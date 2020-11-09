Onondaga Co. ramping up testing as cases rise

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In response to the number of COVID-19 cases going up, Onondaga County is ramping up its testing. If you feel you may have been exposed, it is now easier for you to get a test.

Through Friday, anyone — regardless of whether you have symptoms — can get tested at the Regional Market F Shed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The county will cover the cost.

There will also be testing for asymptomatic bar and restaurant workers beginning on Tuesday at the Oncenter. An appointment is required for this testing.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said people are going to work sick and spreading the virus.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected