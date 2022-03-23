(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced its highest daily caseload for COVID-19 since February 4 when it had 434 residents test positive.
County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Wednesday that 396 people have tested positive. It’s the first time since February 6 that the county had 300-plus residents test positive.
“The BA.2 variant is likely driving new cases, it’s important to test and isolate,” McMahon tweeted.
Despite the high caseload, hospital numbers are down, according to McMahon. 51 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID, and ten of those patients are in the ICU. Tuesday’s numbers saw 57 people in the hospital with 11 in the ICU. McMahon said there are no new deaths to report.
McMahon also urges residents to email him if they need testing kits or masks. You can reach County Executive McMahon at ryanmcmahon@ongov.net.
Meanwhile, the state has announced 3.875 new cases, which is the most in New York since February 17.
“While we keep a watchful eye on hospitalization and case trends, it is vitally important that every New Yorker continue using the tools we know are effective,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms and stay home to avoid spreading the virus. The vaccine and booster are the most effective way to prevent serious infection – get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, boosted if you have, and encourage your friends and loved ones to do the same.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 160,670
- Total Positive – 3,875
- Percent Positive – 2.41%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.94%
- Patient Hospitalization – 933 (-17)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 137
- Patients in ICU – 161 (-1)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 70 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 289,674 (+147)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 7
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,064
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,077
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 37,348,142
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,867
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 92,757
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.0%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|REGION
|Sunday, March 20, 2022
|Monday, March 21, 2022
|Tuesday, March 22, 2022
|Capital Region
|8.98
|8.82
|10.42
|Central New York
|27.45
|27.78
|35.22
|Finger Lakes
|6.97
|6.92
|8.38
|Long Island
|8.01
|7.68
|8.38
|Mid-Hudson
|11.33
|10.71
|11.66
|Mohawk Valley
|10.86
|10.42
|13.16
|New York City
|11.35
|9.56
|10.60
|North Country
|17.08
|16.74
|17.42
|Southern Tier
|11.62
|11.44
|13.16
|Western New York
|7.67
|7.60
|8.25
|Statewide
|10.96
|10.04
|11.36
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Sunday, March 20, 2022
|Monday, March 21, 2022
|Tuesday, March 22, 2022
|Capital Region
|2.73%
|2.76%
|2.98%
|Central New York
|6.39%
|6.57%
|7.50%
|Finger Lakes
|2.24%
|2.30%
|2.43%
|Long Island
|1.95%
|1.91%
|1.99%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.40%
|2.27%
|2.33%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.96%
|2.92%
|3.30%
|New York City
|1.45%
|1.24%
|1.35%
|North Country
|3.61%
|3.54%
|3.62%
|Southern Tier
|2.41%
|2.42%
|2.49%
|Western New York
|1.82%
|1.78%
|1.86%
|Statewide
|1.92%
|1.78%
|1.94%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Sunday, March 20, 2022
|Monday, March 21, 2022
|Tuesday, March 22, 2022
|Bronx
|0.84%
|0.66%
|0.70%
|Kings
|1.40%
|1.16%
|1.30%
|New York
|2.11%
|1.87%
|2.04%
|Queens
|1.20%
|1.04%
|1.13%
|Richmond
|1.19%
|1.07%
|1.16%
Yesterday 3,875 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,947,047. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|58,551
|50
|Allegany
|8,886
|8
|Broome
|44,829
|42
|Cattaraugus
|15,352
|8
|Cayuga
|15,951
|61
|Chautauqua
|23,475
|12
|Chemung
|21,173
|12
|Chenango
|9,235
|11
|Clinton
|16,574
|12
|Columbia
