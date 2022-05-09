(WSYR-TV) — Despite the number of hospitalizations continuing to decline, Onondaga County has announced four new deaths related to COVID-19.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday that four residents, two women in their 80s and two men in their 50s and 70s, died over the weekend. There was no word as to whether they had underlying conditions.

Currently the county has 78 residents in the hospital with COVID, that is the lowest number of patients for Onondaga County since April 13. Six of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, according to McMahon.

Over 800 people in Onondaga County tested positive for COVID-19 during the three-day stretch. McMahon tweeted that 625 people tested positive through a lab, and 197 people reported an at-home positive test.

Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Monday.

“As we continue to monitor the numbers, I encourage New Yorkers to keep using the tools to protect against, treat and prevent serious illness from COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Get your vaccine, your second dose, or your booster when you’re eligible and get your children fully vaccinated. Get vaccinated before traveling and seeing vulnerable loved ones and if you test positive, ask your doctor about possible treatments. We will continue to make sure these tools are available to all New Yorkers so we can keep moving forward safely through this pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 30.65

– 30.65 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 47.70

– 47.70 Test Results Reported – 79,763

– 79,763 Total Positive – 5,989

5,989 Percent Positive – 6.95%**

6.95%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.24%**

– 7.24%** Patient Hospitalization – 2,235 (+71)

– 2,235 (+71) Patients Newly Admitted – 320

– 320 Patients in ICU – 195 (-2)

– 195 (-2) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 89 (+8)

– 89 (+8) Total Discharges – 299,320 (+265)

– 299,320 (+265) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 18

– 18 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,625

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,004

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,521,411

38,521,411 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 11,687

– 11,687 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 149,680

– 149,680 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.5%

– 92.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.8%

– 83.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.0%

– 87.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.2%

– 83.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.2%

– 73.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%

– 82.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.2%

– 74.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%

– 90.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, May 6, 2022 Saturday, May 7, 2022 Sunday, May 8, 2022 Capital Region 54.83 54.28 54.87 Central New York 43.22 43.53 43.27 Finger Lakes 42.05 42.64 43.34 Long Island 48.09 51.84 53.10 Mid-Hudson 41.23 43.74 45.24 Mohawk Valley 47.57 48.98 50.66 New York City 41.37 44.25 44.47 North Country 36.35 37.40 36.96 Southern Tier 51.14 51.79 52.15 Western New York 60.88 60.13 61.21 Statewide 44.93 47.06 47.70

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Friday, May 6, 2022 Saturday, May 7, 2022 Sunday, May 8, 2022 Capital Region 11.53% 11.75% 11.85% Central New York 10.37% 10.38% 10.34% Finger Lakes 13.11% 13.18% 13.38% Long Island 9.29% 9.72% 9.84% Mid-Hudson 7.59% 7.82% 7.50% Mohawk Valley 8.97% 9.27% 9.60% New York City 4.67% 4.91% 4.91% North Country 8.41% 8.78% 8.66% Southern Tier 9.43% 9.63% 9.71% Western New York 17.86% 17.84% 18.07% Statewide 7.05% 7.23% 7.24%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Friday, May 6, 2022 Saturday, May 7, 2022 Sunday, May 8, 2022 Bronx 3.29% 3.51% 3.58% Kings 3.87% 4.21% 4.12% New York 6.42% 6.66% 6.73% Queens 4.86% 5.05% 5.11% Richmond 4.82% 4.97% 5.19%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 5,989 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,221,562. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 62,981 112 Allegany 9,234 8 Broome 48,549 40 Cattaraugus 16,026 13 Cayuga 17,307 17 Chautauqua 24,386 37 Chemung 22,464 37 Chenango 9,784 5 Clinton 17,912 24 Columbia 10,674 18 Cortland 11,309 9 Delaware 8,199 4 Dutchess 66,576 104 Erie 224,991 489 Essex 6,064 5 Franklin 10,005 11 Fulton 13,362 18 Genesee 14,304 23 Greene 9,017 5 Hamilton 915 1 Herkimer 14,741 18 Jefferson 21,244 26 Lewis 6,378 7 Livingston 12,250 14 Madison 14,245 11 Monroe 162,439 228 Montgomery 12,401 22 Nassau 422,614 567 Niagara 50,610 89 NYC 2,395,005 2,102 Oneida 57,969 97 Onondaga 121,238 142 Ontario 21,472 30 Orange 110,607 109 Orleans 9,048 10 Oswego 28,687 35 Otsego 10,586 14 Putnam 24,725 40 Rensselaer 33,567 45 Rockland 95,688 83 Saratoga 49,486 109 Schenectady 35,040 43 Schoharie 5,311 4 Schuyler 3,704 1 Seneca 6,356 5 St. Lawrence 22,373 10 Steuben 21,063 35 Suffolk 442,394 534 Sullivan 19,116 18 Tioga 11,625 6 Tompkins 20,943 18 Ulster 33,600 58 Warren 14,616 28 Washington 12,746 28 Wayne 18,402 32 Westchester 262,891 379 Wyoming 8,641 5 Yates 3,682 7

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 195 132 67.7% 63 32.3% Central New York 118 72 61.0% 46 39.0% Finger Lakes 347 131 37.8% 216 62.2% Long Island 315 159 50.5% 156 49.5% Mid-Hudson 220 125 56.8% 95 43.2% Mohawk Valley 67 37 55.2% 30 44.8% New York City 585 240 41.0% 345 59.0% North Country 63 32 50.8% 31 49.2% Southern Tier 121 52 43.0% 69 57.0% Western New York 204 112 54.9% 92 45.1% Statewide 2,235 1,092 48.9% 1,143 51.1%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 18 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,625. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Erie 3 Kings 2 Monroe 3 Nassau 2 New York 1 Onondaga 1 Oswego 1 Putnam 1 Queens 2 Saratoga 1 Wayne 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 1,596 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,333 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: