Onondaga County announces over 4,500 positive COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths since Friday

(WSYR-TV) — Over 4,500 Onondaga residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and nine men and women have died over the last four days, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon.

We will do a briefing tomorrow too update on various new testing initiatives. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) January 3, 2022

After the record-setting caseload Friday of 2,070 positive tests, 542 tested positive Saturday, 1,139 on Sunday, and 824 Monday. Of the nine residents who died from COVID-19 since Friday, three of them were women aged in their 60s and 80s. The six men who died were aged in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

McMahon also noted that the county has 148 residents in the hospital with 25 of those patients in the ICU.

Onondaga County will hold a COVID briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Let’s celebrate the first day of school in 2022 by ensuring we are taking the proper precautions to keep them open through the rest of the year,” Governor Hochul said. “We know how to overcome this winter surge: Get the vaccine, get the booster, mask up, get tested and stay home if you’re feeling sick. If we don’t use these tools, many more in our communities will get sick.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 223,153

– 223,153 Total Positive – 51,698

– 51,698 Percent Positive – 23.17%

– 23.17% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 21.49%

– 21.49% Patient Hospitalization – 9,563 (+790)

– 9,563 (+790) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,637

– 1,637 Patients in ICU – 1,208 (+75)

– 1,208 (+75) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 597 (+30)

– 597 (+30) Total Discharges – 234,358 (+935)

– 234,358 (+935) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 103

– 103 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,689



The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 48,689 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,514



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 33,793,621

– 33,793,621 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 26,814

– 26,814 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 660,230

– 660,230 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%

– 89.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older w ith completed vaccine series – 80.6%

– 80.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%

– 82.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%

– 78.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.8%

– 69.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%

– 84.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Friday, December 31, 2021 Saturday, January 1, 2022 Sunday, January 2, 2022 Capital Region 123.60 139.86 155.07 Central New York 130.52 143.07 163.53 Finger Lakes 104.13 115.26 124.98 Long Island 348.88 374.87 398.82 Mid-Hudson 260.99 284.44 304.18 Mohawk Valley 105.94 116.60 126.49 New York City 419.08 439.23 457.73 North Country 74.60 84.42 92.85 Southern Tier 105.03 118.63 129.35 Western New York 139.32 151.13 171.53 Statewide 297.74 316.80 335.05

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, December 31, 2021 Saturday, January 1, 2022 Sunday, January 2, 2022 Capital Region 14.56% 15.45% 16.12% Central New York 14.91% 15.45% 16.32% Finger Lakes 15.68% 16.22% 16.68% Long Island 22.69% 24.16% 24.94% Mid-Hudson 19.35% 20.79% 21.42% Mohawk Valley 12.58% 12.84% 13.22% New York City 20.56% 21.69% 22.31% North Country 11.94% 12.43% 12.88% Southern Tier 12.24% 13.07% 13.70% Western New York 16.42% 17.13% 17.95% Statewide 19.79% 20.87% 21.49%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, December 31, 2021 Saturday, January 1, 2022 Sunday, January 2, 2022 Bronx 25.50% 26.86% 27.63% Kings 19.42% 20.58% 21.13% New York 17.36% 18.11% 18.66% Queens 21.74% 22.82% 23.51% Richmond 21.44% 22.84% 23.25%

Yesterday, 51,698 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,669,264. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 42,607 378 Allegany 7,058 35 Broome 34,536 240 Cattaraugus 11,647 35 Cayuga 11,718 96 Chautauqua 18,040 77 Chemung 15,492 108 Chenango 6,868 31 Clinton 10,259 89 Columbia 7,152 38 Cortland 7,495 51 Delaware 5,629 24 Dutchess 47,719 553 Erie 154,817 2,037 Essex 3,849 24 Franklin 6,594 45 Fulton 9,208 45 Genesee 10,377 45 Greene 6,319 33 Hamilton 638 3 Herkimer 10,362 49 Jefferson 13,524 87 Lewis 4,821 11 Livingston 8,691 55 Madison 9,357 51 Monroe 117,027 799 Montgomery 8,567 61 Nassau 313,601 5,195 Niagara 35,656 440 NYC 1,659,578 29,246 Oneida 40,185 187 Onondaga 73,874 953 Ontario 14,509 123 Orange 80,058 925 Orleans 6,547 14 Oswego 17,764 190 Otsego 6,762 29 Putnam 17,828 259 Rensselaer 21,915 207 Rockland 69,935 848 Saratoga 32,202 406 Schenectady 23,418 223 Schoharie 3,515 12 Schuyler 2,467 17 Seneca 4,078 29 St. Lawrence 15,407 37 Steuben 14,941 66 Suffolk 337,149 4,193 Sullivan 12,906 159 Tioga 7,873 46 Tompkins 11,932 44 Ulster 23,089 234 Warren 9,441 105 Washington 8,582 80 Wayne 12,585 55 Westchester 192,288 2,242 Wyoming 6,369 24 Yates 2,439 10

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data

Data this morning in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 90% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/20/21 and 1/2/22. This is actually slightly lower than the level reported yesterday, and reflects the expected fluctuations in the database with uploading batches of data from sequencing laboratories.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentage for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week.

Yesterday, 103 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,689. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 2 Allegany 1 Bronx 15 Broome 2 Chautauqua 3 Columbia 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 4 Franklin 1 Kings 15 Manhattan 6 Monroe 1 Nassau 5 Niagara 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 4 Ontario 1 Orange 1 Queens 10 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 8 Tompkins 1 Ulster 1 Washington 1 Wayne 4 Westchester 6

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,456 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,791 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 941,020 336 856,845 324 Central New York 629,754 167 581,485 192 Finger Lakes 838,609 215 773,299 174 Long Island 2,090,999 263 1,846,695 805 Mid-Hudson 1,635,975 140 1,426,604 516 Mohawk Valley 316,980 91 293,155 325 New York City 7,651,163 1,750 6,697,712 1,926 North Country 294,626 70 265,551 68 Southern Tier 427,112 105 390,015 98 Western New York 925,531 319 844,250 363 Statewide 15,751,769 3,456 13,975,611 4,791

