Onondaga County announces five more deaths, increase in cases with a dip in hospitalizations

(WSYR-TV) — Thursday, Onondaga County announced an uptick in COVID-19 positive daily cases, but when compared to Thursday of last week, the numbers show dips in the number of cases and hospitalizations.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out that 990 residents have tested positive with 90% of those cases in people 59 years old and younger. 247 residents are currently in the hospital, which is ten less than Wednesday. 47 of those patients are in the ICU with 60% of those patients unvaccinated. Seven patients are under the age of 18.

Sadly, Onondaga County had five more COVID-19 related deaths, McMahon says. Three women in their 60s and two men in their 70s and 80s died; all had underlying conditions.

“Please stay resolved, boost, test, stay at home when sick, mask indoors, and if you do become sick call your doctor about therapeutics ASAP.” Ryan McMahon – Onondaga County Executive

Despite an increase of 251 new cases from Wednesday to Thursday, when compared to seven days earlier, Onondaga County has 458 fewer cases.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul Thursday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Even as the rate of new cases continues to move in a promising direction we must remain vigilant against the winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the tools we know are effective, it will take a concerted effort on the part of every New Yorker to beat this pandemic. Continue to encourage all your friends and loved ones to get the vaccine if they haven’t already, get the booster dose, and wear a mask until we finally get through this.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 277,241

– 277,241 Total Positive – 30,631

– 30,631 Percent Positive – 11.05%

– 11.05% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 13.30%

– 13.30% Patient Hospitalization – 11,370 (-457)

– 11,370 (-457) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,432

– 1,432 Patients in ICU – 1,583 (-34)

– 1,583 (-34) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 885 (-35)

– 885 (-35) Total Discharges – 259,367 (1,628)

– 259,367 (1,628) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 185

– 185 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,373



The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 63,980



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 35,247,747

– 35,247,747 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 87,854

– 87,854 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 535,312

– 535,312 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.4%

– 90.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.4%

– 81.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.0%

– 84.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.6%

– 79.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.1%

– 71.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.6%

– 86.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Monday, January 17, 2022 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Capital Region 194.92 179.25 169.65 Central New York 216.62 200.54 199.16 Finger Lakes 165.98 147.73 137.47 Long Island 207.64 183.67 160.48 Mid-Hudson 221.01 198.77 177.31 Mohawk Valley 177.53 162.08 159.14 New York City 272.92 239.10 208.39 North Country 166.87 160.12 152.41 Southern Tier 183.38 166.16 149.05 Western New York 198.07 176.90 168.22 Statewide 231.29 205.41 183.67

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Monday, January 17, 2022 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Capital Region 17.10% 16.54% 16.23% Central New York 19.77% 19.31% 19.32% Finger Lakes 17.83% 17.44% 17.15% Long Island 17.60% 16.68% 15.51% Mid-Hudson 15.16% 14.07% 13.26% Mohawk Valley 16.72% 15.98% 15.00% New York City 13.48% 12.70% 11.52% North Country 16.51% 16.49% 16.29% Southern Tier 14.13% 13.98% 12.93% Western New York 20.28% 19.47% 18.95% Statewide 15.04% 14.27% 13.30%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Monday, January 17, 2022 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Bronx 14.44% 13.60% 12.35% Kings 12.48% 11.83% 10.73% New York 11.21% 10.46% 9.56% Queens 15.76% 14.90% 13.56% Richmond 13.72% 13.01% 12.14%

Yesterday, 30,631 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,610,434. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 52,918 474 Allegany 7,882 39 Broome 40,462 321 Cattaraugus 13,574 129 Cayuga 14,197 168 Chautauqua 21,142 111 Chemung 18,983 127 Chenango 8,083 89 Clinton 13,315 88 Columbia 8,894 122 Cortland 9,145 93 Delaware 6,787 75 Dutchess 59,146 410 Erie 190,704 1,386 Essex 4,720 51 Franklin 7,831 58 Fulton 10,882 111 Genesee 12,439 101 Greene 7,729 120 Hamilton 757 5 Herkimer 12,270 130 Jefferson 16,984 218 Lewis 5,570 32 Livingston 10,343 116 Madison 11,211 119 Monroe 139,416 835 Montgomery 10,387 80 Nassau 380,937 1,847 Niagara 43,671 320 NYC 2,159,150 13,474 Oneida 47,559 481 Onondaga 95,860 1,344 Ontario 17,442 158 Orange 99,455 670 Orleans 7,825 67 Oswego 21,765 256 Otsego 8,490 95 Putnam 22,097 166 Rensselaer 27,722 344 Rockland 87,192 370 Saratoga 40,631 414 Schenectady 29,377 333 Schoharie 4,328 59 Schuyler 3,007 22 Seneca 5,006 58 St. Lawrence 17,845 150 Steuben 17,281 112 Suffolk 404,714 2,056 Sullivan 16,741 138 Tioga 9,385 91 Tompkins 15,124 201 Ulster 28,258 279 Warren 11,840 113 Washington 10,559 113 Wayne 15,084 156 Westchester 235,818 1,029 Wyoming 7,587 78 Yates 2,913 29

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 420 295 70.2% 125 29.8% Central New York 352 255 72.4% 97 27.6% Finger Lakes 743 423 56.9% 320 43.1% Long Island 1,958 1,144 58.4% 814 41.6% Mid-Hudson 1,201 746 62.1% 455 37.9% Mohawk Valley 159 111 69.8% 48 30.2% New York City 5,715 3,058 53.5% 2,657 46.5% North Country 124 64 51.6% 60 48.4% Southern Tier 225 133 59.1% 92 40.9% Western New York 673 422 62.7% 251 37.3% Statewide 11,570 6,651 57.5% 4,919 42.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 185 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,373. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 2 Bronx 21 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 1 Cayuga 1 Chautauqua 3 Chenango 1 Delaware 2 Dutchess 2 Erie 6 Fulton 1 Genesee 2 Kings 30 Livingston 1 Monroe 6 Nassau 11 New York 9 Niagara 1 Oneida 3 Onondaga 4 Ontario 2 Orange 3 Otsego 1 Putnam 2 Queens 22 Richmond 7 Rockland 1 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 24 Westchester 11 Wyoming 2

Yesterday, 19,475 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,908 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 953,214 552 867,673 664 Central New York 637,032 452 587,312 335 Finger Lakes 850,889 663 784,260 742 Long Island 2,135,360 2,927 1,879,287 2,453 Mid-Hudson 1,669,347 1,946 1,452,872 1,868 Mohawk Valley 320,831 298 296,504 266 New York City 7,825,962 11,355 6,840,000 11,073 North Country 298,298 242 268,761 220 Southern Tier 433,311 320 394,817 330 Western New York 940,153 720 857,465 957 Statewide 16,064,397 19,475 14,228,951 18,908