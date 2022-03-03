(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 141 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out Thursday that 66 residents are currently in the hospital with 11 of those patients in the ICU, and none of the patients are under the age of 18. 

The encouraging numbers have continued as the county and state start to peel away certain mandates. McMahon, who was a big proponent of the state coming up with a metric to begin the process of getting masks off students, got his wish this week when Governor Kathy Hochul said students were able to go maskless March 2. 

While it is still too early to tell if students taking masks off in school will lead to an uptick in cases, numbers have remained manageable since students returned from winter break. 

Meanwhile, Governor Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“As we move forward in our fight against the pandemic, it is important that we continue the hard work that got us here,” Governor Hochul said. “Vaccines and boosters work, and are our most powerful tool in beating back this virus. The shot is free, convenient, and most importantly safe for children and adults – get vaccinated if you haven’t yet and make sure your friends and family do as well.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 54,786
  • Total Positive – 2,444
  • Percent Positive – 1.44%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  1.71%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,719 (-113)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 207
  • Patients in ICU – 298 (-12)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 154 (-12)
  • Total Discharges  286,394 (+262)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 26
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,786

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,391

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.  

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,068,632
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 23,241
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 305,662
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.7%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  81.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.7%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.6%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGION  Monday, February 28, 2022Tuesday, March 1, 2022Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Capital Region  12.8813.0612.43
Central New York  19.7720.7620.78
Finger Lakes  8.658.748.25
Long Island  8.087.538.10
Mid-Hudson  8.598.208.29
Mohawk Valley  15.8114.4213.63
New York City  8.578.388.08
North Country  21.4520.4619.33
Southern Tier  17.6917.3317.08
Western New York  10.5710.249.74
Statewide  10.089.849.65

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONMonday, February 28, 2022Tuesday, March 1, 2022Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Capital Region3.30%3.23%3.05%
Central New York5.16%5.13%4.85%
Finger Lakes2.96%2.91%2.70%
Long Island1.90%1.75%1.79%
Mid-Hudson1.62%1.73%1.70%
Mohawk Valley3.33%2.99%2.70%
New York City1.26%1.21%1.09%
North Country5.47%5.20%4.77%
Southern Tier2.94%2.90%2.83%
Western New York3.23%3.18%2.99%
Statewide1.88%1.84%1.71%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHMonday, February 28, 2022Tuesday, March 1, 2022Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Bronx1.28%1.18%0.79%
Kings1.10%1.05%0.96%
New York1.30%1.31%1.30%
Queens1.41%1.31%1.16%
Richmond1.48%1.46%1.29%

Yesterday 2,444 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,908,263. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,01835
Allegany8,8062
Broome44,40827
Cattaraugus15,20320
Cayuga15,65316
Chautauqua23,3546
Chemung20,99427
Chenango9,1529
Clinton16,33732
Columbia9,8924
Cortland10,3065
Delaware7,56610
Dutchess63,25647
Erie205,95390
Essex5,4687
Franklin9,09120
Fulton12,2838
Genesee13,5355
Greene8,4534
Hamilton834
Herkimer13,5499
Jefferson19,6239
Lewis6,0953
Livingston11,4783
Madison12,7174
Monroe149,41755
Montgomery11,6723
Nassau398,668181
Niagara47,26122
NYC2,273,963926
Oneida52,23033
Onondaga107,408140
Ontario19,50920
Orange105,40632
Orleans8,5313
Oswego25,05022
Otsego9,66312
Putnam23,3205
Rensselaer30,87524
Rockland91,22125
Saratoga45,17535
Schenectady32,37427
Schoharie4,9097
Schuyler3,3845
Seneca5,7541
St. Lawrence20,53535
Steuben19,54718
Suffolk422,911165
Sullivan18,19411
Tioga10,5088
Tompkins17,47226
Ulster30,87435
Warren13,29318
Washington11,8609
Wayne16,9039
Westchester246,820123
Wyoming8,2275
Yates3,3052

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1176959.0%4841.0%
Central New York603456.7%2643.3%
Finger Lakes26410640.2%15859.8%
Long Island24510241.6%14358.4%
Mid-Hudson1304836.9%8263.1%
Mohawk Valley472961.7%1838.3%
New York City63325840.8%37559.2%
North Country401640.0%2460.0%
Southern Tier622845.2%3454.8%
Western New York1217057.9%5142.1%
Statewide1,71976044.2%95955.8%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).  

Yesterday, 26 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,786. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Bronx2
Broome1
Erie2
Essex1
Kings1
Monroe2
Montgomery1
New York2
Niagara1
Onondaga1
Orange2
Queens4
Richmond2
Steuben1
Suffolk1
Sullivan1
Westchester1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.  

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.  

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.  

Yesterday, 335 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 6,997 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region965,635185883,169218
Central New York646,20497597,620153
Finger Lakes864,186246800,946251
Long Island2,183,5205331,938,912851
Mid-Hudson1,704,9755611,493,907621
Mohawk Valley325,10254302,35184
New York City8,013,408-1,7227,091,3664,292
North Country303,93754275,20279
Southern Tier439,50652402,40281
Western New York954,592275876,817367
Statewide16,401,06533514,662,6926,997
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region457,0356772,963 
Central New York305,3082261,919 
Finger Lakes477,4546532,758 
Long Island1,112,9523,78917,318 
Mid-Hudson849,2783,29012,429 
Mohawk Valley162,8301981,200 
New York City2,896,7185,843148,939 
North Country143,6111581,170 
Southern Tier217,7624051,791 
Western New York519,3495873,706 
Statewide7,142,29715,826194,193 