(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 429 new COVID cases, but only 159 of them are not from at-home self-reported tests. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted 270 cases were at-home tests, and 159 tests were confirmed via a lab. The county also has 59 residents who are currently in the hospital with COVID and ten of those patients are in the ICU. Though there are no new deaths to report. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul today New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. 

“As we approach the spring holidays of Easter and Passover, it’s important we all do what we can to protect our families and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure everyone in your family who’s eligible is vaccinated and boosted. If you’re attending family gatherings or traveling, take a test before and after. And if you test positive, talk to a doctor about the available treatments.” 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Cases Per 100k – 22.30
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – – 18.54 (18.73*)
  • Test Results Reported – 119,484
  • Total Positive – 4,358
  • Percent Positive – 3.67% **
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.22%** (3.26%*,**)
  • Patient Hospitalization – 904 (+19)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 171
  • Patients in ICU – 120 (+6)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 52 (+6) 
  • Total Discharges – 291,511 (+160)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 6
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,183

* These figures include at-home tests which Onondaga County, unlike other counties, has provided in their daily reporting to the New York State Department of Health. Future reporting from Onondaga County will not include home test data to ensure alignment and consistency with other counties.

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,354

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.    

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,626,110
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 38,193
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 193,248
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  82.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows    

REGION  Sunday, April 3, 2022Monday, April 4, 2022Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Capital Region 14.1214.5215.05
Central New York 41.50 (49.08*)42.50 (47.27*)44.60 (49.37*)
Finger Lakes 16.7917.3618.64
Long Island 14.2714.1414.74
Mid-Hudson 16.0716.2617.60
Mohawk Valley 22.5523.4024.23
New York City 17.2617.3717.97
North Country 19.4721.5520.39
Southern Tier 23.1123.6525.79
Western New York 12.3712.8313.61
Statewide 17.46 (17.76*)17.73 (17.92*)18.54 (18.73*)

* These figures include at-home tests which Onondaga County, unlike other counties, has provided in their daily reporting to the New York State Department of Health. Future reporting from Onondaga County will not include home test data to ensure alignment and consistency with other counties.   

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

RegionSunday, April 3, 2022Monday, April 4, 2022Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Capital Region3.92%3.97%4.20%
Central New York8.15% (9.64%*)8.68% (9.66%*)9.34% (10.38%*)
Finger Lakes4.46%4.67%5.16%
Long Island3.13%3.13%3.31%
Mid-Hudson3.13%3.38%3.61%
Mohawk Valley4.16%4.26%4.60%
New York City2.21%2.26%2.34%
North Country4.16%4.55%4.56%
Southern Tier3.84%3.93%4.50%
Western New York3.86%4.21%4.67%
Statewide2.95% (3.00%*)3.05% (3.09%*)3.22% (3.26%*)

* These figures include at-home tests which Onondaga County, unlike other counties, has provided in their daily reporting to the New York State Department of Health. Future reporting from Onondaga County will not include home test data to ensure alignment and consistency with other counties.

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Borough in NYCSunday, April 3, 2022Monday, April 4, 2022Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Bronx1.18%1.20%1.24%
Kings1.98%2.10%2.14%
New York3.17%3.23%3.41%
Queens2.04%2.02%2.13%
Richmond2.37%2.33%2.28%

Yesterday 4,358 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,992,998. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany59,10657
Allegany8,9312
Broome45,35395
Cattaraugus15,44113
Cayuga16,37044
Chautauqua23,5664
Chemung21,35421
Chenango9,31411
Clinton16,79116
Columbia10,0763
Cortland10,67228
Delaware7,79112
Dutchess64,04057
Erie209,046185
Essex5,7049
Franklin9,5205
Fulton12,64323
Genesee13,6554
Greene8,64410
Hamilton873
Herkimer13,84414
Jefferson20,08720
Lewis6,1493
Livingston11,63310
Madison13,25446
Monroe152,169207
Montgomery11,9077
Nassau404,072266
Niagara47,90429
NYC2,309,2931,641
Oneida53,521113
Onondaga103,477 (113,427*)250
Ontario20,00944
Orange106,72698
Orleans8,6156
Oswego26,44684
Otsego9,95011
Putnam23,68738
Rensselaer31,45737
Rockland92,46055
Saratoga46,16143
Schenectady32,96628
Schoharie5,0145
Schuyler3,49110
Seneca5,97011
St. Lawrence21,28728
Steuben19,92720
Suffolk426,827178
Sullivan18,40317
Tioga10,75717
Tompkins18,88761
Ulster31,76242
Warren13,63518
Washington12,0824
Wayne17,27525
Westchester251,391266
Wyoming8,2745
Yates3,3892

* These figures include at-home tests which Onondaga County, unlike other counties, has provided in their daily reporting to the New York State Department of Health. Future reporting from Onondaga County will not include home test data to ensure alignment and consistency with other counties.

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region513874.5%1325.5%
Central New York623759.7%2540.3%
Finger Lakes1233125.2%9274.8%
Long Island1335642.1%7757.9%
Mid-Hudson853642.4%4957.6%
Mohawk Valley241354.2%1145.8%
New York City29911438.1%18561.9%
North Country402152.5%1947.5%
Southern Tier431944.2%2455.8%
Western New York442659.1%1840.9%
Statewide90439143.3%51356.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).    

Yesterday, 6 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,183. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Genesee1
Nassau1
Queens1
Saratoga1
Wayne1
Grand Total6

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.    

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.    

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.    

Yesterday, 3,171 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,360 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region969,756167887,813177
Central New York648,51474600,42288
Finger Lakes867,889118805,639140
Long Island2,196,0114801,956,080405
Mid-Hudson1,716,3333911,507,209335
Mohawk Valley326,52873304,06691
New York City8,063,4981,6267,157,4002,781
North Country306,39947277,618102
Southern Tier441,32863404,40779
Western New York958,707132882,572162
Statewide16,494,9633,17114,783,2264,360
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past days 
Capital Region476,4582,65611,775 
Central New York319,9772,3348,936 
Finger Lakes497,4062,38812,362 
Long Island1,163,8484,00822,412 
Mid-Hudson890,0233,82418,575 
Mohawk Valley169,4749973,578 
New York City3,034,2598,85644,425 
North Country150,0951,0323,314 
Southern Tier226,5641,0064,692 
Western New York538,3221,99810,228 
Statewide7,466,42629,099140,297 
     

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

4/5/2022Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total 
Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated   5,9901.14%           2,5561.68%    3461.11%   8,0772.84%     1001.53%    1631.22%17,2321.70%
Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated   2,6590.51%                530.03%       40.01%   4,3071.52%       841.28%    1441.08%7,2510.72%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated     9980.19%              3360.22%     400.13%   6,5092.29%         50.08%     730.55%7,9610.79%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose     1110.02%           1,6271.07%    5151.65%   2,1330.75%       –  0.00%     130.10%4,3990.43%
Total INACTIVE employees from categories above9,758 4,572 905 21,026 189 393 36,843 
Total ACTIVE employees515,073 147,636 30,242 263,059 6,362 12,950 975,322 
Grand Total524,831 152,208 31,147 284,085 6,551 13,343 1,012,165 

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.