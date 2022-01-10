Onondaga County announces over 5600 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths this past weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County had 5,613 residents test positive for COVID-19 and eight deaths over the weekend, County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday.

Six men, four in their 60s and two in their 80s and 90s, passed away, along with two women in their 60s and 80s, according to McMahon. There were also two nursing home deaths.

As for the those needing hospitalization due to COVID-19, there were 91 admissions over the weekend.

“(We) continue to see decoupling of active cases and hospitalizations (8% active turn into hospital now trending 2.5%) but high cases will continue to drive more hospitalizations,” McMahon tweeted.

Of the 11,532 active cases, 89% are 59 years of old and younger. 219 Onondaga County residents are in the hospital with 38 in the ICU, McMahon says 71% of those patients are unvaccinated.