Onondaga County announces 477 new COVID-19 cases and one nursing home death

(WSYR-TV) — As Central New York heads towards the holidays, COVID-19 cases are up, but no new hospital deaths were reported Thursday.

Nursing home facility death.

We knew we would see high cases with omicron and they are here. Available take home tests will be available next week and today we did 500 rapid tests at the Civic Center. Get boosted, stay at home when sick and test. We will get through this Surge. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) December 23, 2021

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted there are 477 new cases, but only one death from a nursing home facility.

81% of new cases are in residents 49 years old and younger. 82% of the 34 in the ICU are unvaccinated and of the 18 new hospital admissions, 61% have yet to get vaccinated.

“We knew we would see high cases with omicron and they are here. Available take home tests will be available next week and today we did 500 rapid tests at the Civic Center. Get boosted, stay at home when sick and test. We will get through this surge” Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive

The announcement of the county’s latest nursing home death comes on the same day New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced legislation to help those in long-term living facilities.

“As New Yorkers, we have a moral obligation to protect the most vulnerable among us,” Governor Hochul said. “People living in long-term care facilities deserve the best possible treatment, and their loved ones deserve to know these facilities are providing compassionate care and protection. These bills will help build the long-term care system back stronger and ensure quality care and support is available for the New Yorkers who need it most.”

Some of the most hard-hit areas during the pandemic have been nursing homes. With Thursday’s legislation, the commissioner of health will be directed to implement an infection inspection audit and checklist on nursing homes.

Nursing home facilities will be required to adhere to an audit evaluating: