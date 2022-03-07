(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 264 new COVID-19 cases and one new death from over the weekend.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out Monday that a man in his 70s died over the weekend. Not including nursing home deaths, it is the 770 death related to COVID-19 in Onondaga County. There are also 57 residents currently in the hospital with nine of those patients in the ICU.

When breaking down the daily caseload from over the weekend, McMahon tweeted that Saturday saw 108 new cases, Sunday had 107, and Monday cut that caseload in half with just 49 cases.

Government officials have long considered hospitalizations to be the main metric when either implementing mandates or pulling them back, and hospitalizations in Onondaga County have been steadily declining. Back on January 19, hospitalizations saw a 2022 high of 257 admissions (44 of them critical). Fast forward to Monday, and there are 200 fewer patients in Onondaga County hospitals, according to the CDC. Those numbers have continued to decline despite the peel back of some county mitigations.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We continue to see downward trends across the State thanks to the hard work and dedication of New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “I am grateful for the resiliency and tenacity shown by New Yorkers throughout our battle with COVID-19. I have faith that we will continue to work together to battle whatever comes our way, and the best way to do that is for everyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated to get their shot today.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 71,660

– 71,660 Total Positive – 1,013

– 1,013 Percent Positive – 1.41%

– 1.41% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.54%

– 1.54% Patient Hospitalization – 1,520 (+13)

– 1,520 (+13) Patients Newly Admitted – 128

– 128 Patients in ICU – 258 (-11)

– 258 (-11) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 139

– 139 Total Discharges – 287,228(+152)

– 287,228(+152) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 17

– 17 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,850



The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,544

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,135,869

– 37,135,869 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 10,410

– 10,410 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 338,368

– 338,368 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%

– 91.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%

– 83.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%

– 85.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.9%

– 81.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.9%

– 71.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%

– 81.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.4%

– 73.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%

– 89.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.7%



Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Friday, March 4, 2022 Saturday, March 5, 2022 Sunday, March 6, 2022 Capital Region 11.39 11.60 11.65 Central New York 20.52 20.89 20.39 Finger Lakes 7.78 7.46 7.02 Long Island 7.41 7.17 7.10 Mid-Hudson 8.58 9.49 9.43 Mohawk Valley 11.86 11.42 11.27 New York City 8.81 8.51 8.55 North Country 18.58 18.41 18.38 Southern Tier 16.27 15.80 15.28 Western New York 9.06 9.05 8.68 STATEWIDE 9.67 9.59 9.50

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, March 4, 2022 Saturday, March 5, 2022 Sunday, March 6, 2022 Capital Region 2.79% 2.77% 2.69% Central New York 4.58% 4.56% 4.46% Finger Lakes 2.32% 2.19% 2.06% Long Island 1.66% 1.62% 1.62% Mid-Hudson 1.59% 1.72% 1.73% Mohawk Valley 2.43% 2.26% 2.22% New York City 1.09% 1.03% 1.03% North Country 4.15% 3.90% 3.79% Southern Tier 2.69% 2.51% 2.41% Western New York 2.66% 2.59% 2.39% Statewide 1.60% 1.56% 1.54%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Friday, March 4, 2022 Saturday, March 5, 2022 Sunday, March 6, 2022 Bronx 0.87% 0.78% 0.79% Brooklyn 1.00% 0.96% 0.95% Manhattan 1.33% 1.29% 1.32% Queens 1.04% 0.96% 0.94% Staten Island 1.26% 1.16% 1.19%

Yesterday 1,013 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,915,401. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,143 13 Allegany 8,826 – Broome 44,517 5 Cattaraugus 15,229 4 Cayuga 15,699 3 Chautauqua 23,383 4 Chemung 21,036 2 Chenango 9,169 3 Clinton 16,405 16 Columbia 9,909 5 Cortland 10,331 5 Delaware 7,578 2 Dutchess 63,329 12 Erie 206,235 48 Essex 5,482 2 Franklin 9,169 14 Fulton 12,308 3 Genesee 13,542 1 Greene 8,462 2 Hamilton 838 1 Herkimer 13,570 6 Jefferson 19,672 9 Lewis 6,100 – Livingston 11,497 1 Madison 12,758 6 Monroe 149,583 23 Montgomery 11,701 6 Nassau 399,040 78 Niagara 47,326 13 NYC 2,276,851 381 Oneida 52,318 14 Onondaga 107,756 50 Ontario 19,550 10 Orange 105,589 23 Orleans 8,534 – Oswego 25,135 12 Otsego 9,684 5 Putnam 23,348 5 Rensselaer 30,960 14 Rockland 91,321 14 Saratoga 45,298 22 Schenectady 32,435 8 Schoharie 4,919 3 Schuyler 3,390 – Seneca 5,770 – St. Lawrence 20,623 11 Steuben 19,592 6 Suffolk 423,224 58 Sullivan 18,216 3 Tioga 10,520 1 Tompkins 17,584 4 Ulster 30,949 14 Warren 13,325 3 Washington 11,890 8 Wayne 16,936 6 Westchester 247,298 48 Wyoming 8,232 – Yates 3,317 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 102 62 60.80% 40 39.20% Central New York 57 27 47.40% 30 52.60% Finger Lakes 231 86 37.20% 145 62.80% Long Island 219 88 40.20% 131 59.80% Mid-Hudson 112 41 36.60% 71 63.40% Mohawk Valley 42 25 59.50% 17 40.50% New York City 518 213 41.10% 305 58.90% North Country 55 21 38.20% 34 61.80% Southern Tier 67 30 44.80% 37 55.20% Western New York 117 59 50.40% 58 49.60% Statewide 1,520 652 42.90% 868 57.10%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 17 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,850. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 2 Cattaraugus 1 Chautauqua 2 Clinton 1 Herkimer 1 Onondaga 1 Oswego 2 Queens 2 Steuben 1 Suffolk 2 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

