Onondaga County announces 2230 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths

(WSYR-TV) — Another day and another Onondaga County record for positive cases in a single day. Friday, County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out that 2230 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and three more people died.

There were two women, one in her 50s and another in her 60s that passed. One man also died, he was in his 70s. McMahon also tweeted that 90% of the 9700 active cases are people 59 years old and younger. 186 residents are currently hospitalized, and 74% of the 31 patients in the ICU are unvaccinated. Though 59% of the 29 new admissions are vaccinated.

We will continue to see high case counts with omicron. Please contact your doctor if you get sick for therapeutics. Please stay home when sick test and isolate. Get your booster and mask indoors while in public places. We will continue to get test kits out when we get them in.

Ryan McMahon – Onondaga County Executive

Meanwhile, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s battle with COVID-19.

Wearing a mask, washing your hands, getting your vaccine, your second dose, your booster – we are not defenseless and these are things you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “As we make our way through the winter surge, it is important to keep the wellbeing of others in mind. Be mindful of how your actions impact others so we can keep our communities open and thriving.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

Test Results Reported – 377,565

Total Positive – 84,202

Percent Positive – 22.30%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 22.48% 

Patient Hospitalization – 11,184 (+317)

Patients Newly Admitted – 2,020

Patients in ICU – 1,404 (+45)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 695 (+38)

Total Discharges – 238,342 (+1,658)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 130

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49,029
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. 

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,225
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. 

Total vaccine doses administered – 34,082,745

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 108,132

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 568,560

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 83.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.4% 

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 70.1% 

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.8% 

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGIONJan. 3Jan. 4Jan. 5
Capital Region158.53171.19189.67
Central New York184.40203.56217.66
Finger Lakes134.08145.10158.94
Long Island407.77416.72423.40
Mid-Hudson321.16327.90334.36
Mohawk Valley138.85145.09158.31
New York City462.97468.22471.91
North Country99.32109.08124.22
Southern Tier137.25142.19157.02
Western New York189.69201.70207.50
Statewide344.18352.06359.36

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

RegionMonday, January 3, 2022Tuesday, January 4, 2022Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Capital Region16.31%18.04%18.72%
Central New York17.42%20.42%20.70%
Finger Lakes17.12%18.94%19.44%
Long Island25.49%26.36%26.76%
Mid-Hudson21.91%23.31%23.10%
Mohawk Valley13.78%16.21%16.89%
New York City22.52%22.51%22.42%
North Country13.37%15.02%15.79%
Southern Tier14.14%15.94%15.70%
Western New York18.73%20.05%20.68%
Statewide21.81%22.45%22.48%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYCMonday, January 3, 2022Tuesday, January 4, 2022Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Bronx27.99%27.82%27.53%
Kings21.36%21.23%20.99%
New York18.32%18.07%17.85%
Queens23.94%24.14%24.32%
Richmond24.03%24.10%24.47%

Yesterday, 84,202 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,884,601. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany44,357858
Allegany7,21475
Broome35,619519
Cattaraugus11,961124
Cayuga12,219171
Chautauqua18,522188
Chemung15,949206
Chenango7,120112
Clinton10,640236
Columbia7,423107
Cortland7,729116
Delaware5,880118
Dutchess50,003789
Erie161,6902,408
Essex3,98752
Franklin6,79080
Fulton9,477111
Genesee10,716148
Greene6,581114
Hamilton68016
Herkimer10,762151
Jefferson14,082268
Lewis4,95367
Livingston8,932108
Madison9,701157
Monroe121,5942,048
Montgomery8,883147
Nassau330,8706,983
Niagara37,272636
NYC1,779,26746,158
Oneida41,715626
Onondaga78,1041,374
Ontario15,005210
Orange84,2871,610
Orleans6,790102
Oswego18,422278
Otsego7,04692
Putnam18,882379
Rensselaer22,852429
Rockland74,2641,350
Saratoga33,850775
Schenectady24,442398
Schoharie3,62346
Schuyler2,55730
Seneca4,21154
St. Lawrence15,790164
Steuben15,231139
Suffolk354,2776,977
Sullivan13,722287
Tioga8,096115
Tompkins12,531363
Ulster23,967278
Warren9,934209
Washington8,951168
Wayne12,998181
Westchester203,0754,175
Wyoming6,59693
Yates2,51029
Grand Total3,884,60184,202

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants uploaded to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data 

Data today in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 92.7% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/23/21 and 1/5/22.  This higher level than that reported yesterday, reflects the expected fluctuations in the database with uploading batches of data from sequencing laboratories. It indicates that Omicron continues to circulate at an extremely high level across the state although there may be regional differences. These cannot be measured with statistical precision due to low sample numbers in the data from the last several days, which is a result of the inherent time lag from sample collection to testing, sequencing and data upload. 

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentage for the Omicron variant reported by CDC. 

Yesterday, 130 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 49,209. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Allegany1
Bronx11
Broome1
Cayuga1
Chautauqua1
Clinton1
Columbia1
Erie10
Genesee1
Greene1
Kings24
Livingston1
Manhattan7
Monroe2
Nassau5
Niagara2
Oneida2
Onondaga2
Orange4
Oswego1
Queens16
Richmond4
Rockland2
Saratoga4
Schenectady1
Seneca1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk16
Ulster1
Warren1
Westchester3

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 24,278 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,123 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

     
Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region943,525736859,245758
Central New York631,074453582,742484
Finger Lakes840,929892775,480865
Long Island2,100,9242,9881,852,6821,986
Mid-Hudson1,643,9312,5271,431,7451,701
Mohawk Valley317,904346293,980268
New York City7,689,90214,5196,722,7959,268
North Country295,368264266,367307
Southern Tier428,498445391,125414
Western New York928,5211,108847,0141,072
Statewide15,820,57624,27814,023,17517,123
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region371,0093,66219,047 
Central New York234,5832,58812,883 
Finger Lakes375,9014,86719,904 
Long Island717,4109,88248,356 
Mid-Hudson580,2927,84136,150 
Mohawk Valley128,3201,2916,469 
New York City1,793,10522,500140,171 
North Country109,5121,3785,898 
Southern Tier171,8672,0859,662 
Western New York415,8734,07919,849 
Statewide4,897,87260,173318,389 

