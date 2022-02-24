(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases compared to Wednesday, but hospital numbers continue to decline. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Thursday that 188 people tested positive Thursday and three people died. McMahon said one resident died in the hospital, and there were “two community deaths attributed to COVID.” A female in her 60s and 80s, and a man in his 40s. 

85 residents are currently in the hospital, which is 12 less than Wednesday. Nine of those patients are in the ICU. Despite the increase in the daily caseload over the last 24 hours, compared to last Thursday, the daily caseload is five fewer.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Thanks to the diligence of New Yorkers stepping up to get vaccinated and boosted, we are on our way to beating back the pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is our best tool to protect ourselves from COVID-19, and we need to keep vaccinating more younger New Yorkers. Parents and guardians, I encourage you to take advantage of the school midwinter break and consult with your child’s pediatrician about getting them vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 129,059
  • Total Positive – 2,704
  • Percent Positive – 2.10%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive  2.00%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,274 (-130)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 265
  • Patients in ICU – 377 (-8)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 198 (-14)
  • Total Discharges  284,667 (-326)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,596

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,055

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,762,970
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,992
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 141,904
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  81.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGIONMonday, February 21, 2022Tuesday, February 22, 2022Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Capital Region  20.1718.7217.59
Central New York  27.1425.0523.75
Finger Lakes  15.1113.7412.18
Long Island  11.2811.0510.07
Mid-Hudson  13.3112.8812.19
Mohawk Valley  24.3722.6121.17
New York City  12.5612.3212.21
North Country  32.9030.4527.45
Southern Tier  27.7126.5224.06
Western New York  15.6215.2714.47
Statewide  15.0614.4613.74

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMonday, February 21, 2022Tuesday, February 22, 2022Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Capital Region3.73%3.62%3.47%
Central New York5.19%5.06%5.02%
Finger Lakes3.49%3.33%3.16%
Long Island2.09%2.12%2.00%
Mid-Hudson2.22%1.98%1.93%
Mohawk Valley4.41%4.18%4.06%
New York City1.30%1.28%1.34%
North Country6.51%6.13%5.51%
Southern Tier3.31%3.42%3.13%
Western New York3.99%3.85%3.71%
Statewide2.08%2.02%2.00%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHMonday, February 21, 2022Tuesday, February 22, 2022Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Bronx1.20%1.20%1.44%
Kings1.09%1.06%1.09%
New York1.58%1.59%1.57%
Queens1.30%1.31%1.38%
Richmond1.55%1.50%1.57%

Yesterday 2,704 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,895,063. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany57,81740
Allegany8,76012
Broome44,20452
Cattaraugus15,11621
Cayuga15,56017
Chautauqua23,27113
Chemung20,87920
Chenango9,10515
Clinton16,19534
Columbia9,8506
Cortland10,2558
Delaware7,5344
Dutchess63,07231
Erie205,386106
Essex5,42628
Franklin8,99413
Fulton12,23317
Genesee13,5114
Greene8,4117
Hamilton8291
Herkimer13,48711
Jefferson19,54528
Lewis6,0747
Livingston11,4519
Madison12,65813
Monroe149,03794
Montgomery11,6348
Nassau397,812115
Niagara47,10236
NYC2,269,2151,106
Oneida52,00350
Onondaga106,670122
Ontario19,39411
Orange105,20139
Orleans8,511
Oswego24,86326
Otsego9,60013
Putnam23,2689
Rensselaer30,70333
Rockland91,07826
Saratoga44,94745
Schenectady32,24038
Schoharie4,886
Schuyler3,3712
Seneca5,7297
St. Lawrence20,35328
Steuben19,42623
Suffolk422,158119
Sullivan18,14419
Tioga10,4598
Tompkins17,29617
Ulster30,71834
Warren13,22722
Washington11,80113
Wayne16,83411
Westchester246,263105
Wyoming8,2126
Yates3,2852

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1388058.0%5842.0%
Central New York895056.2%3943.8%
Finger Lakes29412943.9%16556.1%
Long Island37716844.6%20955.4%
Mid-Hudson1917840.8%11359.2%
Mohawk Valley573663.2%2136.8%
New York City82133941.3%48258.7%
North Country562239.3%3460.7%
Southern Tier805265.0%2835.0%
Western New York1719555.6%7644.4%
Statewide2,2741,04946.1%1,22553.9%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,596. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Death Breakdown by county
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Cayuga1
Chautauqua1
Dutchess1
Erie3
Kings5
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau3
New York1
Niagara1
Oneida1
Oswego1
Queens2
Richmond1
Schenectady1
Suffolk2
Westchester3

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,237 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,755 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region964,564180882,003211
Central New York645,584119596,672267
Finger Lakes863,090316799,610339
Long Island2,179,3891,0881,933,2441,004
Mid-Hudson1,701,8688101,490,289928
Mohawk Valley324,75798301,867131
New York City7,972,6711967,040,699159
North Country303,44434274,591126
Southern Tier439,094105401,867120
Western New York953,195291875,044470
Statewide16,347,6563,23714,595,8863,755
Booster/Additional Shots  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region454,0726205,618
Central New York303,3895184,792
Finger Lakes474,6967687,506
Long Island1,095,6342,30620,658
Mid-Hudson836,8491,94015,156
Mohawk Valley161,6302682,523
New York City2,747,77934121,300
North Country142,4412612,405
Southern Tier215,9713633,320
Western New York515,6437297,571
Statewide6,948,1048,11490,849

 