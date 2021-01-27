Onondaga County and Kinney Drugs will open more vaccine appointments on Thursday at Noon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People eligible for COVID-19 vaccines should be ready at their computers around noon on Thursday when nearly two thousand appointments will open up.

Onondaga County will open reservations for its 1,000 allocated doses this week to be administered Friday at The Oncenter.

Onondaga County’s Health Department has been charged by New York State to prioritize people eligible by being part of groups 1A and 1B like doctors, nurses, emergency responders, teachers, and other essential workers.

Some seniors are able to make appointments through Onondaga County as well.

Appointments can be made on a special website set up by Onondaga County.

Around the same time, Kinney Drugs will open appointments for nearly 1,000 vaccines at a special clinic to be held Sunday at The Oncenter.

Kinney Drugs is only allowed to vaccinate people who are 65-years-old and older.

This weekend, instead of making people come to individual pharmacies, Kinney pharmacists are taking over the set-up at The Oncenter.

Appointments can be made on Kinney Drugs website, which crashed for part of the day Wednesday because of traffic.