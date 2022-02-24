(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases compared to Wednesday, but hospital numbers continue to decline.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Thursday that 188 people tested positive Thursday and three people died. McMahon said one resident died in the hospital, and there were “two community deaths attributed to COVID.” A female in her 60s and 80s, and a man in his 40s.

85 residents are currently in the hospital, which is 12 less than Wednesday. Nine of those patients are in the ICU. Despite the increase in the daily caseload over the last 24 hours, compared to last Thursday, the daily caseload is five fewer.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Thanks to the diligence of New Yorkers stepping up to get vaccinated and boosted, we are on our way to beating back the pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is our best tool to protect ourselves from COVID-19, and we need to keep vaccinating more younger New Yorkers. Parents and guardians, I encourage you to take advantage of the school midwinter break and consult with your child’s pediatrician about getting them vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 129,059

– 129,059 Total Positive – 2,704

– 2,704 Percent Positive – 2.10%

– 2.10% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.00%

– 2.00% Patient Hospitalization – 2,274 (-130)

– 2,274 (-130) Patients Newly Admitted – 265

– 265 Patients in ICU – 377 (-8)

– 377 (-8) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 198 (-14)

– 198 (-14) Total Discharges – 284,667 (-326)

– 284,667 (-326) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31

– 31 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,596

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,055

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,762,970

– 36,762,970 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 14,992

– 14,992 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 141,904

– 141,904 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%

– 91.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.8%

– 82.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.5%

– 85.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.3%

– 81.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.3%

– 71.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%

– 80.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.9%

– 72.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.8%

– 88.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.4%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Monday, February 21, 2022 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Capital Region 20.17 18.72 17.59 Central New York 27.14 25.05 23.75 Finger Lakes 15.11 13.74 12.18 Long Island 11.28 11.05 10.07 Mid-Hudson 13.31 12.88 12.19 Mohawk Valley 24.37 22.61 21.17 New York City 12.56 12.32 12.21 North Country 32.90 30.45 27.45 Southern Tier 27.71 26.52 24.06 Western New York 15.62 15.27 14.47 Statewide 15.06 14.46 13.74

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Monday, February 21, 2022 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Capital Region 3.73% 3.62% 3.47% Central New York 5.19% 5.06% 5.02% Finger Lakes 3.49% 3.33% 3.16% Long Island 2.09% 2.12% 2.00% Mid-Hudson 2.22% 1.98% 1.93% Mohawk Valley 4.41% 4.18% 4.06% New York City 1.30% 1.28% 1.34% North Country 6.51% 6.13% 5.51% Southern Tier 3.31% 3.42% 3.13% Western New York 3.99% 3.85% 3.71% Statewide 2.08% 2.02% 2.00%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Monday, February 21, 2022 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Bronx 1.20% 1.20% 1.44% Kings 1.09% 1.06% 1.09% New York 1.58% 1.59% 1.57% Queens 1.30% 1.31% 1.38% Richmond 1.55% 1.50% 1.57%

Yesterday 2,704 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,895,063. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,817 40 Allegany 8,760 12 Broome 44,204 52 Cattaraugus 15,116 21 Cayuga 15,560 17 Chautauqua 23,271 13 Chemung 20,879 20 Chenango 9,105 15 Clinton 16,195 34 Columbia 9,850 6 Cortland 10,255 8 Delaware 7,534 4 Dutchess 63,072 31 Erie 205,386 106 Essex 5,426 28 Franklin 8,994 13 Fulton 12,233 17 Genesee 13,511 4 Greene 8,411 7 Hamilton 829 1 Herkimer 13,487 11 Jefferson 19,545 28 Lewis 6,074 7 Livingston 11,451 9 Madison 12,658 13 Monroe 149,037 94 Montgomery 11,634 8 Nassau 397,812 115 Niagara 47,102 36 NYC 2,269,215 1,106 Oneida 52,003 50 Onondaga 106,670 122 Ontario 19,394 11 Orange 105,201 39 Orleans 8,511 – Oswego 24,863 26 Otsego 9,600 13 Putnam 23,268 9 Rensselaer 30,703 33 Rockland 91,078 26 Saratoga 44,947 45 Schenectady 32,240 38 Schoharie 4,886 – Schuyler 3,371 2 Seneca 5,729 7 St. Lawrence 20,353 28 Steuben 19,426 23 Suffolk 422,158 119 Sullivan 18,144 19 Tioga 10,459 8 Tompkins 17,296 17 Ulster 30,718 34 Warren 13,227 22 Washington 11,801 13 Wayne 16,834 11 Westchester 246,263 105 Wyoming 8,212 6 Yates 3,285 2

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 138 80 58.0% 58 42.0% Central New York 89 50 56.2% 39 43.8% Finger Lakes 294 129 43.9% 165 56.1% Long Island 377 168 44.6% 209 55.4% Mid-Hudson 191 78 40.8% 113 59.2% Mohawk Valley 57 36 63.2% 21 36.8% New York City 821 339 41.3% 482 58.7% North Country 56 22 39.3% 34 60.7% Southern Tier 80 52 65.0% 28 35.0% Western New York 171 95 55.6% 76 44.4% Statewide 2,274 1,049 46.1% 1,225 53.9%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,596. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Death Breakdown by county County New Deaths Bronx 2 Cayuga 1 Chautauqua 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 3 Kings 5 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 3 New York 1 Niagara 1 Oneida 1 Oswego 1 Queens 2 Richmond 1 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 2 Westchester 3

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,237 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,755 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 964,564 180 882,003 211 Central New York 645,584 119 596,672 267 Finger Lakes 863,090 316 799,610 339 Long Island 2,179,389 1,088 1,933,244 1,004 Mid-Hudson 1,701,868 810 1,490,289 928 Mohawk Valley 324,757 98 301,867 131 New York City 7,972,671 196 7,040,699 159 North Country 303,444 34 274,591 126 Southern Tier 439,094 105 401,867 120 Western New York 953,195 291 875,044 470 Statewide 16,347,656 3,237 14,595,886 3,755