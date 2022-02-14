(WSYR-TV) — The Super Bowl weekend saw 513 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in Onondaga County, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon.

McMahon tweeted Monday that two women in their 60s and 70s died, three men in their 60s and 70s passed away, and one of the deaths was reported from a nursing home.

Saturday featured 186 cases, Sunday had the highest caseload with 224, and 103 tested positive Monday, according to McMahon.

121 residents are in the hospital with 17 patients in the ICU. McMahon also mentioned that three of the hospital cases are in residents below the age of 18.