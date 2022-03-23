Hospitalizations down and no new deaths, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced its highest daily caseload for COVID-19 since February 4 when it had 434 residents test positive.

Courtesy of ongov.net

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Wednesday that 396 people have tested positive. It’s the first time since February 6 that the county had 300-plus residents test positive.

“The BA.2 variant is likely driving new cases, it’s important to test and isolate,” McMahon tweeted.

Despite the high caseload, hospital numbers are down, according to McMahon. 51 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID, and ten of those patients are in the ICU. Tuesday’s numbers saw 57 people in the hospital with 11 in the ICU. McMahon said there are no new deaths to report.

McMahon also urges residents to email him if they need testing kits or masks. You can reach County Executive McMahon at ryanmcmahon@ongov.net.

Meanwhile, the state has announced 3.875 new cases, which is the most in New York since February 17.

“While we keep a watchful eye on hospitalization and case trends, it is vitally important that every New Yorker continue using the tools we know are effective,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms and stay home to avoid spreading the virus. The vaccine and booster are the most effective way to prevent serious infection – get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, boosted if you have, and encourage your friends and loved ones to do the same.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 160,670

– 160,670 Total Positive – 3,875

– 3,875 Percent Positive – 2.41%

– 2.41% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.94%

– 1.94% Patient Hospitalization – 933 (-17)

– 933 (-17) Patients Newly Admitted – 137

– 137 Patients in ICU – 161 (-1)

– 161 (-1) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 70 (-1)

– 70 (-1) Total Discharges – 289,674 (+147)

– 289,674 (+147) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 7

– 7 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,064

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,077

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,348,142

– 37,348,142 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,867

– 14,867 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 92,757

– 92,757 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%

– 91.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%

– 83.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%

– 86.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.3%

– 82.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.4%

– 72.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%

– 81.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%

– 73.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.4%

– 89.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Sunday, March 20, 2022 Monday, March 21, 2022 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Capital Region 8.98 8.82 10.42 Central New York 27.45 27.78 35.22 Finger Lakes 6.97 6.92 8.38 Long Island 8.01 7.68 8.38 Mid-Hudson 11.33 10.71 11.66 Mohawk Valley 10.86 10.42 13.16 New York City 11.35 9.56 10.60 North Country 17.08 16.74 17.42 Southern Tier 11.62 11.44 13.16 Western New York 7.67 7.60 8.25 Statewide 10.96 10.04 11.36

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Sunday, March 20, 2022 Monday, March 21, 2022 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Capital Region 2.73% 2.76% 2.98% Central New York 6.39% 6.57% 7.50% Finger Lakes 2.24% 2.30% 2.43% Long Island 1.95% 1.91% 1.99% Mid-Hudson 2.40% 2.27% 2.33% Mohawk Valley 2.96% 2.92% 3.30% New York City 1.45% 1.24% 1.35% North Country 3.61% 3.54% 3.62% Southern Tier 2.41% 2.42% 2.49% Western New York 1.82% 1.78% 1.86% Statewide 1.92% 1.78% 1.94%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Sunday, March 20, 2022 Monday, March 21, 2022 Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Bronx 0.84% 0.66% 0.70% Kings 1.40% 1.16% 1.30% New York 2.11% 1.87% 2.04% Queens 1.20% 1.04% 1.13% Richmond 1.19% 1.07% 1.16%

Yesterday 3,875 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,947,047. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,551 50 Allegany 8,886 8 Broome 44,829 42 Cattaraugus 15,352 8 Cayuga 15,951 61 Chautauqua 23,475 12 Chemung 21,173 12 Chenango 9,235 11 Clinton 16,574 12 Columbia 9,992 17 Cortland 10,453 17 Delaware 7,634 7 Dutchess 63,628 35 Erie 207,328 112 Essex 5,583 12 Franklin 9,386 27 Fulton 12,484 23 Genesee 13,594 5 Greene 8,553 33 Hamilton 865 3 Herkimer 13,675 14 Jefferson 19,888 22 Lewis 6,125 2 Livingston 11,562 5 Madison 12,919 42 Monroe 150,422 144 Montgomery 11,794 18 Nassau 400,983 215 Niagara 47,603 27 NYC 2,290,093 1,484 Oneida 52,730 69 Onondaga 110,228 382 Ontario 19,732 31 Orange 106,003 58 Orleans 8,564 6 Oswego 25,563 102 Otsego 9,792 24 Putnam 23,464 26 Rensselaer 31,145 15 Rockland 91,787 48 Saratoga 45,734 55 Schenectady 32,661 45 Schoharie 4,962 10 Schuyler 3,421 6 Seneca 5,853 14 St. Lawrence 20,935 20 Steuben 19,749 11 Suffolk 424,691 133 Sullivan 18,301 9 Tioga 10,629 16 Tompkins 18,022 56 Ulster 31,412 57 Warren 13,444 12 Washington 11,994 22 Wayne 17,070 19 Westchester 248,970 138 Wyoming 8,259 5 Yates 3,342 6

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 67 45 67.2% 22 32.8% Central New York 60 34 56.7% 26 43.3% Finger Lakes 136 50 36.8% 86 63.2% Long Island 142 57 40.1% 85 59.9% Mid-Hudson 77 38 49.4% 39 50.6% Mohawk Valley 30 16 53.3% 14 46.7% New York City 284 101 35.6% 183 64.4% North Country 40 20 50.0% 20 50.0% Southern Tier 40 18 45.0% 22 55.0% Western New York 57 28 49.1% 29 50.9% Statewide 933 407 43.6% 526 56.4%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 7 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,064. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Clinton 1 Kings 1 Nassau 1 Niagara 1 Onondaga 1 Ontario 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,262 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,944 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 968,077 121 886,068 171 Central New York 647,463 77 599,264 78 Finger Lakes 866,452 95 803,894 122 Long Island 2,190,831 358 1,950,207 421 Mid-Hudson 1,711,535 353 1,502,262 388 Mohawk Valley 325,956 60 303,416 50 New York City 8,043,076 1,983 7,140,286 2,442 North Country 305,599 49 276,770 32 Southern Tier 440,493 71 403,524 88 Western New York 957,061 95 880,463 152 Statewide 16,456,543 3,262 14,746,154 3,944 Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 462,747 373 1,934 Central New York 309,632 252 1,686 Finger Lakes 482,901 289 1,769 Long Island 1,134,563 1,015 6,985 Mid-Hudson 866,008 926 5,370 Mohawk Valley 165,205 150 828 New York City 2,968,526 4,007 24,192 North Country 146,117 76 664 Southern Tier 220,702 149 1,105 Western New York 525,839 330 2,048 Statewide 7,282,240 7,567 46,581

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.