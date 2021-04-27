Onondaga Co. plans to target zip codes with return of J&J vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York is seeing a return of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines after the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the pause on its administration.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says those single-dose shots will be available Friday. He plans to use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to target zip codes that have lower vaccine participation rates.

As for concern over the shot, Onondaga County’s Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta reassures everyone the vaccine is perfectly safe thanks to federal agency watchdogs.

“If there are problems, they are going to continue to come back and say ‘Ok. There’s a problem here. Let’s pause and let’s try to assess.‘ If anything, this should give more confidence to people in the system, not less,” Gupta said.

If interest in the Johnson and Johnson dose increases, the county will consider adding it to a mass vaccination site, but for now it will focus its use at pop-up clinics.

Both the county executive and the county health commissioner say they’ve already received their vaccines, which were Moderna and Pfizer, but the would feel comfortable getting the Johnson & Johnson shot.

