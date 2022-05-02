(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced its three-day COVID-19 numbers from the weekend and County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county is “continuing a downward trend in cases.”

McMahon pointed out that the 7-day average of cases per 100,000 residents in Onondaga County is below 50. 692 people tested positive through a lab over the weekend, making an average of 230 people per day. An additional 207 residents tested positive through at-home tests.

There are two less people in the hospital since the county’s last announcement. Currently 116 residents are in the hospital with COVID, and 13 of those patients are in the ICU, which is one more than the last announcement. Additionally, two men in their 80s died in the hospital with COVID, McMahon says they both had underlying conditions. Also, the state is reporting a long-term care facility death as well.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Monday.

“I remind all New Yorkers to stay vigilant so that we can continue to safely navigate through this pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure to get vaccinated and stay up to date on the booster once you are eligible. Get tested if you’re feeling sick, especially before travelling, and talk to your doctor about available treatments if you test positive.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 26.13

– 26.13 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 37.11

– 37.11 Test Results Reported – 69,991

– 69,991 Total Positive – 5,107

5,107 Percent Positive – 6.81%**

6.81%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.77%**

– 6.77%** Patient Hospitalization – 1,920 (+72)

– 1,920 (+72) Patients Newly Admitted – 287

– 287 Patients in ICU – 199 (+10)

– 199 (+10) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 70 (+6)

– 70 (+6) Total Discharges – 297,053 (+213)

– 297,053 (+213) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 15

– 15 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,508

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,860

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,371,731

– 38,371,731 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 10,304

– 10,304 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 167,996

– 167,996 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.4%

– 92.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.7%

– 83.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.9%

– 86.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.1%

– 83.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.1%

– 73.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.9%

– 81.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.2%

– 74.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.2%

– 90.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, April 29, 2022 Saturday, April 30, 2022 Sunday, May 1, 2022 Capital Region 45.97 47.64 47.23 Central New York 47.11 46.20 44.97 Finger Lakes 48.63 44.94 43.33 Long Island 37.43 38.43 39.36 Mid-Hudson 31.98 33.27 33.65 Mohawk Valley 53.13 52.57 51.40 New York City 27.01 28.35 29.07 North Country 38.29 38.39 38.46 Southern Tier 52.20 51.14 50.03 Western New York 56.30 58.40 58.08 Statewide 36.07 36.88 37.11

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Friday, April 29, 2022 Saturday, April 30, 2022 Sunday, May 1, 2022 Capital Region 11.04% 10.90% 10.63% Central New York 10.65% 10.44% 10.21% Finger Lakes 13.54% 13.35% 12.93% Long Island 7.69% 7.81% 7.95% Mid-Hudson 5.31% 5.73% 6.43% Mohawk Valley 9.67% 9.54% 9.18% New York City 4.03% 4.09% 4.09% North Country 9.45% 9.10% 9.00% Southern Tier 9.90% 9.60% 9.36% Western New York 17.45% 17.45% 17.31% Statewide 6.75% 6.76% 6.77%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Friday, April 29, 2022 Saturday, April 30, 2022 Sunday, May 1, 2022 Bronx 2.77% 2.74% 2.69% Kings 3.60% 3.71% 3.76% New York 4.30% 4.51% 4.49% Queens 4.96% 4.87% 4.85% Richmond 4.70% 4.45% 4.31%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 5,107 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,156,307. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 61,815 78 Allegany 9,109 1 Broome 47,907 43 Cattaraugus 15,854 20 Cayuga 17,124 17 Chautauqua 24,034 36 Chemung 22,149 15 Chenango 9,676 15 Clinton 17,630 28 Columbia 10,493 14 Cortland 11,176 8 Delaware 8,108 5 Dutchess 65,770 63 Erie 220,504 382 Essex 5,961 8 Franklin 9,870 15 Fulton 13,190 12 Genesee 14,126 24 Greene 8,914 4 Hamilton 905 1 Herkimer 14,537 4 Jefferson 20,925 31 Lewis 6,321 8 Livingston 12,088 11 Madison 14,039 6 Monroe 160,133 199 Montgomery 12,260 14 Nassau 417,013 456 Niagara 49,827 92 NYC 2,368,860 1,971 Oneida 57,024 67 Onondaga 119,809 165 Ontario 21,130 25 Orange 109,408 90 Orleans 8,922 9 Oswego 28,289 32 Otsego 10,411 8 Putnam 24,401 26 Rensselaer 33,010 39 Rockland 94,646 70 Saratoga 48,520 85 Schenectady 34,383 70 Schoharie 5,227 11 Schuyler 3,671 – Seneca 6,283 1 St. Lawrence 22,195 6 Steuben 20,685 16 Suffolk 437,440 393 Sullivan 18,926 16 Tioga 11,422 22 Tompkins 20,402 14 Ulster 33,055 31 Warren 14,301 31 Washington 12,524 22 Wayne 18,112 16 Westchester 259,643 251 Wyoming 8,539 5 Yates 3,611 5

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 147 95 64.6% 52 35.4% Central New York 129 84 65.1% 45 34.9% Finger Lakes 333 124 37.2% 209 62.8% Long Island 259 123 47.5% 136 52.5% Mid-Hudson 166 102 61.4% 64 38.6% Mohawk Valley 37 23 62.2% 14 37.8% New York City 508 208 40.9% 300 59.1% North Country 62 35 56.5% 27 43.5% Southern Tier 103 42 40.8% 61 59.2% Western New York 176 105 59.7% 71 40.3% Statewide 1,920 941 49.0% 979 51.0%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 15 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,508. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Erie 1 Kings 1 Monroe 2 New York 1 Onondaga 1 Oswego 1 Queens 1 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Schenectady 1 St. Lawrence 1 Westchester 2 Grand Total 15

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 1,352 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,261 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: