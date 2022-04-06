(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 429 new COVID cases, but only 159 of them are not from at-home self-reported tests.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted 270 cases were at-home tests, and 159 tests were confirmed via a lab. The county also has 59 residents who are currently in the hospital with COVID and ten of those patients are in the ICU. Though there are no new deaths to report.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul today New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we approach the spring holidays of Easter and Passover, it’s important we all do what we can to protect our families and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure everyone in your family who’s eligible is vaccinated and boosted. If you’re attending family gatherings or traveling, take a test before and after. And if you test positive, talk to a doctor about the available treatments.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 22.30

– 22.30 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – – 18.54 (18.73*)

– – 18.54 (18.73*) Test Results Reported – 119,484

– 119,484 Total Positive – 4,358

– 4,358 Percent Positive – 3.67% **

– 3.67% ** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.22%** (3.26%*,**)

– 3.22%** (3.26%*,**) Patient Hospitalization – 904 (+19)

– 904 (+19) Patients Newly Admitted – 171

– 171 Patients in ICU – 120 (+6)

– 120 (+6) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 52 (+6)

– 52 (+6) Total Discharges – 291,511 (+160)

– 291,511 (+160) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 6

– 6 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,183

* These figures include at-home tests which Onondaga County, unlike other counties, has provided in their daily reporting to the New York State Department of Health. Future reporting from Onondaga County will not include home test data to ensure alignment and consistency with other counties.

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,354

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,626,110

– 37,626,110 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 38,193

– 38,193 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 193,248

– 193,248 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.1%

– 92.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%

– 83.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.2%

– 86.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.6%

– 82.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.7%

– 72.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.6%

– 81.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%

– 73.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.7%

– 89.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Sunday, April 3, 2022 Monday, April 4, 2022 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Capital Region 14.12 14.52 15.05 Central New York 41.50 (49.08*) 42.50 (47.27*) 44.60 (49.37*) Finger Lakes 16.79 17.36 18.64 Long Island 14.27 14.14 14.74 Mid-Hudson 16.07 16.26 17.60 Mohawk Valley 22.55 23.40 24.23 New York City 17.26 17.37 17.97 North Country 19.47 21.55 20.39 Southern Tier 23.11 23.65 25.79 Western New York 12.37 12.83 13.61 Statewide 17.46 (17.76*) 17.73 (17.92*) 18.54 (18.73*)

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Region Sunday, April 3, 2022 Monday, April 4, 2022 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Capital Region 3.92% 3.97% 4.20% Central New York 8.15% (9.64%*) 8.68% (9.66%*) 9.34% (10.38%*) Finger Lakes 4.46% 4.67% 5.16% Long Island 3.13% 3.13% 3.31% Mid-Hudson 3.13% 3.38% 3.61% Mohawk Valley 4.16% 4.26% 4.60% New York City 2.21% 2.26% 2.34% North Country 4.16% 4.55% 4.56% Southern Tier 3.84% 3.93% 4.50% Western New York 3.86% 4.21% 4.67% Statewide 2.95% (3.00%*) 3.05% (3.09%*) 3.22% (3.26%*)

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

Borough in NYC Sunday, April 3, 2022 Monday, April 4, 2022 Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Bronx 1.18% 1.20% 1.24% Kings 1.98% 2.10% 2.14% New York 3.17% 3.23% 3.41% Queens 2.04% 2.02% 2.13% Richmond 2.37% 2.33% 2.28%