|9,992
|17
|Cortland
|10,453
|17
|Delaware
|7,634
|7
|Dutchess
|63,628
|35
|Erie
|207,328
|112
|Essex
|5,583
|12
|Franklin
|9,386
|27
|Fulton
|12,484
|23
|Genesee
|13,594
|5
|Greene
|8,553
|33
|Hamilton
|865
|3
|Herkimer
|13,675
|14
|Jefferson
|19,888
|22
|Lewis
|6,125
|2
|Livingston
|11,562
|5
|Madison
|12,919
|42
|Monroe
|150,422
|144
|Montgomery
|11,794
|18
|Nassau
|400,983
|215
|Niagara
|47,603
|27
|NYC
|2,290,093
|1,484
|Oneida
|52,730
|69
|Onondaga
|110,228
|382
|Ontario
|19,732
|31
|Orange
|106,003
|58
|Orleans
|8,564
|6
|Oswego
|25,563
|102
|Otsego
|9,792
|24
|Putnam
|23,464
|26
|Rensselaer
|31,145
|15
|Rockland
|91,787
|48
|Saratoga
|45,734
|55
|Schenectady
|32,661
|45
|Schoharie
|4,962
|10
|Schuyler
|3,421
|6
|Seneca
|5,853
|14
|St. Lawrence
|20,935
|20
|Steuben
|19,749
|11
|Suffolk
|424,691
|133
|Sullivan
|18,301
|9
|Tioga
|10,629
|16
|Tompkins
|18,022
|56
|Ulster
|31,412
|57
|Warren
|13,444
|12
|Washington
|11,994
|22
|Wayne
|17,070
|19
|Westchester
|248,970
|138
|Wyoming
|8,259
|5
|Yates
|3,342
|6
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|67
|45
|67.2%
|22
|32.8%
|Central New York
|60
|34
|56.7%
|26
|43.3%
|Finger Lakes
|136
|50
|36.8%
|86
|63.2%
|Long Island
|142
|57
|40.1%
|85
|59.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|77
|38
|49.4%
|39
|50.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|30
|16
|53.3%
|14
|46.7%
|New York City
|284
|101
|35.6%
|183
|64.4%
|North Country
|40
|20
|50.0%
|20
|50.0%
|Southern Tier
|40
|18
|45.0%
|22
|55.0%
|Western New York
|57
|28
|49.1%
|29
|50.9%
|Statewide
|933
|407
|43.6%
|526
|56.4%
The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).
Yesterday, 7 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,064. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Clinton
|1
|Kings
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Niagara
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Ontario
|1
|Westchester
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.
Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.
Yesterday, 3,262 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,944 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|968,077
|121
|886,068
|171
|Central New York
|647,463
|77
|599,264
|78
|Finger Lakes
|866,452
|95
|803,894
|122
|Long Island
|2,190,831
|358
|1,950,207
|421
|Mid-Hudson
|1,711,535
|353
|1,502,262
|388
|Mohawk Valley
|325,956
|60
|303,416
|50
|New York City
|8,043,076
|1,983
|7,140,286
|2,442
|North Country
|305,599
|49
|276,770
|32
|Southern Tier
|440,493
|71
|403,524
|88
|Western New York
|957,061
|95
|880,463
|152
|Statewide
|16,456,543
|3,262
|14,746,154
|3,944
|Booster/Additional Shots
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Increase over past 7 days
|Capital Region
|462,747
|373
|1,934
|Central New York
|309,632
|252
|1,686
|Finger Lakes
|482,901
|289
|1,769
|Long Island
|1,134,563
|1,015
|6,985
|Mid-Hudson
|866,008
|926
|5,370
|Mohawk Valley
|165,205
|150
|828
|New York City
|2,968,526
|4,007
|24,192
|North Country
|146,117
|76
|664
|Southern Tier
|220,702
|149
|1,105
|Western New York
|525,839
|330
|2,048
|Statewide
|7,282,240
|7,567
|46,581
The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.
|3/22/2022
|Hospital
|Nursing Home
|ACF
|LHCSA
|Hospice
|CHHA
|Total
|Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated
|5,982
|1.15%
|2,515
|1.66%
|327
|1.05%
|8,947
|3.02%
|99
|1.52%
|164
|1.21%
|18,034
|1.77%
|Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated
|2,573
|0.49%
|63
|0.04%
|7
|0.02%
|3,716
|1.25%
|84
|1.29%
|145
|1.07%
|6,588
|0.65%
|Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated
|963
|0.18%
|360
|0.24%
|38
|0.12%
|5,669
|1.91%
|5
|0.08%
|74
|0.55%
|7,109
|0.70%
|Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose
|83
|0.02%
|1,586
|1.05%
|533
|1.71%
|2,692
|0.91%
|0
|0.00%
|13
|0.10%
|4,907
|0.48%
|Total INACTIVE employees from categories above
|9,601
|4,524
|905
|21,024
|188
|396
|36,638
|Total ACTIVE employees
|512,235
|147,101
|30,232
|275,720
|6,304
|13,117
|984,709
|Grand Total
|521,836
|151,625
|31,137
|296,744
|6,492
|13,513
|1,021,347