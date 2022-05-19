(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 239 new COVID cases Thursday and one new death.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that a man in his 60s passed away, there was no mention on whether he had any underlying conditions.

Of the 239 positive results, 55 were from at-home tests. 70 residents are in the hospital with COVID, and five of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, according to McMahon.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Thursday.

“The best way to stay out of the hospital with COVID-19 is by keeping up to date with your vaccination and booster doses,” Governor Hochul said. “Testing is a critical way to limit your exposure to loved ones. And if you test positive, talk to your doctor about treatment. Let’s use the tools and not let our guard down.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 57.31

– 57.31 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 48.99

– 48.99 Test Results Reported – 126,143

– 126,143 Total Positive – 11,199

11,199 Percent Positive – 8.51%**

8.51%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.74%**

– 7.74%** Patient Hospitalization – 2,658 (-47)

– 2,658 (-47) Patients Newly Admitted – 487

– 487 Patients in ICU – 253 (+6)

– 253 (+6) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 99 (+3)

– 99 (+3) Total Discharges – 303,000 (+504)

– 303,000 (+504) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 19

– 19 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,854

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,303

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,736,059

– 38,736,059 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 24,643

– 24,643 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 147,696

– 147,696 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%

– 92.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.9%

– 83.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.2%

– 87.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.4%

– 83.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.4%

– 73.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%

– 82.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%

– 74.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.4%

– 90.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Monday, May 16, 2022 Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Capital Region 57.04 56.62 56.58 Central New York 33.18 31.50 30.47 Finger Lakes 40.38 39.81 37.07 Long Island 62.72 63.02 61.90 Mid-Hudson 53.31 52.73 52.23 Mohawk Valley 41.80 39.62 39.45 New York City 47.42 48.72 46.57 North Country 38.97 37.54 36.48 Southern Tier 50.12 48.05 46.85 Western New York 59.43 58.22 54.64 Statewide 50.50 50.67 48.99

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Monday, May 16, 2022 Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Capital Region 12.28% 12.39% 12.58% Central New York 8.89% 8.84% 8.51% Finger Lakes 13.15% 12.80% 12.37% Long Island 10.79% 10.73% 10.64% Mid-Hudson 9.51% 9.57% 9.61% Mohawk Valley 9.05% 9.38% 9.82% New York City 5.18% 5.19% 5.35% North Country 9.32% 9.13% 9.12% Southern Tier 10.28% 10.32% 10.37% Western New York 18.20% 17.65% 17.31% Statewide 7.66% 7.57% 7.74%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Monday, May 16, 2022 Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Bronx 3.75% 3.73% 3.97% Kings 5.00% 5.07% 5.33% New York 5.94% 6.02% 6.12% Queens 5.26% 5.15% 5.26% Richmond 6.50% 6.71% 6.51%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 11,199 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,318,733. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 64,602 209 Allegany 9,379 16 Broome 49,662 104 Cattaraugus 16,345 44 Cayuga 17,515 29 Chautauqua 24,979 57 Chemung 22,849 47 Chenango 9,979 24 Clinton 18,317 67 Columbia 11,012 33 Cortland 11,449 21 Delaware 8,400 31 Dutchess 67,948 178 Erie 230,759 593 Essex 6,216 15 Franklin 10,165 21 Fulton 13,585 25 Genesee 14,579 33 Greene 9,226 26 Hamilton 924 1 Herkimer 14,958 26 Jefferson 21,746 45 Lewis 6,480 7 Livingston 12,465 13 Madison 14,455 29 Monroe 165,535 287 Montgomery 12,625 25 Nassau 431,767 932 Niagara 51,893 129 NYC 2,434,401 4,718 Oneida 58,974 100 Onondaga 122,765 177 Ontario 21,831 38 Orange 112,563 213 Orleans 9,221 14 Oswego 29,082 28 Otsego 10,863 41 Putnam 25,255 73 Rensselaer 34,388 135 Rockland 97,188 147 Saratoga 50,814 164 Schenectady 36,043 142 Schoharie 5,424 15 Schuyler 3,774 7 Seneca 6,453 8 St. Lawrence 22,643 39 Steuben 21,491 39 Suffolk 450,721 975 Sullivan 19,503 54 Tioga 11,855 22 Tompkins 21,538 86 Ulster 34,392 96 Warren 15,066 61 Washington 13,105 40 Wayne 18,667 29 Westchester 268,354 643 Wyoming 8,789 19 Yates 3,756 9

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 217 136 62.7% 81 37.3% Central New York 102 57 55.9% 45 44.1% Finger Lakes 377 141 37.4% 236 62.6% Long Island 456 220 48.2% 236 51.8% Mid-Hudson 231 120 51.9% 111 48.1% Mohawk Valley 68 38 55.9% 30 44.1% New York City 785 328 41.8% 457 58.2% North Country 56 34 60.7% 22 39.3% Southern Tier 119 45 37.8% 74 62.2% Western New York 247 124 50.2% 123 49.8% Statewide 2,658 1,243 46.8% 1,415 53.2%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 19 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,854. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Broome 2 Cayuga 1 Cortland 1 Erie 2 Kings 1 Monroe 1 Nassau 1 New York 1 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 2 Oswego 1 Rensselaer 1 Suffolk 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,264 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,748 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: