(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 264 new COVID-19 cases and one new death from over the weekend. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out Monday that a man in his 70s died over the weekend. Not including nursing home deaths, it is the 770 death related to COVID-19 in Onondaga County. There are also 57 residents currently in the hospital with nine of those patients in the ICU. 

When breaking down the daily caseload from over the weekend, McMahon tweeted that Saturday saw 108 new cases, Sunday had 107, and Monday cut that caseload in half with just 49 cases. 

Government officials have long considered hospitalizations to be the main metric when either implementing mandates or pulling them back, and hospitalizations in Onondaga County have been steadily declining. Back on January 19, hospitalizations saw a 2022 high of 257 admissions (44 of them critical). Fast forward to Monday, and there are 200 fewer patients in Onondaga County hospitals, according to the CDC. Those numbers have continued to decline despite the peel back of some county mitigations.  

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.     

“We continue to see downward trends across the State thanks to the hard work and dedication of New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “I am grateful for the resiliency and tenacity shown by New Yorkers throughout our battle with COVID-19. I have faith that we will continue to work together to battle whatever comes our way, and the best way to do that is for everyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated to get their shot today.” 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:       

  • Test Results Reported – 71,660 
  • Total Positive – 1,013
  • Percent Positive – 1.41%   
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  1.54% 
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,520 (+13) 
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 128
  • Patients in ICU – 258 (-11) 
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 139 
  • Total Discharges  287,228(+152) 
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 17 
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,850

    The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.   
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,544 

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.     

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,135,869 
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 10,410 
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 338,368 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  81.9% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.9% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.4% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.7% 

    Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows   
REGIONFriday, March 4, 2022Saturday, March 5, 2022Sunday, March 6, 2022
Capital Region11.3911.6011.65
Central New York20.5220.8920.39
Finger Lakes7.787.467.02
Long Island7.417.177.10
Mid-Hudson8.589.499.43
Mohawk Valley11.8611.4211.27
New York City8.818.518.55
North Country18.5818.4118.38
Southern Tier16.2715.8015.28
Western New York9.069.058.68
STATEWIDE9.679.599.50

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

REGIONFriday, March 4, 2022Saturday, March 5, 2022Sunday, March 6, 2022
Capital Region2.79%2.77%2.69%
Central New York4.58%4.56%4.46%
Finger Lakes2.32%2.19%2.06%
Long Island1.66%1.62%1.62%
Mid-Hudson1.59%1.72%1.73%
Mohawk Valley2.43%2.26%2.22%
New York City1.09%1.03%1.03%
North Country4.15%3.90%3.79%
Southern Tier2.69%2.51%2.41%
Western New York2.66%2.59%2.39%
Statewide1.60%1.56%1.54%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:     

BOROUGHFriday, March 4, 2022Saturday, March 5, 2022Sunday, March 6, 2022
Bronx0.87%0.78%0.79%
Brooklyn1.00%0.96%0.95%
Manhattan1.33%1.29%1.32%
Queens1.04%0.96%0.94%
Staten Island1.26%1.16%1.19%

Yesterday 1,013 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,915,401. A geographic breakdown is as follows:    

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany                                                     58,143                                                                     13
Allegany                                                        8,826                                                                      –  
Broome                                                     44,517                                                                       5
Cattaraugus                                                     15,229                                                                       4
Cayuga                                                     15,699                                                                       3
Chautauqua                                                     23,383                                                                       4
Chemung                                                     21,036                                                                       2
Chenango                                                        9,169                                                                       3
Clinton                                                     16,405                                                                     16
Columbia                                                        9,909                                                                       5
Cortland                                                     10,331                                                                       5
Delaware                                                        7,578                                                                       2
Dutchess                                                     63,329                                                                     12
Erie                                                   206,235                                                                     48
Essex                                                        5,482                                                                       2
Franklin                                                        9,169                                                                     14
Fulton                                                     12,308                                                                       3
Genesee                                                     13,542                                                                       1
Greene                                                        8,462                                                                       2
Hamilton                                                           838                                                                       1
Herkimer                                                     13,570                                                                       6
Jefferson                                                     19,672                                                                       9
Lewis                                                        6,100                                                                      –  
Livingston                                                     11,497                                                                       1
Madison                                                     12,758                                                                       6
Monroe                                                   149,583                                                                     23
Montgomery                                                     11,701                                                                       6
Nassau                                                   399,040                                                                     78
Niagara                                                     47,326                                                                     13
NYC                                               2,276,851                                                                  381
Oneida                                                     52,318                                                                     14
Onondaga                                                  107,756                                                                     50
Ontario                                                     19,550                                                                     10
Orange                                                   105,589                                                                     23
Orleans                                                        8,534                                                                      –  
Oswego                                                     25,135                                                                     12
Otsego                                                        9,684                                                                       5
Putnam                                                     23,348                                                                       5
Rensselaer                                                     30,960                                                                     14
Rockland                                                     91,321                                                                     14
Saratoga                                                     45,298                                                                     22
Schenectady                                                     32,435                                                                       8
Schoharie                                                        4,919                                                                       3
Schuyler                                                        3,390                                                                      –  
Seneca                                                        5,770                                                                      –  
St. Lawrence                                                     20,623                                                                     11
Steuben                                                     19,592                                                                       6
Suffolk                                                   423,224                                                                     58
Sullivan                                                     18,216                                                                       3
Tioga                                                     10,520                                                                       1
Tompkins                                                     17,584                                                                       4
Ulster                                                     30,949                                                                     14
Warren                                                     13,325                                                                       3
Washington                                                     11,890                                                                       8
Wayne                                                     16,936                                                                       6
Westchester                                                   247,298                                                                     48
Wyoming                                                        8,232                                                                      –  
Yates                                                        3,317                                                                       3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:  

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1026260.80%4039.20%
Central New York572747.40%3052.60%
Finger Lakes2318637.20%14562.80%
Long Island2198840.20%13159.80%
Mid-Hudson1124136.60%7163.40%
Mohawk Valley422559.50%1740.50%
New York City51821341.10%30558.90%
North Country552138.20%3461.80%
Southern Tier673044.80%3755.20%
Western New York1175950.40%5849.60%
Statewide1,52065242.90%86857.10%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).     

Yesterday, 17 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,850. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx2
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua2
Clinton1
Herkimer1
Onondaga1
Oswego2
Queens2
Steuben1
Suffolk2
Westchester1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.     

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.     

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.     

Yesterday, 882 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,122 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location    
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours 
Capital Region966,22792883,78192 
Central New York646,58556598,03465 
Finger Lakes864,74658801,62687 
Long Island2,185,4983441,941,617440 
Mid-Hudson1,706,6402231,495,760211 
Mohawk Valley325,33021302,62246 
New York City8,016,834-1007,104,8302,985 
North Country304,19347275,44819 
Southern Tier439,76529402,68644 
Western New York955,216112877,689133 
Statewide16,411,03488214,684,0934,122 
      
Booster/Additional Shots    
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days  
Capital Region458,5042193,128  
Central New York306,2641181,697  
Finger Lakes478,8071762,740  
Long Island1,119,25683316,777  
Mid-Hudson853,97356113,053  
Mohawk Valley163,417641,134  
New York City2,914,2583,164164,911  
North Country144,07852965  
Southern Tier218,485771,717  
Western New York520,9892853,154  
Statewide7,178,0315,549209,276  
  