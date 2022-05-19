(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 239 new COVID cases Thursday and one new death. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that a man in his 60s passed away, there was no mention on whether he had any underlying conditions. 

Of the 239 positive results, 55 were from at-home tests. 70 residents are in the hospital with COVID, and five of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, according to McMahon. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Thursday.

“The best way to stay out of the hospital with COVID-19 is by keeping up to date with your vaccination and booster doses,” Governor Hochul said. “Testing is a critical way to limit your exposure to loved ones. And if you test positive, talk to your doctor about treatment. Let’s use the tools and not let our guard down.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 57.31
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 48.99
  • Test Results Reported – 126,143
  • Total Positive – 11,199
  • Percent Positive – 8.51%**  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.74%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,658 (-47)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 487
  • Patients in ICU – 253 (+6)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 99 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 303,000 (+504)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 19
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,854

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.    

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,303

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,736,059
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 24,643
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 147,696
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.9%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.2%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.2%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Monday, May 16, 2022Tuesday, May 17, 2022Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Capital Region57.0456.6256.58
Central New York33.1831.5030.47
Finger Lakes40.3839.8137.07
Long Island62.7263.0261.90
Mid-Hudson53.3152.7352.23
Mohawk Valley41.8039.6239.45
New York City47.4248.7246.57
North Country38.9737.5436.48
Southern Tier50.1248.0546.85
Western New York59.4358.2254.64
Statewide50.5050.6748.99

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:      

RegionMonday, May 16, 2022Tuesday, May 17, 2022Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Capital Region12.28%12.39%12.58%
Central New York8.89%8.84%8.51%
Finger Lakes13.15%12.80%12.37%
Long Island10.79%10.73%10.64%
Mid-Hudson9.51%9.57%9.61%
Mohawk Valley9.05%9.38%9.82%
New York City5.18%5.19%5.35%
North Country9.32%9.13%9.12%
Southern Tier10.28%10.32%10.37%
Western New York18.20%17.65%17.31%
Statewide7.66%7.57%7.74%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:      

Borough in NYCMonday, May 16, 2022Tuesday, May 17, 2022Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Bronx3.75%3.73%3.97%
Kings5.00%5.07%5.33%
New York5.94%6.02%6.12%
Queens5.26%5.15%5.26%
Richmond6.50%6.71%6.51%

Yesterday 11,199 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,318,733. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany64,602209
Allegany9,37916
Broome49,662104
Cattaraugus16,34544
Cayuga17,51529
Chautauqua24,97957
Chemung22,84947
Chenango9,97924
Clinton18,31767
Columbia11,01233
Cortland11,44921
Delaware8,40031
Dutchess67,948178
Erie230,759593
Essex6,21615
Franklin10,16521
Fulton13,58525
Genesee14,57933
Greene9,22626
Hamilton9241
Herkimer14,95826
Jefferson21,74645
Lewis6,4807
Livingston12,46513
Madison14,45529
Monroe165,535287
Montgomery12,62525
Nassau431,767932
Niagara51,893129
NYC2,434,4014,718
Oneida58,974100
Onondaga122,765177
Ontario21,83138
Orange112,563213
Orleans9,22114
Oswego29,08228
Otsego10,86341
Putnam25,25573
Rensselaer34,388135
Rockland97,188147
Saratoga50,814164
Schenectady36,043142
Schoharie5,42415
Schuyler3,7747
Seneca6,4538
St. Lawrence22,64339
Steuben21,49139
Suffolk450,721975
Sullivan19,50354
Tioga11,85522
Tompkins21,53886
Ulster34,39296
Warren15,06661
Washington13,10540
Wayne18,66729
Westchester268,354643
Wyoming8,78919
Yates3,7569

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region21713662.7%8137.3%
Central New York1025755.9%4544.1%
Finger Lakes37714137.4%23662.6%
Long Island45622048.2%23651.8%
Mid-Hudson23112051.9%11148.1%
Mohawk Valley683855.9%3044.1%
New York City78532841.8%45758.2%
North Country563460.7%2239.3%
Southern Tier1194537.8%7462.2%
Western New York24712450.2%12349.8%
Statewide2,6581,24346.8%1,41553.2%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).      

Yesterday, 19 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,854. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                   
Bronx1
Broome2
Cayuga1
Cortland1
Erie2
Kings1
Monroe1
Nassau1
New York1
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga2
Oswego1
Rensselaer1
Suffolk1
Westchester1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.      

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.      

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.      

Yesterday, 3,264 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,748 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region974,263147891,373131
Central New York651,72183603,48772
Finger Lakes872,347117810,321116
Long Island2,212,1715201,970,252402
Mid-Hudson1,730,8713361,520,093300
Mohawk Valley328,12340305,54332
New York City8,120,9561,6417,208,3591,433
North Country308,22845279,04937
Southern Tier445,601202407,83597
Western New York963,896133888,118128
Statewide16,608,1773,26414,884,4302,748
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region543,6761,2027,975 
Central New York368,1358434,467 
Finger Lakes569,2941,3017,410 
Long Island1,301,1163,01519,011 
Mid-Hudson1,011,8422,36514,752 
Mohawk Valley190,3793962,442 
New York City3,344,7146,88741,057 
North Country172,3003992,335 
Southern Tier256,6036563,703 
Western New York607,2681,1217,467 
Statewide8,365,32718,185110,619 
     