVID-19 vaccine.

This is just one of the steps the county has taken to vaccinate hard-to-reach communities.

The phone bank will be open from noon to 4 p.m. The number to call is 315-679-4099.