Onondaga County announces over 1200 COVID cases this past weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced it had 1,224 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend with 288 of those happening Monday.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted out Monday that the county also has 182 residents in the hospital with 40 of those patients in the ICU; half of those are unvaccinated.

There was also four new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. According to the county, two of them were hospital related deaths. Both hospital deaths were men in the 50s and 80s. Only one had underlying conditions, McMahon said. The other two deaths were residents living in a nursing home.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We are closing the month in a better place than we started, and I want to thank New Yorkers for doing their part to help stop the spread during this challenging wave,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “We’re still not through this winter surge, and I encourage New Yorkers to continue using the tools to help keep our communities safe and our schools and businesses open. Please get the booster dose if you haven’t already, get your children vaccinated and boosted when they’re eligible, and continue to mask up. Let’s not let our guard down and risk reversing all of the progress we’ve made.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 91,557

– 91,557 Total Positive – 5,115

– 5,115 Percent Positive – 5.59%

– 5.59% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.64%

– 6.64% Patient Hospitalization – 7,191 (+74)

– 7,191 (+74) Patients Newly Admitted – 506

– 506 Patients in ICU – 1,161 (-16)

– 1,161 (-16) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 701 (-8)

– 701 (-8) Total Discharges – 272,395 (+330)

– 272,395 (+330) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 87

– 87 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 52,961

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,074

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 35,894,375

– 35,894,375 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 21,996

– 21,996 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 387,188

– 387,188 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.9%

– 90.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.0%

– 82.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.6%

– 84.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.1%

– 80.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.8%

– 71.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.6%

– 87.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Friday, January 28, 2022 Saturday, January 29, 2022 Sunday, January 30, 2022 Capital Region 87.35 81.22 77.28 Central New York 114.05 108.49 104.60 Finger Lakes 75.36 70.87 66.09 Long Island 65.99 59.31 53.24 Mid-Hudson 66.90 60.56 56.53 Mohawk Valley 101.35 96.35 94.87 New York City 68.41 59.04 52.94 North Country 115.21 108.39 105.16 Southern Tier 99.99 95.53 92.23 Western New York 93.51 85.01 79.92 Statewide 75.79 68.18 62.96

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, January 28, 2022 Saturday, January 29, 2022 Sunday, January 30, 2022 Capital Region 10.23% 9.79% 9.67% Central New York 13.46% 12.83% 12.79% Finger Lakes 11.45% 10.86% 10.32% Long Island 8.68% 8.24% 7.87% Mid-Hudson 7.11% 6.60% 6.23% Mohawk Valley 10.67% 10.32% 10.43% New York City 5.21% 4.83% 4.52% North Country 13.80% 13.27% 13.40% Southern Tier 8.10% 7.88% 7.99% Western New York 13.76% 12.92% 12.36% Statewide 7.30% 6.92% 6.64%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, January 28, 2022 Saturday, January 29, 2022 Sunday, January 30, 2022 Bronx 4.54% 4.16% 3.88% Kings 5.17% 4.89% 4.58% New York 4.39% 3.91% 3.67% Queens 6.25% 5.79% 5.47% Richmond 6.52% 6.00% 5.70%

Yesterday, 5,115 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,783,946. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 55,606 82 Allegany 8,319 18 Broome 42,361 67 Cattaraugus 14,471 39 Cayuga 15,005 40 Chautauqua 22,423 68 Chemung 20,135 54 Chenango 8,626 22 Clinton 14,853 77 Columbia 9,431 16 Cortland 9,798 44 Delaware 7,208 20 Dutchess 61,646 121 Erie 199,981 396 Essex 5,107 17 Franklin 8,405 44 Fulton 11,662 33 Genesee 13,163 24 Greene 8,125 6 Hamilton 787 – Herkimer 12,970 45 Jefferson 18,463 53 Lewis 5,862 6 Livingston 11,015 21 Madison 12,032 37 Monroe 145,366 245 Montgomery 11,127 24 Nassau 391,056 177 Niagara 45,874 67 NYC 2,229,563 1,445 Oneida 50,088 115 Onondaga 102,108 241 Ontario 18,574 35 Orange 102,959 108 Orleans 8,277 8 Oswego 23,327 69 Otsego 9,106 33 Putnam 22,828 11 Rensselaer 29,399 46 Rockland 89,631 99 Saratoga 43,119 111 Schenectady 31,090 66 Schoharie 4,656 18 Schuyler 3,227 7 Seneca 5,408 13 St. Lawrence 19,052 42 Steuben 18,524 49 Suffolk 415,352 210 Sullivan 17,599 16 Tioga 10,006 25 Tompkins 16,349 67 Ulster 29,699 79 Warren 12,596 43 Washington 11,233 32 Wayne 16,150 40 Westchester 242,027 209 Wyoming 7,986 10 Yates 3,136 5

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 344 230 66.9% 114 33.1% Central New York 220 162 73.6% 58 26.4% Finger Lakes 644 335 52.0% 309 48.0% Long Island 1,127 609 54.0% 518 46.0% Mid-Hudson 717 404 56.3% 313 43.7% Mohawk Valley 145 106 73.1% 39 26.9% New York City 3,156 1,586 50.3% 1,570 49.7% North Country 122 78 63.9% 44 36.1% Southern Tier 190 95 50.0% 95 50.0% Western New York 526 290 55.1% 236 44.9% Statewide 7,191 3,895 54.2% 3,296 45.8%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 87 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 52,961. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 3 Broome 1 Chautauqua 1 Chenango 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 6 Kings 21 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 10 New York 8 Oneida 1 Orange 3 Queens 8 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 3 Rockland 2 Saratoga 2 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 4 Ulster 1 Wayne 1 Westchester 6 Grand Total 87

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 4,146 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,803 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 958,083 212 873,423 284 Central New York 640,635 159 590,470 132 Finger Lakes 856,109 278 789,609 419 Long Island 2,150,904 712 1,895,992 828 Mid-Hudson 1,681,607 650 1,465,577 522 Mohawk Valley 322,492 72 298,358 78 New York City 7,894,510 1,544 6,934,687 2,047 North Country 300,169 64 270,510 83 Southern Tier 436,018 97 397,440 95 Western New York 947,070 358 864,142 315 Statewide 16,187,597 4,146 14,380,208 4,803

