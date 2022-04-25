(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County had one of its deadliest periods for the month of April with four COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon.

McMahon tweeted Monday that four people died from Coronavirus. Two men in their 70s and 90s, and a woman in her 90s died in the hospital. Plus, New York State is reporting one long term care facility death.

705 residents tested positive for COVID-19 during the weekend, which is down from last weekend’s 850 positive tests. 210 at-home positive tests were also reported. That number is also down; 239 people reported positive at-home tests last weekend.

As for hospital numbers, ICU patient totals have declined from ten to five, but total hospitalizations are up from 96 at this point last week to 112 on Monday.

“We are seeing positive signs but please be cautious around vulnerable friends and family,” McMahon tweeted.

He also noted school testing results in Onondaga County:

April 4 to April 8 2616 tests 42 positives (1.61%)

April 18 to April 22 2682 tests 14 positives (0.52%)



The first set of numbers were the week leading up to spring break, and the second set of numbers are post spring break. Positive tests dropped more than a percentage point.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The vaccine is still the most effective tool we have to prevent serious illness,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you and your friends and family are vaccinated and boosted if eligible. If you are experiencing symptoms make sure you get tested, and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments. Let’s continue to use the tools and move forward safely through this pandemic.”

