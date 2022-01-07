Onondaga County announces 2230 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths

(WSYR-TV) — Another day and another Onondaga County record for positive cases in a single day. Friday, County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out that 2230 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and three more people died.
There were two women, one in her 50s and another in her 60s that passed. One man also died, he was in his 70s. McMahon also tweeted that 90% of the 9700 active cases are people 59 years old and younger. 186 residents are currently hospitalized, and 74% of the 31 patients in the ICU are unvaccinated. Though 59% of the 29 new admissions are vaccinated.
Meanwhile, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s battle with COVID-19.
Wearing a mask, washing your hands, getting your vaccine, your second dose, your booster – we are not defenseless and these are things you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “As we make our way through the winter surge, it is important to keep the wellbeing of others in mind. Be mindful of how your actions impact others so we can keep our communities open and thriving.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
Test Results Reported – 377,565
Total Positive – 84,202
Percent Positive – 22.30%
7-Day Average Percent Positive – 22.48%
Patient Hospitalization – 11,184 (+317)
Patients Newly Admitted – 2,020
Patients in ICU – 1,404 (+45)
Patients in ICU with Intubation – 695 (+38)
Total Discharges – 238,342 (+1,658)
New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 130
Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49,029
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,225
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
Total vaccine doses administered – 34,082,745
Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 108,132
Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 568,560
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.5%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.8%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.1%
Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.4%
Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.1%
Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.8%
Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.1%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|REGION
|Jan. 3
|Jan. 4
|Jan. 5
|Capital Region
|158.53
|171.19
|189.67
|Central New York
|184.40
|203.56
|217.66
|Finger Lakes
|134.08
|145.10
|158.94
|Long Island
|407.77
|416.72
|423.40
|Mid-Hudson
|321.16
|327.90
|334.36
|Mohawk Valley
|138.85
|145.09
|158.31
|New York City
|462.97
|468.22
|471.91
|North Country
|99.32
|109.08
|124.22
|Southern Tier
|137.25
|142.19
|157.02
|Western New York
|189.69
|201.70
|207.50
|Statewide
|344.18
|352.06
|359.36
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Monday, January 3, 2022
|Tuesday, January 4, 2022
|Wednesday, January 5, 2022
|Capital Region
|16.31%
|18.04%
|18.72%
|Central New York
|17.42%
|20.42%
|20.70%
|Finger Lakes
|17.12%
|18.94%
|19.44%
|Long Island
|25.49%
|26.36%
|26.76%
|Mid-Hudson
|21.91%
|23.31%
|23.10%
|Mohawk Valley
|13.78%
|16.21%
|16.89%
|New York City
|22.52%
|22.51%
|22.42%
|North Country
|13.37%
|15.02%
|15.79%
|Southern Tier
|14.14%
|15.94%
|15.70%
|Western New York
|18.73%
|20.05%
|20.68%
|Statewide
|21.81%
|22.45%
|22.48%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Monday, January 3, 2022
|Tuesday, January 4, 2022
|Wednesday, January 5, 2022
|Bronx
|27.99%
|27.82%
|27.53%
|Kings
|21.36%
|21.23%
|20.99%
|New York
|18.32%
|18.07%
|17.85%
|Queens
|23.94%
|24.14%
|24.32%
|Richmond
|24.03%
|24.10%
|24.47%
Yesterday, 84,202 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,884,601. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|44,357
|858
|Allegany
|7,214
|75
|Broome
|35,619
|519
|Cattaraugus
|11,961
|124
