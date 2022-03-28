(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced this past weekend’s positive COVID-19 results with 655 people testing positive over the three day period.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday that there were 293 positive tests Saturday, 242 new cases Sunday, and 120 positive results Monday. McMahon added that 42% of Monday’s cases are from self-reported home tests.

94% of this weekend’s cases are from residents under the age of 69, and there are 51 people are currently in the hospital with six patients in the ICU, McMahon says. There were eight deaths across the state, but zero of them are from Onondaga County.

And if you are one of the “thousand requests” McMahon’s office has received from residents looking for tests, and/or masks, he says they will be getting them out this week.

All of this news comes as the state also released their daily COVID-19 numbers, and they have Central New York’s daily positive percentage rate at 9.14%. The next closest region is the Mohawk Valley at 3.78%.

“The best way to protect ourselves and others from this virus is by using the tools we know work,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “If you feel sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments. The booster dose improves your protection against severe illness and hospitalization, so don’t delay in getting one once you are eligible. Let’s continue to safely move forward through this pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 70,156

Total Positive – 2,010

Percent Positive – 2.87%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.36%

Patient Hospitalization – 821 (-2)

Patients Newly Admitted – 103

Patients in ICU – 127 (-8)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 56 (-1)

Total Discharges – 290,377 (+95)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 8

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,104

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,159

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,409,995

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 8,246

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 87,959

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Friday, March 25, 2022 Saturday, March 26, 2022 Sunday, March 27, 2022 Capital Region 11.53 11.94 12.61 Central New York 40.62 43.49 46.46 Finger Lakes 10.06 11.00 11.76 Long Island 9.97 10.59 11.05 Mid-Hudson 11.84 11.23 11.81 Mohawk Valley 14.72 15.87 17.37 New York City 13.38 13.93 14.48 North Country 15.34 15.14 15.51 Southern Tier 19.68 22.00 22.54 Western New York 8.85 9.01 9.42 Statewide 13.43 13.99 14.66

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, March 25, 2022 Saturday, March 26, 2022 Sunday, March 27, 2022 Capital Region 3.37% 3.31% 3.38% Central New York 8.76% 8.82% 9.14% Finger Lakes 2.76% 2.89% 2.98% Long Island 2.31% 2.41% 2.46% Mid-Hudson 2.30% 2.22% 2.29% Mohawk Valley 3.59% 3.61% 3.78% New York City 1.62% 1.71% 1.75% North Country 3.22% 3.03% 3.07% Southern Tier 3.27% 3.43% 3.45% Western New York 2.07% 2.12% 2.23% Statewide 2.20% 2.29% 2.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Friday, March 25, 2022 Saturday, March 26, 2022 Sunday, March 27, 2022 Bronx 0.79% 0.88% 0.91% Brooklyn 1.54% 1.66% 1.70% Manhattan 2.34% 2.42% 2.46% Queens 1.36% 1.43% 1.48% Staten Island 1.56% 1.66% 1.71%

Yesterday 2,010 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,961,729. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,719 28 Allegany 8,907 4 Broome 44,975 19 Cattaraugus 15,388 1 Cayuga 16,082 19 Chautauqua 23,509 4 Chemung 21,232 4 Chenango 9,251 2 Clinton 16,665 10 Columbia 10,011 5 Cortland 10,527 4 Delaware 7,672 5 Dutchess 63,747 21 Erie 207,777 75 Essex 5,612 4 Franklin 9,441 9 Fulton 12,526 8 Genesee 13,611 – Greene 8,593 1 Hamilton 870 – Herkimer 13,723 4 Jefferson 19,941 9 Lewis 6,129 2 Livingston 11,579 2 Madison 13,017 15 Monroe 150,903 73 Montgomery 11,825 7 Nassau 401,999 146 Niagara 47,706 19 NYC 2,296,482 840 Oneida 52,951 36 Onondaga 111,323 162 Ontario 19,815 14 Orange 106,235 35 Orleans 8,575 2 Oswego 25,822 51 Otsego 9,841 8 Putnam 23,516 11 Rensselaer 31,219 9 Rockland 91,979 32 Saratoga 45,873 19 Schenectady 32,777 22 Schoharie 4,972 – Schuyler 3,443 1 Seneca 5,884 8 St. Lawrence 21,009 6 Steuben 19,819 9 Suffolk 425,373 105 Sullivan 18,321 1 Tioga 10,667 – Tompkins 18,423 6 Ulster 31,531 11 Warren 13,520 14 Washington 12,019 3 Wayne 17,117 9 Westchester 249,661 94 Wyoming 8,264 1 Yates 3,361 1

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions: 

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 54 45 83.3% 9 16.7% Central New York 55 30 54.5% 25 45.5% Finger Lakes 125 33 26.4% 92 73.6% Long Island 134 56 41.8% 78 58.2% Mid-Hudson 60 29 48.3% 31 51.7% Mohawk Valley 28 13 46.4% 15 53.6% New York City 253 98 38.7% 155 61.3% North Country 30 11 36.7% 19 63.3% Southern Tier 42 17 40.5% 25 59.5% Western New York 40 27 67.5% 13 32.5% Statewide 821 359 43.7% 462 56.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 8 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,104. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Erie 1 Fulton 1 Jefferson 1 Livingston 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 1,790 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,999 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 