(WSYR-TV) — Among the stable COVID numbers Tuesday, Onondaga County announced two new deaths.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that a man in his 60s died, along with one new long-term care facility death. There was no word if the man in his 60s had any underlying conditions.

McMahon also announced that 124 people tested positive via lab results Tuesday and an additional 42 people reported at-home positive tests. 78 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID with six of those patients in the ICU. Both hospital numbers remain flat, according to McMahon.

“Our cases per 100k population continue to drop and now the CNY region has the second lowest cases per 100k behind the North Country in NYS,” McMahon tweeted.

McMahon also acknowledged wastewater results for the area, “Sunday’s test results are in and each wastewater treatment facility saw a sharp decline.” He noted that he will release the reports Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Tuesday.

“We have come a long way in the past two years, so let’s continue to use the tools we know help protect against, treat and prevent serious illness from COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “I know first-hand how tests can help stop the spread to our vulnerable loved ones, so let’s keep using this critical tool. I also encourage every New Yorker to make sure you are fully vaccinated and up to date on your booster doses. And if you test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments. This is how we will continue to move forward through the pandemic safely.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 33.65

– 33.65 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 47.96

– 47.96 Test Results Reported – 91,949

– 91,949 Total Positive – 6,575

6,575 Percent Positive – 6.32%**

6.32%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.03%**

– 7.03%** Patient Hospitalization – 2,369 (+134)

– 2,369 (+134) Patients Newly Admitted – 367

– 367 Patients in ICU – 217 (+22)

– 217 (+22) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 91 (+2)

– 91 (+2) Total Discharges – 299,529 (+209)

– 299,529 (+209) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 21

– 21 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,647

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,056

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,537,747

– 38,537,747 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 16,336

– 16,336 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 147,870

– 147,870 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.5%

– 92.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.8%

– 83.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.0%

– 87.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.2%

– 83.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.2%

– 73.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%

– 82.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.2%

– 74.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%

– 90.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, May 7, 2022 Sunday, May 8, 2022 Monday, May 9, 2022 Capital Region 54.28 54.87 55.00 Central New York 43.53 43.27 42.72 Finger Lakes 42.64 43.34 43.90 Long Island 51.84 53.10 54.76 Mid-Hudson 43.74 45.24 45.93 Mohawk Valley 48.98 50.66 51.57 New York City 44.25 44.47 43.88 North Country 37.40 36.96 37.75 Southern Tier 51.79 52.15 53.64 Western New York 60.13 61.21 62.43 Statewide 47.06 47.70 47.96

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Saturday, May 7,2022 Sunday, May 8,2022 Monday, May 9,2022 Capital Region 11.75% 11.85% 12.42% Central New York 10.38% 10.34% 10.26% Finger Lakes 13.18% 13.38% 13.56% Long Island 9.72% 9.84% 9.96% Mid-Hudson 7.82% 7.50% 6.88% Mohawk Valley 9.27% 9.60% 9.74% New York City 4.91% 4.91% 4.67% North Country 8.78% 8.66% 8.81% Southern Tier 9.63% 9.71% 9.74% Western New York 17.84% 18.07% 18.25% Statewide 7.23% 7.24% 7.03%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Saturday, May 7,2022 Sunday, May 8,2022 Monday, May 9,2022 Bronx 3.51% 3.58% 3.62% Kings 4.21% 4.12% 3.66% New York 6.66% 6.73% 6.62% Queens 5.05% 5.11% 5.08% Richmond 4.97% 5.19% 5.28%

Yesterday 6,575 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,228,137. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 63,093 112 Allegany 9,243 9 Broome 48,673 124 Cattaraugus 16,040 14 Cayuga 17,321 14 Chautauqua 24,433 47 Chemung 22,497 33 Chenango 9,805 21 Clinton 17,948 36 Columbia 10,698 24 Cortland 11,320 11 Delaware 8,221 22 Dutchess 66,665 89 Erie 225,534 543 Essex 6,073 9 Franklin 10,015 10 Fulton 13,385 23 Genesee 14,331 27 Greene 9,025 8 Hamilton 916 1 Herkimer 14,774 33 Jefferson 21,305 61 Lewis 6,389 11 Livingston 12,268 18 Madison 14,264 19 Monroe 162,668 229 Montgomery 12,422 21 Nassau 423,242 628 Niagara 50,763 153 NYC 2,397,221 2,216 Oneida 58,083 114 Onondaga 121,351 113 Ontario 21,496 24 Orange 110,739 132 Orleans 9,068 20 Oswego 28,719 32 Otsego 10,601 15 Putnam 24,746 21 Rensselaer 33,625 58 Rockland 95,792 104 Saratoga 49,553 67 Schenectady 35,099 59 Schoharie 5,316 5 Schuyler 3,707 3 Seneca 6,360 4 St. Lawrence 22,385 12 Steuben 21,087 24 Suffolk 442,999 605 Sullivan 19,130 14 Tioga 11,652 27 Tompkins 20,985 42 Ulster 33,660 60 Warren 14,635 19 Washington 12,783 37 Wayne 18,419 17 Westchester 263,254 363 Wyoming 8,658 17 Yates 3,683 1

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 195 130 66.7% 65 33.3% Central New York 115 71 61.7% 44 38.3% Finger Lakes 363 137 37.7% 226 62.3% Long Island 347 171 49.3% 176 50.7% Mid-Hudson 230 141 61.3% 89 38.7% Mohawk Valley 64 35 54.7% 29 45.3% New York City 636 270 42.5% 366 57.5% North Country 71 38 53.5% 33 46.5% Southern Tier 135 57 42.2% 78 57.8% Western New York 213 104 48.8% 109 51.2% Statewide 2,369 1,154 48.7% 1,215 51.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 21 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,647. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Erie 1 Herkimer 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 3 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Ontario 1 Orleans 1 Schenectady 2 Suffolk 5 Tioga 1 Washington 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 1,795 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,560 completed their vaccine series.