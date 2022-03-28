(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced this past weekend’s positive COVID-19 results with 655 people testing positive over the three day period. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday that there were 293 positive tests Saturday, 242 new cases Sunday, and 120 positive results Monday. McMahon added that 42% of Monday’s cases are from self-reported home tests. 

94% of this weekend’s cases are from residents under the age of 69, and there are 51 people are currently in the hospital with six patients in the ICU, McMahon says. There were eight deaths across the state, but zero of them are from Onondaga County. 

And if you are one of the “thousand requests” McMahon’s office has received from residents looking for tests, and/or masks, he says they will be getting them out this week. 

All of this news comes as the state also released their daily COVID-19 numbers, and they have Central New York’s daily positive percentage rate at 9.14%. The next closest region is the Mohawk Valley at 3.78%. 

“The best way to protect ourselves and others from this virus is by using the tools we know work,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “If you feel sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments. The booster dose improves your protection against severe illness and hospitalization, so don’t delay in getting one once you are eligible. Let’s continue to safely move forward through this pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

Test Results Reported – 70,156

Total Positive – 2,010

Percent Positive – 2.87%

7-Day Average Percent Positive  2.36%

Patient Hospitalization – 821 (-2)

Patients Newly Admitted – 103

Patients in ICU – 127 (-8)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 56 (-1)

Total Discharges  290,377 (+95)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 8

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,104   

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. 

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,159

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,409,995

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 8,246

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 87,959

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  82.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5% 

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGIONFriday, March 25, 2022Saturday, March 26, 2022Sunday, March 27, 2022
Capital Region11.5311.9412.61
Central New York40.6243.4946.46
Finger Lakes10.0611.0011.76
Long Island9.9710.5911.05
Mid-Hudson11.8411.2311.81
Mohawk Valley14.7215.8717.37
New York City13.3813.9314.48
North Country15.3415.1415.51
Southern Tier19.6822.0022.54
Western New York8.859.019.42
Statewide13.4313.9914.66

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONFriday, March 25, 2022Saturday, March 26, 2022Sunday, March 27, 2022
Capital Region3.37%3.31%3.38%
Central New York8.76%8.82%9.14%
Finger Lakes2.76%2.89%2.98%
Long Island2.31%2.41%2.46%
Mid-Hudson2.30%2.22%2.29%
Mohawk Valley3.59%3.61%3.78%
New York City1.62%1.71%1.75%
North Country3.22%3.03%3.07%
Southern Tier3.27%3.43%3.45%
Western New York2.07%2.12%2.23%
Statewide2.20%2.29%2.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHFriday, March 25, 2022Saturday, March 26, 2022Sunday, March 27, 2022
Bronx0.79%0.88%0.91%
Brooklyn1.54%1.66%1.70%
Manhattan2.34%2.42%2.46%
Queens1.36%1.43%1.48%
Staten Island1.56%1.66%1.71%

Yesterday 2,010 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,961,729. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,71928
Allegany8,9074
Broome44,97519
Cattaraugus15,3881
Cayuga16,08219
Chautauqua23,5094
Chemung21,2324
Chenango9,2512
Clinton16,66510
Columbia10,0115
Cortland10,5274
Delaware7,6725
Dutchess63,74721
Erie207,77775
Essex5,6124
Franklin9,4419
Fulton12,5268
Genesee13,611
Greene8,5931
Hamilton870
Herkimer13,7234
Jefferson19,9419
Lewis6,1292
Livingston11,5792
Madison13,01715
Monroe150,90373
Montgomery11,8257
Nassau401,999146
Niagara47,70619
NYC2,296,482840
Oneida52,95136
Onondaga111,323162
Ontario19,81514
Orange106,23535
Orleans8,5752
Oswego25,82251
Otsego9,8418
Putnam23,51611
Rensselaer31,2199
Rockland91,97932
Saratoga45,87319
Schenectady32,77722
Schoharie4,972
Schuyler3,4431
Seneca5,8848
St. Lawrence21,0096
Steuben19,8199
Suffolk425,373105
Sullivan18,3211
Tioga10,667
Tompkins18,4236
Ulster31,53111
Warren13,52014
Washington12,0193
Wayne17,1179
Westchester249,66194
Wyoming8,2641
Yates3,3611

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region544583.3%916.7%
Central New York553054.5%2545.5%
Finger Lakes1253326.4%9273.6%
Long Island1345641.8%7858.2%
Mid-Hudson602948.3%3151.7%
Mohawk Valley281346.4%1553.6%
New York City2539838.7%15561.3%
North Country301136.7%1963.3%
Southern Tier421740.5%2559.5%
Western New York402767.5%1332.5%
Statewide82135943.7%46256.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).  

Yesterday, 8 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,104. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Erie1
Fulton1
Jefferson1
Livingston1
Wayne1
Westchester1
  

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.  

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.  

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.  

Yesterday, 1,790 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,999 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location     
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region968,54554886,58880  
Central New York647,83352599,69852  
Finger Lakes866,93672804,58756  
Long Island2,192,3791841,952,294265  
Mid-Hudson1,713,2082261,503,778111  
Mohawk Valley326,14432303,66030  
New York City8,050,6411,0437,138,9021,254  
North Country305,92737277,07126  
Southern Tier440,81421403,89531  
Western New York957,64469881,27894  
Statewide16,470,0711,79014,751,7511,999  
       
Booster/Additional Shots     
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region464,1251342,003   
Central New York310,5851101,688   
Finger Lakes484,3832351,976   
Long Island1,139,3536466,806   
Mid-Hudson869,9334035,502   
Mohawk Valley165,67963705   
New York City2,984,5142,45422,427   
North Country146,58436638   
Southern Tier221,603621,180   
Western New York527,4222382,183   
Statewide7,314,1814,38145,108   
 