Onondaga Co. ramping up testing as cases rise

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In response to the number of COVID-19 cases going up, Onondaga County is ramping up its testing. If you feel you may have been exposed, it is now easier for you to get a test.

Through Friday, anyone — regardless of whether you have symptoms — can get tested at the Regional Market F Shed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The county will cover the cost.

There will also be testing for asymptomatic bar and restaurant workers beginning on Tuesday at the Oncenter. An appointment is required for this testing.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said people are going to work sick and spreading the virus.