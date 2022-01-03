Onondaga County announces over 4,500 positive COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths since Friday

Coronavirus

(WSYR-TV) — Over 4,500 Onondaga residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and nine men and women have died over the last four days, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon.

After the record-setting caseload Friday of 2,070 positive tests, 542 tested positive Saturday, 1,139 on Sunday, and 824 Monday. Of the nine residents who died from COVID-19 since Friday, three of them were women aged in their 60s and 80s. The six men who died were aged in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

McMahon also noted that the county has 148 residents in the hospital with 25 of those patients in the ICU.

Onondaga County will hold a COVID briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Let’s celebrate the first day of school in 2022 by ensuring we are taking the proper precautions to keep them open through the rest of the year,” Governor Hochul said. “We know how to overcome this winter surge: Get the vaccine, get the booster, mask up, get tested and stay home if you’re feeling sick. If we don’t use these tools, many more in our communities will get sick.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 223,153
  • Total Positive – 51,698
  • Percent Positive – 23.17%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 21.49%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 9,563 (+790)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,637
  • Patients in ICU – 1,208 (+75)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 597 (+30)
  • Total Discharges – 234,358 (+935)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 103
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,689

    The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. 
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,514

    This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings. 
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 33,793,621
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 26,814
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 660,230
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.8% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

RegionFriday, December 31, 2021Saturday, January 1, 2022Sunday, January 2, 2022
Capital Region123.60139.86155.07
Central New York130.52143.07163.53
Finger Lakes104.13115.26124.98
Long Island348.88374.87398.82
Mid-Hudson260.99284.44304.18
Mohawk Valley105.94116.60126.49
New York City419.08439.23457.73
North Country74.6084.4292.85
Southern Tier105.03118.63129.35
Western New York139.32151.13171.53
Statewide297.74316.80335.05

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Region Friday, December 31, 2021Saturday, January 1, 2022Sunday, January 2, 2022
Capital Region14.56%15.45%16.12%
Central New York14.91%15.45%16.32%
Finger Lakes15.68%16.22%16.68%
Long Island22.69%24.16%24.94%
Mid-Hudson19.35%20.79%21.42%
Mohawk Valley12.58%12.84%13.22%
New York City20.56%21.69%22.31%
North Country11.94%12.43%12.88%
Southern Tier12.24%13.07%13.70%
Western New York16.42%17.13%17.95%
Statewide19.79%20.87%21.49%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYC Friday, December 31, 2021Saturday, January 1, 2022Sunday, January 2, 2022
Bronx25.50%26.86%27.63%
Kings19.42%20.58%21.13%
New York17.36%18.11%18.66%
Queens21.74%22.82%23.51%
Richmond21.44%22.84%23.25%

Yesterday, 51,698 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,669,264. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany42,607378
Allegany7,05835
Broome34,536240
Cattaraugus11,64735
Cayuga11,71896
Chautauqua18,04077
Chemung15,492108
Chenango6,86831
Clinton10,25989
Columbia7,15238
Cortland7,49551
Delaware5,62924
Dutchess47,719553
Erie154,8172,037
Essex3,84924
Franklin6,59445
Fulton9,20845
Genesee10,37745
Greene6,31933
Hamilton6383
Herkimer10,36249
Jefferson13,52487
Lewis4,82111
Livingston8,69155
Madison9,35751
Monroe117,027799
Montgomery8,56761
Nassau313,6015,195
Niagara35,656440
NYC1,659,57829,246
Oneida40,185187
Onondaga73,874953
Ontario14,509123
Orange80,058925
Orleans6,54714
Oswego17,764190
Otsego6,76229
Putnam17,828259
Rensselaer21,915207
Rockland69,935848
Saratoga32,202406
Schenectady23,418223
Schoharie3,51512
Schuyler2,46717
Seneca4,07829
St. Lawrence15,40737
Steuben14,94166
Suffolk337,1494,193
Sullivan12,906159
Tioga7,87346
Tompkins11,93244
Ulster23,089234
Warren9,441105
Washington8,58280
Wayne12,58555
Westchester192,2882,242
Wyoming6,36924
Yates2,43910

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data 

Data this morning in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 90% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/20/21 and 1/2/22. This is actually slightly lower than the level reported yesterday, and reflects the expected fluctuations in the database with uploading batches of data from sequencing laboratories.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentage for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week. 

Yesterday, 103 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 48,689. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence 
County New Deaths 
Albany2
Allegany1
Bronx15
Broome2
Chautauqua3
Columbia1
Dutchess1
Erie4
Franklin1
Kings15
Manhattan6
Monroe1
Nassau5
Niagara1
Oneida2
Onondaga4
Ontario1
Orange1
Queens10
Rensselaer1
Richmond1
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Schenectady1
Steuben1
Suffolk8
Tompkins1
Ulster1
Washington1
Wayne4
Westchester6

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group. 

Yesterday, 3,456 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,791 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region941,020336856,845324
Central New York629,754167581,485192
Finger Lakes838,609215773,299174
Long Island2,090,9992631,846,695805
Mid-Hudson1,635,9751401,426,604516
Mohawk Valley316,98091293,155325
New York City7,651,1631,7506,697,7121,926
North Country294,62670265,55168
Southern Tier427,112105390,01598
Western New York925,531319844,250363
Statewide15,751,7693,45613,975,6114,791

Booster/Additional Shots
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region360,9281,32523,520
Central New York227,35779315,793
Finger Lakes363,98387122,496
Long Island689,3933,35652,071
Mid-Hudson558,7811,96240,897
Mohawk Valley124,7453238,004
New York City1,737,0794,489175,899
North Country106,1123147,309
Southern Tier166,49948911,712
Western New York404,8231,24823,902
Statewide4,739,70015,170381,603

