Onondaga Co. ramping up testing as cases rise

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In response to the number of COVID-19 cases going up, Onondaga County is ramping up its testing. If you feel you may have been exposed, it is now easier for you to get a test.
Through Friday, anyone — regardless of whether you have symptoms — can get tested at the Regional Market F Shed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The county will cover the cost.
There will also be testing for asymptomatic bar and restaurant workers beginning on Tuesday at the Oncenter. An appointment is required for this testing.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said people are going to work sick and spreading the virus.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Free Medical Screenings Available During Lung Cancer Awareness Month
- Local SU professor reacts to death of ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek
- William Mattar Law Offices Launch ‘Rescue A Shelter Animal Month’ Campaign
- Low-risk, moderate-risk high school winter sports allowed to start on Nov. 30
- Two Local Schools Partner To Provide Books And Blankets To Students This Holiday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App