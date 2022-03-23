(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced its highest daily caseload for COVID-19 since February 4 when it had 434 residents test positive. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Wednesday that 396 people have tested positive. It’s the first time since February 6 that the county had 300-plus residents test positive.  

“The BA.2 variant is likely driving new cases, it’s important to test and isolate,” McMahon tweeted. 

Despite the high caseload, hospital numbers are down, according to McMahon. 51 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID, and ten of those patients are in the ICU. Tuesday’s numbers saw 57 people in the hospital with 11 in the ICU. McMahon said there are no new deaths to report. 

McMahon also urges residents to email him if they need testing kits or masks. You can reach County Executive McMahon at ryanmcmahon@ongov.net. 

Meanwhile, the state has announced 3.875 new cases, which is the most in New York since February 17.

“While we keep a watchful eye on hospitalization and case trends, it is vitally important that every New Yorker continue using the tools we know are effective,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms and stay home to avoid spreading the virus. The vaccine and booster are the most effective way to prevent serious infection – get vaccinated if you haven’t yet, boosted if you have, and encourage your friends and loved ones to do the same.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 160,670
  • Total Positive – 3,875
  • Percent Positive – 2.41%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  1.94%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 933 (-17)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 137
  • Patients in ICU – 161 (-1)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 70 (-1)
  • Total Discharges  289,674 (+147)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 7
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,064

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,077

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.  

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,348,142
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,867
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 92,757
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.9%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  82.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.7%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.0%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows  

REGIONSunday, March 20, 2022Monday, March 21, 2022Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Capital Region8.988.8210.42
Central New York27.4527.7835.22
Finger Lakes6.976.928.38
Long Island8.017.688.38
Mid-Hudson11.3310.7111.66
Mohawk Valley10.8610.4213.16
New York City11.359.5610.60
North Country17.0816.7417.42
Southern Tier11.6211.4413.16
Western New York7.677.608.25
Statewide10.9610.0411.36

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

REGIONSunday, March 20, 2022Monday, March 21, 2022Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Capital Region2.73%2.76%2.98%
Central New York6.39%6.57%7.50%
Finger Lakes2.24%2.30%2.43%
Long Island1.95%1.91%1.99%
Mid-Hudson2.40%2.27%2.33%
Mohawk Valley2.96%2.92%3.30%
New York City1.45%1.24%1.35%
North Country3.61%3.54%3.62%
Southern Tier2.41%2.42%2.49%
Western New York1.82%1.78%1.86%
Statewide1.92%1.78%1.94%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

BOROUGHSunday, March 20, 2022Monday, March 21, 2022Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Bronx0.84%0.66%0.70%
Kings1.40%1.16%1.30%
New York2.11%1.87%2.04%
Queens1.20%1.04%1.13%
Richmond1.19%1.07%1.16%

Yesterday 3,875 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,947,047. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany58,55150
Allegany8,8868
Broome44,82942
Cattaraugus15,3528
Cayuga15,95161
Chautauqua23,47512
Chemung21,17312
Chenango9,23511
Clinton16,57412
Columbia9,99217
Cortland10,45317
Delaware7,6347
Dutchess63,62835
Erie207,328112
Essex5,58312
Franklin9,38627
Fulton12,48423
Genesee13,5945
Greene8,55333
Hamilton8653
Herkimer13,67514
Jefferson19,88822
Lewis6,1252
Livingston11,5625
Madison12,91942
Monroe150,422144
Montgomery11,79418
Nassau400,983215
Niagara47,60327
NYC2,290,0931,484
Oneida52,73069
Onondaga110,228382
Ontario19,73231
Orange106,00358
Orleans8,5646
Oswego25,563102
Otsego9,79224
Putnam23,46426
Rensselaer31,14515
Rockland91,78748
Saratoga45,73455
Schenectady32,66145
Schoharie4,96210
Schuyler3,4216
Seneca5,85314
St. Lawrence20,93520
Steuben19,74911
Suffolk424,691133
Sullivan18,3019
Tioga10,62916
Tompkins18,02256
Ulster31,41257
Warren13,44412
Washington11,99422
Wayne17,07019
Westchester248,970138
Wyoming8,2595
Yates3,3426

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region674567.2%2232.8%
Central New York603456.7%2643.3%
Finger Lakes1365036.8%8663.2%
Long Island1425740.1%8559.9%
Mid-Hudson773849.4%3950.6%
Mohawk Valley301653.3%1446.7%
New York City28410135.6%18364.4%
North Country402050.0%2050.0%
Southern Tier401845.0%2255.0%
Western New York572849.1%2950.9%
Statewide93340743.6%52656.4%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).  

Yesterday, 7 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,064. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Clinton1
Kings1
Nassau1
Niagara1
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Westchester1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.  

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.  

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.  

Yesterday, 3,262 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,944 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location     
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region968,077121886,068171  
Central New York647,46377599,26478  
Finger Lakes866,45295803,894122  
Long Island2,190,8313581,950,207421  
Mid-Hudson1,711,5353531,502,262388  
Mohawk Valley325,95660303,41650  
New York City8,043,0761,9837,140,2862,442  
North Country305,59949276,77032  
Southern Tier440,49371403,52488  
Western New York957,06195880,463152  
Statewide16,456,5433,26214,746,1543,944  
       
Booster/Additional Shots     
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region462,7473731,934   
Central New York309,6322521,686   
Finger Lakes482,9012891,769   
Long Island1,134,5631,0156,985   
Mid-Hudson866,0089265,370   
Mohawk Valley165,205150828   
New York City2,968,5264,00724,192   
North Country146,11776664   
Southern Tier220,7021491,105   
Western New York525,8393302,048   
Statewide7,282,2407,56746,581   
       

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

3/22/2022Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total 
Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated   5,9821.15%            2,5151.66%3271.05%8,9473.02%991.52%1641.21%18,0341.77%
Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated   2,5730.49%                630.04%70.02%3,7161.25%841.29%1451.07%6,5880.65%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated      9630.18%              3600.24%380.12%5,6691.91%50.08%740.55%7,1090.70%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose       830.02%            1,5861.05%5331.71%2,6920.91%00.00%130.10%4,9070.48%
Total INACTIVE employees from categories above9,601 4,524 905 21,024 188 396 36,638 
Total ACTIVE employees512,235 147,101 30,232 275,720 6,304 13,117 984,709 
Grand Total521,836 151,625 31,137 296,744 6,492 13,513 1,021,347 