Yesterday 4,358 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,992,998. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 59,106 57 Allegany 8,931 2 Broome 45,353 95 Cattaraugus 15,441 13 Cayuga 16,370 44 Chautauqua 23,566 4 Chemung 21,354 21 Chenango 9,314 11 Clinton 16,791 16 Columbia 10,076 3 Cortland 10,672 28 Delaware 7,791 12 Dutchess 64,040 57 Erie 209,046 185 Essex 5,704 9 Franklin 9,520 5 Fulton 12,643 23 Genesee 13,655 4 Greene 8,644 10 Hamilton 873 – Herkimer 13,844 14 Jefferson 20,087 20 Lewis 6,149 3 Livingston 11,633 10 Madison 13,254 46 Monroe 152,169 207 Montgomery 11,907 7 Nassau 404,072 266 Niagara 47,904 29 NYC 2,309,293 1,641 Oneida 53,521 113 Onondaga 103,477 (113,427*) 250 Ontario 20,009 44 Orange 106,726 98 Orleans 8,615 6 Oswego 26,446 84 Otsego 9,950 11 Putnam 23,687 38 Rensselaer 31,457 37 Rockland 92,460 55 Saratoga 46,161 43 Schenectady 32,966 28 Schoharie 5,014 5 Schuyler 3,491 10 Seneca 5,970 11 St. Lawrence 21,287 28 Steuben 19,927 20 Suffolk 426,827 178 Sullivan 18,403 17 Tioga 10,757 17 Tompkins 18,887 61 Ulster 31,762 42 Warren 13,635 18 Washington 12,082 4 Wayne 17,275 25 Westchester 251,391 266 Wyoming 8,274 5 Yates 3,389 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions: 

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 51 38 74.5% 13 25.5% Central New York 62 37 59.7% 25 40.3% Finger Lakes 123 31 25.2% 92 74.8% Long Island 133 56 42.1% 77 57.9% Mid-Hudson 85 36 42.4% 49 57.6% Mohawk Valley 24 13 54.2% 11 45.8% New York City 299 114 38.1% 185 61.9% North Country 40 21 52.5% 19 47.5% Southern Tier 43 19 44.2% 24 55.8% Western New York 44 26 59.1% 18 40.9% Statewide 904 391 43.3% 513 56.7%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 6 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,183. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Genesee 1 Nassau 1 Queens 1 Saratoga 1 Wayne 1 Grand Total 6

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,171 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,360 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 969,756 167 887,813 177 Central New York 648,514 74 600,422 88 Finger Lakes 867,889 118 805,639 140 Long Island 2,196,011 480 1,956,080 405 Mid-Hudson 1,716,333 391 1,507,209 335 Mohawk Valley 326,528 73 304,066 91 New York City 8,063,498 1,626 7,157,400 2,781 North Country 306,399 47 277,618 102 Southern Tier 441,328 63 404,407 79 Western New York 958,707 132 882,572 162 Statewide 16,494,963 3,171 14,783,226 4,360 Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 476,458 2,656 11,775 Central New York 319,977 2,334 8,936 Finger Lakes 497,406 2,388 12,362 Long Island 1,163,848 4,008 22,412 Mid-Hudson 890,023 3,824 18,575 Mohawk Valley 169,474 997 3,578 New York City 3,034,259 8,856 44,425 North Country 150,095 1,032 3,314 Southern Tier 226,564 1,006 4,692 Western New York 538,322 1,998 10,228 Statewide 7,466,426 29,099 140,297

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above. 

4/5/2022 Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated 5,990 1.14% 2,556 1.68% 346 1.11% 8,077 2.84% 100 1.53% 163 1.22% 17,232 1.70% Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated 2,659 0.51% 53 0.03% 4 0.01% 4,307 1.52% 84 1.28% 144 1.08% 7,251 0.72% Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated 998 0.19% 336 0.22% 40 0.13% 6,509 2.29% 5 0.08% 73 0.55% 7,961 0.79% Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose 111 0.02% 1,627 1.07% 515 1.65% 2,133 0.75% – 0.00% 13 0.10% 4,399 0.43% Total INACTIVE employees from categories above 9,758 4,572 905 21,026 189 393 36,843 Total ACTIVE employees 515,073 147,636 30,242 263,059 6,362 12,950 975,322 Grand Total 524,831 152,208 31,147 284,085 6,551 13,343 1,012,165

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.