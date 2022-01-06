Onondaga County adopts CDC’s 5-day quarantine, isolation policy

(WSYR-TV) — Just two days after asking its residents to self-report a positive COVID-19 case, Onondaga County has adopted the CDC’s recommendation of a 5-day quarantine/isolation.

Below is the recommendation from Onondaga County:

Isolation for the General Population

• Isolate for 5 days (where day 0 is the day symptoms started, or day you test positive if

asymptomatic).

• If you have remained symptom-free or if symptoms are resolving, you can end isolation after 5

days. (Loss of taste and smell may persist for weeks or months after recovery and should not

delay the end of isolation).

• If you continue to have fever or your other symptoms have not improved after 5 days of

isolation, you should wait to end your isolation until you are fever-free for 24 hours without the

use of fever-reducing medication and your other symptoms have improved.

• You should continue to wear a well-fitting mask around others at home and in public for 5

additional days (day 6 through day 10) after the end of your 5-day isolation period.

• If you are moderately to severely immunocompromised, isolate for 10 days.

• Individuals not able to wear mask should isolate for 10 days.



Quarantine for the General Population

Quarantine keeps someone who was exposed to COVID-19 away from others. If you have been in close

contact with someone with COVID-19, quarantine as follows, where day 0 is the last date of exposure:

• If not fully vaccinated* or fully vaccinated and eligible for a booster but not yet boosted,

quarantine for 5 days and wear a well-fitting mask while around others for an additional 5 days.

• If fully vaccinated and boosted* (with the booster at least 2 weeks before the first date of

exposure) or fully vaccinated and not yet eligible for a booster, no quarantine is required.

• If you have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 90 days, no quarantine is required.

• You should wear a well-fitting mask around others for 10 days from the date of your exposure.

• If possible, get tested at day 5. If you test positive, isolate according to the guidance above.

• If symptoms appear, quarantine and seek testing. In this situation, quarantine would end when

the test is negative. If testing is not done, isolate according to the guidance above.