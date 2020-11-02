Onondaga County announces potential COVID-19 exposures at 3 locations

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is warning of potential COVID-19 exposure at three county businesses:

An employee at The Shop Barber Shop, 3140 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13214 ​

  • Tuesday, October 27, 8:00am-6:00pm
  • Wednesday, October 28, 8:00am-6:00pm
  • Thursday, October 29, 8:00am-6:00pm

An employee at Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, 2708 Lords Hill Rd, Lafayette NY 13084

  • Friday, October 30 from 11:00am-7:30pm 
  • Saturday, October 31 from 8:00am-11:00am

An employee at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Destiny USA location, 10311 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse NY 13204

  • Monday, October 26 from 5pm-9:30pm

If you visited any of those locations during the times listed, monitor yourself for symptoms.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected