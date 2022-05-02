(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced its three-day COVID-19 numbers from the weekend and County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county is “continuing a downward trend in cases.” 

McMahon pointed out that the 7-day average of cases per 100,000 residents in Onondaga County is below 50. 692 people tested positive through a lab over the weekend, making an average of 230 people per day. An additional 207 residents tested positive through at-home tests. 

There are two less people in the hospital since the county’s last announcement. Currently 116 residents are in the hospital with COVID, and 13 of those patients are in the ICU, which is one more than the last announcement. Additionally, two men in their 80s died in the hospital with COVID, McMahon says they both had underlying conditions. Also, the state is reporting a long-term care facility death as well. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Monday.   

“I remind all New Yorkers to stay vigilant so that we can continue to safely navigate through this pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure to get vaccinated and stay up to date on the booster once you are eligible. Get tested if you’re feeling sick, especially before travelling, and talk to your doctor about available treatments if you test positive.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 26.13
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 37.11
  • Test Results Reported – 69,991
  • Total Positive – 5,107
  • Percent Positive – 6.81%**  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.77%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,920 (+72)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 287
  • Patients in ICU – 199 (+10)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 70 (+6)
  • Total Discharges – 297,053 (+213)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 15
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,508

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.    

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,860

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,371,731
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 10,304
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 167,996
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.7%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.9%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.1%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.9%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Friday, April 29, 2022Saturday, April 30, 2022Sunday, May 1, 2022
Capital Region  45.9747.6447.23
Central New York  47.1146.2044.97
Finger Lakes  48.6344.9443.33
Long Island  37.4338.4339.36
Mid-Hudson  31.9833.2733.65
Mohawk Valley  53.1352.5751.40
New York City  27.0128.3529.07
North Country  38.2938.3938.46
Southern Tier  52.2051.1450.03
Western New York  56.3058.4058.08
Statewide  36.0736.8837.11

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:      

RegionFriday, April 29, 2022Saturday, April 30, 2022Sunday, May 1, 2022
Capital Region11.04%10.90%10.63%
Central New York10.65%10.44%10.21%
Finger Lakes13.54%13.35%12.93%
Long Island7.69%7.81%7.95%
Mid-Hudson5.31%5.73%6.43%
Mohawk Valley9.67%9.54%9.18%
New York City4.03%4.09%4.09%
North Country9.45%9.10%9.00%
Southern Tier9.90%9.60%9.36%
Western New York17.45%17.45%17.31%
Statewide6.75%6.76%6.77%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:      

Borough in NYCFriday, April 29, 2022Saturday, April 30, 2022Sunday, May 1, 2022
Bronx2.77%2.74%2.69%
Kings3.60%3.71%3.76%
New York4.30%4.51%4.49%
Queens4.96%4.87%4.85%
Richmond4.70%4.45%4.31%

Yesterday 5,107 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,156,307. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany61,81578
Allegany9,1091
Broome47,90743
Cattaraugus15,85420
Cayuga17,12417
Chautauqua24,03436
Chemung22,14915
Chenango9,67615
Clinton17,63028
Columbia10,49314
Cortland11,1768
Delaware8,1085
Dutchess65,77063
Erie220,504382
Essex5,9618
Franklin9,87015
Fulton13,19012
Genesee14,12624
Greene8,9144
Hamilton9051
Herkimer14,5374
Jefferson20,92531
Lewis6,3218
Livingston12,08811
Madison14,0396
Monroe160,133199
Montgomery12,26014
Nassau417,013456
Niagara49,82792
NYC2,368,8601,971
Oneida57,02467
Onondaga119,809165
Ontario21,13025
Orange109,40890
Orleans8,9229
Oswego28,28932
Otsego10,4118
Putnam24,40126
Rensselaer33,01039
Rockland94,64670
Saratoga48,52085
Schenectady34,38370
Schoharie5,22711
Schuyler3,671
Seneca6,2831
St. Lawrence22,1956
Steuben20,68516
Suffolk437,440393
Sullivan18,92616
Tioga11,42222
Tompkins20,40214
Ulster33,05531
Warren14,30131
Washington12,52422
Wayne18,11216
Westchester259,643251
Wyoming8,5395
Yates3,6115

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1479564.6%5235.4%
Central New York1298465.1%4534.9%
Finger Lakes33312437.2%20962.8%
Long Island25912347.5%13652.5%
Mid-Hudson16610261.4%6438.6%
Mohawk Valley372362.2%1437.8%
New York City50820840.9%30059.1%
North Country623556.5%2743.5%
Southern Tier1034240.8%6159.2%
Western New York17610559.7%7140.3%
Statewide1,92094149.0%97951.0%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).      

Yesterday, 15 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,508. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Erie1
Kings1
Monroe2
New York1
Onondaga1
Oswego1
Queens1
Rensselaer1
Richmond1
Schenectady1
St. Lawrence1
Westchester2
Grand Total15

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.      

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.      

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.      

Yesterday, 1,352 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,261 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location     
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region972,58663889,81053  
Central New York650,61734602,42324  
Finger Lakes870,81369808,64057  
Long Island2,206,0592351,965,008185  
Mid-Hudson1,725,7871901,515,409137  
Mohawk Valley327,53014305,02518  
New York City8,100,0516407,188,570698  
North Country307,64114278,54210  
Southern Tier443,57433406,76225  
Western New York962,01360886,07154  
Statewide16,566,6711,35214,846,2601,261  
       
Booster/Additional Shots     
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region522,85269011,895   
Central New York355,2124817,603   
Finger Lakes548,83770411,674   
Long Island1,258,0231,68419,533   
Mid-Hudson975,1401,21517,131   
Mohawk Valley183,7182003,591   
New York City3,245,6293,53542,260   
North Country165,7781733,723   
Southern Tier246,8023355,256   
Western New York586,65085111,999   
Statewide8,088,6419,868134,665   