Onondaga County announces 368 new COVID cases, but no new deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Onondaga county covid graphic

(WSYR-TV) — After Tuesday’s dip below 200 daily positive cases, Onondaga County has jumped to 368, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon. 

Despite the slight uptick, McMahon tweeted that “cases appear to have dropped to pre-omicron surge levels. 

Currently, there are 167 residents in the hospital with 34 patients in the ICU. According to McMahon, 50% of those patients are unvaccinated. There are also no new deaths to report. 

McMahon also said there will be 30,000 rapid tests distributed to local governments next week. 

Meanwhile,  Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“While Omicron has done its best to stop our recovery in its tracks, New Yorkers haven’t let up and we continue to see a steady decline in our hospitalizations and cases,” Governor Hochul said. “The progress we’ve made is a strong indication that we have the tools – vaccines, boosters, tests and masks – to keep our communities safe, and our schools, businesses and economy open. The vaccine and booster are also critical to protecting our children’s health against COVID-19, and we reached an important milestone today with 80% of 12-17 year olds in New York receiving at least one dose. Let’s continue to use these tools and make sure we keep our children healthy.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 177,927
  • Total Positive – 9,342
  • Percent Positive – 5.25%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.96%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,628 (-503)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 694
  • Patients in ICU – 1094 (-46)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 641 (-26)
  • Total Discharges – 273,796 (+925)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 136
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,230

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,391

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,987,678
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 52,700
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 358,347
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  80.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.2% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGIONSunday, January 30, 2022Monday, January 31, 2022Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Capital Region77.2872.0268.47
Central New York104.6094.7488.65
Finger Lakes66.0963.1859.48
Long Island53.2452.0945.36
Mid-Hudson56.5352.8247.69
Mohawk Valley94.8788.0582.63
New York City52.9449.9144.61
North Country105.1699.1296.97
Southern Tier92.2388.3986.52
Western New York79.9269.6162.96
Statewide62.9659.0453.79

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSunday, January 30, 2022Monday, January 31, 2022Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Capital Region9.67%9.41%9.13%
Central New York12.79%12.17%12.25%
Finger Lakes10.32%9.90%9.58%
Long Island7.87%7.58%6.86%
Mid-Hudson6.23%5.82%5.79%
Mohawk Valley10.43%9.96%9.55%
New York City4.52%4.26%3.95%
North Country13.40%13.00%12.70%
Southern Tier7.99%8.07%7.79%
Western New York12.36%11.25%10.68%
Statewide6.64%6.27%5.96%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSunday, January 30, 2022Monday, January 31, 2022Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Bronx3.88%3.67%3.63%
Kings4.58%4.30%4.00%
New York3.67%3.53%3.33%
Queens5.47%5.12%4.55%
Richmond5.70%5.41%5.09%

Yesterday, 9,342 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,800,407. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany55,897199
Allegany8,36225
Broome42,592151
Cattaraugus14,57558
Cayuga15,08946
Chautauqua22,55377
Chemung20,25471
Chenango8,68541
Clinton15,01294
Columbia9,48626
Cortland9,85534
Delaware7,24522
Dutchess61,839104
Erie200,898434
Essex5,13914
Franklin8,47448
Fulton11,74051
Genesee13,20728
Greene8,16720
Hamilton7914
Herkimer13,07161
Jefferson18,626100
Lewis5,89324
Livingston11,06232
Madison12,11557
Monroe145,884309
Montgomery11,19847
Nassau392,191665
Niagara46,080129
NYC2,235,4683,266
Oneida50,346174
Onondaga102,848500
Ontario18,68866
Orange103,335194
Orleans8,31423
Oswego23,537114
Otsego9,15524
Putnam22,87832
Rensselaer29,572116
Rockland89,813111
Saratoga43,365162
Schenectady31,22680
Schoharie4,68817
Schuyler3,24311
Seneca5,44923
St. Lawrence19,243123
Steuben18,62955
Suffolk416,562526
Sullivan17,67641
Tioga10,07953
Tompkins16,46885
Ulster29,82066
Warren12,68449
Washington11,32556
Wayne16,25261
Westchester242,593309
Wyoming8,01820
Yates3,15314

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region32521365.5%11234.5%
Central New York20715373.9%5426.1%
Finger Lakes60430550.5%29949.5%
Long Island1,05954951.8%51048.2%
Mid-Hudson67336854.7%30545.3%
Mohawk Valley1369469.1%4230.9%
New York City2,8261,43450.7%1,39249.3%
North Country1317557.3%5642.7%
Southern Tier1849250.0%9250.0%
Western New York48327256.3%21143.7%
Statewide6,6283,55553.6%3,07346.4%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 136 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,230. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Albany3
Bronx9
Cattaraugus1
Cayuga1
Chemung1
Chenango1
Clinton1
Columbia3
Cortland2
Delaware1
Dutchess4
Erie9
Herkimer2
Kings25
Livingston2
Monroe5
Nassau12
New York7
Niagara3
Onondaga3
Orange1
Oswego1
Putnam1
Queens14
Rensselaer1
Richmond2
Rockland2
Saratoga2
St. Lawrence1
Steuben1
Suffolk5
Sullivan1
Ulster2
Wayne2
Westchester5
Grand Total136

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 10,345 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,542 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region958,853424874,470579
Central New York641,192276591,249432
Finger Lakes857,052499790,765653
Long Island2,154,1281,3521,900,4432,197
Mid-Hudson1,684,2161,0821,468,5671,488
Mohawk Valley322,799147298,744203
New York City7,903,5915,7466,946,8367,798
North Country300,512137270,912235
Southern Tier436,398192397,875235
Western New York948,024490865,562722
Statewide16,206,76510,34514,405,42314,542
Booster/Additional Shots  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region433,0741,2389,079
Central New York285,2771,2059,228
Finger Lakes447,8251,80212,860
Long Island895,1713,81829,506
Mid-Hudson711,7782,94223,403
Mohawk Valley152,1255654,340
New York City2,197,54110,59474,041
North Country133,5027654,244
Southern Tier204,7146895,247
Western New York488,3961,86414,284
Statewide5,949,40325,482186,232

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

2/1/2022Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total 
Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated   6,0871.18%2,5081.66%3341.08%8,3152.87%921.49%1471.08%17,4831.73%
Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated   2,3830.46%630.04%90.03%3,5501.22%811.31%1320.97%6,2180.62%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated   1,0960.21%4710.31%610.20%7,9192.73%50.08%760.56%9,6280.95%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose       990.02%1,7091.13%5201.68%2,1480.74%110.18%120.09%4,4990.45%
Total INACTIVE employees from categories above9,665 4,751 924 21,932 189 367 37,828 
Total ACTIVE employees506,704 146,533 29,992 268,066 6,001 13,253 970,549 
Grand Total516,369 151,284 30,916 289,998 6,190 13,620 1,008,377 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area