(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 141 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out Thursday that 66 residents are currently in the hospital with 11 of those patients in the ICU, and none of the patients are under the age of 18.

The encouraging numbers have continued as the county and state start to peel away certain mandates. McMahon, who was a big proponent of the state coming up with a metric to begin the process of getting masks off students, got his wish this week when Governor Kathy Hochul said students were able to go maskless March 2.

While it is still too early to tell if students taking masks off in school will lead to an uptick in cases, numbers have remained manageable since students returned from winter break.

Meanwhile, Governor Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we move forward in our fight against the pandemic, it is important that we continue the hard work that got us here,” Governor Hochul said. “Vaccines and boosters work, and are our most powerful tool in beating back this virus. The shot is free, convenient, and most importantly safe for children and adults – get vaccinated if you haven’t yet and make sure your friends and family do as well.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 54,786

– 54,786 Total Positive – 2,444

– 2,444 Percent Positive – 1.44%

– 1.44% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.71%

– 1.71% Patient Hospitalization – 1,719 (-113)

– 1,719 (-113) Patients Newly Admitted – 207

– 207 Patients in ICU – 298 (-12)

– 298 (-12) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 154 (-12)

– 154 (-12) Total Discharges – 286,394 (+262)

– 286,394 (+262) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 26

– 26 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,786

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,391

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,068,632

– 37,068,632 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 23,241

– 23,241 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 305,662

– 305,662 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.7%

– 91.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.0%

– 83.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.6%

– 85.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.8%

– 81.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.7%

– 71.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%

– 81.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.3%

– 73.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.0%

– 89.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Monday, February 28, 2022 Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Capital Region 12.88 13.06 12.43 Central New York 19.77 20.76 20.78 Finger Lakes 8.65 8.74 8.25 Long Island 8.08 7.53 8.10 Mid-Hudson 8.59 8.20 8.29 Mohawk Valley 15.81 14.42 13.63 New York City 8.57 8.38 8.08 North Country 21.45 20.46 19.33 Southern Tier 17.69 17.33 17.08 Western New York 10.57 10.24 9.74 Statewide 10.08 9.84 9.65

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Monday, February 28, 2022 Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Capital Region 3.30% 3.23% 3.05% Central New York 5.16% 5.13% 4.85% Finger Lakes 2.96% 2.91% 2.70% Long Island 1.90% 1.75% 1.79% Mid-Hudson 1.62% 1.73% 1.70% Mohawk Valley 3.33% 2.99% 2.70% New York City 1.26% 1.21% 1.09% North Country 5.47% 5.20% 4.77% Southern Tier 2.94% 2.90% 2.83% Western New York 3.23% 3.18% 2.99% Statewide 1.88% 1.84% 1.71%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Monday, February 28, 2022 Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Bronx 1.28% 1.18% 0.79% Kings 1.10% 1.05% 0.96% New York 1.30% 1.31% 1.30% Queens 1.41% 1.31% 1.16% Richmond 1.48% 1.46% 1.29%

Yesterday 2,444 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,908,263. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,018 35 Allegany 8,806 2 Broome 44,408 27 Cattaraugus 15,203 20 Cayuga 15,653 16 Chautauqua 23,354 6 Chemung 20,994 27 Chenango 9,152 9 Clinton 16,337 32 Columbia 9,892 4 Cortland 10,306 5 Delaware 7,566 10 Dutchess 63,256 47 Erie 205,953 90 Essex 5,468 7 Franklin 9,091 20 Fulton 12,283 8 Genesee 13,535 5 Greene 8,453 4 Hamilton 834 – Herkimer 13,549 9 Jefferson 19,623 9 Lewis 6,095 3 Livingston 11,478 3 Madison 12,717 4 Monroe 149,417 55 Montgomery 11,672 3 Nassau 398,668 181 Niagara 47,261 22 NYC 2,273,963 926 Oneida 52,230 33 Onondaga 107,408 140 Ontario 19,509 20 Orange 105,406 32 Orleans 8,531 3 Oswego 25,050 22 Otsego 9,663 12 Putnam 23,320 5 Rensselaer 30,875 24 Rockland 91,221 25 Saratoga 45,175 35 Schenectady 32,374 27 Schoharie 4,909 7 Schuyler 3,384 5 Seneca 5,754 1 St. Lawrence 20,535 35 Steuben 19,547 18 Suffolk 422,911 165 Sullivan 18,194 11 Tioga 10,508 8 Tompkins 17,472 26 Ulster 30,874 35 Warren 13,293 18 Washington 11,860 9 Wayne 16,903 9 Westchester 246,820 123 Wyoming 8,227 5 Yates 3,305 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 117 69 59.0% 48 41.0% Central New York 60 34 56.7% 26 43.3% Finger Lakes 264 106 40.2% 158 59.8% Long Island 245 102 41.6% 143 58.4% Mid-Hudson 130 48 36.9% 82 63.1% Mohawk Valley 47 29 61.7% 18 38.3% New York City 633 258 40.8% 375 59.2% North Country 40 16 40.0% 24 60.0% Southern Tier 62 28 45.2% 34 54.8% Western New York 121 70 57.9% 51 42.1% Statewide 1,719 760 44.2% 959 55.8%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 26 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,786. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Broome 1 Erie 2 Essex 1 Kings 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 1 New York 2 Niagara 1 Onondaga 1 Orange 2 Queens 4 Richmond 2 Steuben 1 Suffolk 1 Sullivan 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 335 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 6,997 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 965,635 185 883,169 218 Central New York 646,204 97 597,620 153 Finger Lakes 864,186 246 800,946 251 Long Island 2,183,520 533 1,938,912 851 Mid-Hudson 1,704,975 561 1,493,907 621 Mohawk Valley 325,102 54 302,351 84 New York City 8,013,408 -1,722 7,091,366 4,292 North Country 303,937 54 275,202 79 Southern Tier 439,506 52 402,402 81 Western New York 954,592 275 876,817 367 Statewide 16,401,065 335 14,662,692 6,997