|Cayuga
|12,219
|171
|Chautauqua
|18,522
|188
|Chemung
|15,949
|206
|Chenango
|7,120
|112
|Clinton
|10,640
|236
|Columbia
|7,423
|107
|Cortland
|7,729
|116
|Delaware
|5,880
|118
|Dutchess
|50,003
|789
|Erie
|161,690
|2,408
|Essex
|3,987
|52
|Franklin
|6,790
|80
|Fulton
|9,477
|111
|Genesee
|10,716
|148
|Greene
|6,581
|114
|Hamilton
|680
|16
|Herkimer
|10,762
|151
|Jefferson
|14,082
|268
|Lewis
|4,953
|67
|Livingston
|8,932
|108
|Madison
|9,701
|157
|Monroe
|121,594
|2,048
|Montgomery
|8,883
|147
|Nassau
|330,870
|6,983
|Niagara
|37,272
|636
|NYC
|1,779,267
|46,158
|Oneida
|41,715
|626
|Onondaga
|78,104
|1,374
|Ontario
|15,005
|210
|Orange
|84,287
|1,610
|Orleans
|6,790
|102
|Oswego
|18,422
|278
|Otsego
|7,046
|92
|Putnam
|18,882
|379
|Rensselaer
|22,852
|429
|Rockland
|74,264
|1,350
|Saratoga
|33,850
|775
|Schenectady
|24,442
|398
|Schoharie
|3,623
|46
|Schuyler
|2,557
|30
|Seneca
|4,211
|54
|St. Lawrence
|15,790
|164
|Steuben
|15,231
|139
|Suffolk
|354,277
|6,977
|Sullivan
|13,722
|287
|Tioga
|8,096
|115
|Tompkins
|12,531
|363
|Ulster
|23,967
|278
|Warren
|9,934
|209
|Washington
|8,951
|168
|Wayne
|12,998
|181
|Westchester
|203,075
|4,175
|Wyoming
|6,596
|93
|Yates
|2,510
|29
|Grand Total
|3,884,601
|84,202
Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants uploaded to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data
Data today in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 92.7% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/23/21 and 1/5/22. This higher level than that reported yesterday, reflects the expected fluctuations in the database with uploading batches of data from sequencing laboratories. It indicates that Omicron continues to circulate at an extremely high level across the state although there may be regional differences. These cannot be measured with statistical precision due to low sample numbers in the data from the last several days, which is a result of the inherent time lag from sample collection to testing, sequencing and data upload.
It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentage for the Omicron variant reported by CDC.
Yesterday, 130 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 49,209. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|11
|Broome
|1
|Cayuga
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Columbia
|1
|Erie
|10
|Genesee
|1
|Greene
|1
|Kings
|24
|Livingston
|1
|Manhattan
|7
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|5
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|2
|Orange
|4
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|16
|Richmond
|4
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|4
|Schenectady
|1
|Seneca
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|16
|Ulster
|1
|Warren
|1
|Westchester
|3
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.
Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.
Yesterday, 24,278 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,123 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|943,525
|736
|859,245
|758
|Central New York
|631,074
|453
|582,742
|484
|Finger Lakes
|840,929
|892
|775,480
|865
|Long Island
|2,100,924
|2,988
|1,852,682
|1,986
|Mid-Hudson
|1,643,931
|2,527
|1,431,745
|1,701
|Mohawk Valley
|317,904
|346
|293,980
|268
|New York City
|7,689,902
|14,519
|6,722,795
|9,268
|North Country
|295,368
|264
|266,367
|307
|Southern Tier
|428,498
|445
|391,125
|414
|Western New York
|928,521
|1,108
|847,014
|1,072
|Statewide
|15,820,576
|24,278
|14,023,175
|17,123
|Booster/Additional Shots
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|371,009
|3,662
|19,047
|Central New York
|234,583
|2,588
|12,883
|Finger Lakes
|375,901
|4,867
|19,904
|Long Island
|717,410
|9,882
|48,356
|Mid-Hudson
|580,292
|7,841
|36,150
|Mohawk Valley
|128,320
|1,291
|6,469
|New York City
|1,793,105
|22,500
|140,171
|North Country
|109,512
|1,378
|5,898
|Southern Tier
|171,867
|2,085
|9,662
|Western New York
|415,873
|4,079
|19,849
|Statewide
|4,897,872
|60,173
|318,389