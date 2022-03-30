(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced 346 new COVID cases Wednesday. It is the highest daily caseload for the county since 396 people tested positive a week earlier on March 23.

Onondaga County numbers from ongov.net

It’s the third time in the seven days that 300-plus people have tested positive in a single day. County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that 93% of the positive cases are from people under 69 years of age, and 40% of the numbers come from at-home tests. 

According to McMahon, hospital numbers continue to decline as well. 48 residents are in the hospital with only eight patients in the intensive care unit. Of the 48 people in the hospital, McMahon says that the “trend is 50% just test positive and are there for other reasons than COVID.” 

If you are looking for masks, and/or at home test kits, McMahon asks you to email testkitsandmasks@ongov.net. Also, if you already requested some, he says they will be mailed out this week. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Wednesday.  

“While we keep a watchful eye on hospitalization and case trends, it is vitally important that every New Yorker continues using the tools we know are effective,” Governor Hochul said. “If you’re feeling sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments. The vaccine and booster are still the most effective way to limit infection and severe illness, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of these tools so we can continue to keep ourselves and loved ones safe and healthy.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 127,873
  • Total Positive – 3,243
  • Percent Positive – 2.54%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  2.45%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 817 (-28)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 146
  • Patients in ICU – 130 (+3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 58 (-1)
  • Total Discharges  290,604 (+147)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 6
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,119

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,231

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.  

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,432,862
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,280
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 84,720
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.1%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  82.5%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.6%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.5%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.1%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGIONSunday, March 27, 2022Monday, March 28, 2022Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Capital Region12.6113.1511.98
Central New York46.4648.6543.75
Finger Lakes11.7612.4712.12
Long Island11.0511.6611.55
Mid-Hudson11.8112.6712.58
Mohawk Valley17.3718.6018.22
New York City14.4815.0214.69
North Country15.5115.0015.58
Southern Tier22.5423.6523.45
Western New York9.429.699.60
Statewide14.6615.3214.86

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONSunday, March 27, 2022Monday, March 28, 2022Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Capital Region3.38%3.44%3.47%
Central New York9.14%9.11%8.60%
Finger Lakes2.98%3.04%3.20%
Long Island2.46%2.54%2.60%
Mid-Hudson2.29%2.33%2.43%
Mohawk Valley3.78%3.83%3.70%
New York City1.75%1.80%1.82%
North Country3.07%2.94%3.02%
Southern Tier3.45%3.61%3.75%
Western New York2.23%2.33%2.49%
Statewide2.36%2.43%2.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHSunday, March 27, 2022Monday, March 28, 2022Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Bronx0.91%0.96%1.00%
Kings1.70%1.76%1.76%
New York2.46%2.51%2.52%
Queens1.48%1.54%1.55%
Richmond1.71%1.86%1.92%

Yesterday 3,243 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,967,372. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,78338
Allegany8,9103
Broome45,02431
Cattaraugus15,3911
Cayuga16,14636
Chautauqua23,52311
Chemung21,25312
Chenango9,2625
Clinton16,68214
Columbia10,0239
Cortland10,55111
Delaware7,69412
Dutchess63,78519
Erie207,998121
Essex5,62812
Franklin9,45411
Fulton12,55218
Genesee13,6205
Greene8,5973
Hamilton8711
Herkimer13,74412
Jefferson19,97322
Lewis6,1334
Livingston11,5832
Madison13,05723
Monroe151,118147
Montgomery11,85115
Nassau402,360195
Niagara47,75022
NYC2,298,7301,288
Oneida53,07085
Onondaga111,793196
Ontario19,84625
Orange106,32353
Orleans8,5813
Oswego25,94272
Otsego9,86011
Putnam23,55020
Rensselaer31,27444
Rockland92,05645
Saratoga45,92931
Schenectady32,81121
Schoharie4,9794
Schuyler3,4492
Seneca5,9004
St. Lawrence21,07251
Steuben19,8349
Suffolk425,609130
Sullivan18,3317
Tioga10,68615
Tompkins18,52966
Ulster31,58124
Warren13,5418
Washington12,0266
Wayne17,14217
Westchester249,983188
Wyoming8,2651
Yates3,3642

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region483777.1%1122.9%
Central New York674059.7%2740.3%
Finger Lakes1153833.0%7767.0%
Long Island1386144.2%7755.8%
Mid-Hudson622641.9%3658.1%
Mohawk Valley281760.7%1139.3%
New York City2509839.2%15260.8%
North Country371848.6%1951.4%
Southern Tier401537.5%2562.5%
Western New York322062.5%1237.5%
Statewide81737045.3%44754.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).  

Yesterday, 6 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,119. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Broome1
Kings1
Monroe1
Queens1
Suffolk2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.  

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.  

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.  

Yesterday, 2,801 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,340 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location     
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region968,815145886,851137  
Central New York647,97758599,82070  
Finger Lakes867,152116804,821115  
Long Island2,193,1633881,953,069467  
Mid-Hudson1,713,8073011,504,423309  
Mohawk Valley326,21835303,73747  
New York City8,053,1521,5097,141,9261,905  
North Country306,06667277,20560  
Southern Tier440,93180404,00462  
Western New York957,847102881,550168  
Statewide16,475,1282,80114,757,4063,340  
       
Booster/Additional Shots     
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region464,6833381,936   
Central New York311,0412971,409   
Finger Lakes485,0443842,143   
Long Island1,141,4361,1936,873   
Mid-Hudson871,4488815,440   
Mohawk Valley165,896127691   
New York City2,989,8343,13921,308   
North Country146,781119664   
Southern Tier221,8721521,170   
Western New York528,0943842,255   
Statewide7,326,1297,01443,889   
       

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

3/29/2022Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total 
Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated   5,9841.14%           2,5711.69%    3311.06%   9,0263.02%     1001.53%    1641.24%18,1761.77%
Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated   2,6580.51%                530.03%       40.01%   3,9311.31%       841.29%    1401.06%6,8700.67%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated     9850.19%              3580.24%     400.13%   6,6902.24%         50.08%     550.42%8,1330.79%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose     1110.02%           1,5671.03%    5381.73%   2,0290.68%       –  0.00%     130.10%4,2580.41%
Total INACTIVE employees from categories above9,738 4,549 913 21,676 189 372 37,437 
Total ACTIVE employees514,518 147,406 30,260 277,583 6,330 12,864 988,961 
Grand Total524,256 151,955 31,173 299,259 6,519 13,236 1,026,398 