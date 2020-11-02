Onondaga County announces potential COVID-19 exposures at 3 locations

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is warning of potential COVID-19 exposure at three county businesses:
An employee at The Shop Barber Shop, 3140 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214
- Tuesday, October 27, 8:00am-6:00pm
- Wednesday, October 28, 8:00am-6:00pm
- Thursday, October 29, 8:00am-6:00pm
An employee at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, 2708 Lords Hill Rd, Lafayette NY 13084
- Friday, October 30 from 11:00am-7:30pm
- Saturday, October 31 from 8:00am-11:00am
An employee at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Destiny USA location, 10311 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse NY 13204
- Monday, October 26 from 5pm-9:30pm
If you visited any of those locations during the times listed, monitor yourself for symptoms.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Legal armies ready if cloudy election outcome heads to court
- Court rules against Johnny Depp in libel case
- Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April, report says
- Lasik eye surgery on the rise during coronavirus pandemic
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Eta heads for Nicaragua as Category 1 storm
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App