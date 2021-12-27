Onondaga County announces 7 more deaths and over 1,700 news cases over the holiday weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has had seven residents die from COVID-19 and 1,729 new cases since Friday, Ryan McMahon tweeted out Monday afternoon.

Sadly we are reporting the loss of 7 residents since friday. Four Females 50s, 60s, 70s, 90s. Three Males 50s, 60s, 80s, all had underlying health conditions.

We will begin distribution of 175k kn95 masks, and 19k at home tests kits tomorrow. We will release distribution sites — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) December 27, 2021

Four women in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and 90s, along with three men in their 50s, 60s, and 80s passed away over the holiday weekend. According to McMahon, all had underlying conditions.

88% of cases are in residents under 59 years old. Hospitalizations have remained consistent with 133 residents currently in the hospital. McMahon says that 26 are in the ICU with 85% of them unvaccinated.

The county also announced that they will hold a briefing Tuesday at 1 p.m. There they will announce a plan to help combat the spread against COVID’19.

“We will release distribution sites at our Press Briefing at 1pm tomorrow. Please take the time to schedule your booster shot and stay at home when you are sick,” McMahon tweeted.