(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County released its three-day COVID-19 results and 219 residents tested positive for the virus during that stretch.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Monday that 37 of those positive results stemmed from at-home tests. 42 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID and four of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, according to McMahon.

There were also two COVID-related deaths the county reported. Two men in their 70s and 80s passed away, but there was no information given on if they had any pre-existing conditions.

Meanwhile, as the state celebrates dropping below 2,000 cases for the first time since May 1, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we continue to monitor the numbers, it is important that we take every precaution necessary to stay healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “Take a test before traveling, stay home if you feel unwell, and keep up to date with vaccinations and booster doses. We must use every resource available to stay prepared for potential surges this year and keep our communities safe.”

Important Note: HERDS data collection from health care facilities is not currently required on weekends. The survey will resume today and the facility/death data will be displayed in tomorrow’s report. The numbers below with an asterisk were reported on Friday, June 13.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 19.29

– 19.29 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 28.14

– 28.14 Test Results Reported – 61,054

– 61,054 Total Positive – 3,770

– 3,770 Percent Positive – 5.60%**

– 5.60%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.49%**

– 5.49%** Patient Hospitalization – 1,953 (-56)*

– 1,953 (-56)* Patients Newly Admitted – 300*

– 300* Patients in ICU – 204 (-6)*

– 204 (-6)* Patients in ICU with Intubation – 68 (-4)*

– 68 (-4)* Total Discharges – 311,031 (+323)*

– 311,031 (+323)* New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 16*

– 16* Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 56,306*

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,670

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 39,129,623

– 39,129,623 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 7,587

– 7,587 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 126,018

– 126,018 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.7%

– 92.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 84.1%

– 84.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.6%

– 87.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.9%

– 83.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.8%

– 73.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.3%

– 82.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.6%

– 74.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.8%

– 90.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Friday, June 10, 2022 Saturday, June 11, 2022 Sunday, June 12, 2022 Capital Region 19.83 18.67 17.75 Central New York 10.89 10.92 10.89 Finger Lakes 10.79 10.76 10.20 Long Island 34.31 32.80 33.12 Mid-Hudson 27.29 26.30 25.65 Mohawk Valley 12.51 11.60 11.24 New York City 39.96 38.00 38.12 North Country 16.37 15.51 15.48 Southern Tier 14.31 13.34 12.66 Western New York 12.41 12.07 11.79 Statewide 29.60 28.26 28.14

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Friday, June 10, 2022 Saturday, June 11, 2022 Sunday, June 12, 2022 Capital Region 6.98% 7.05% 7.08% Central New York 4.05% 4.18% 4.23% Finger Lakes 5.14% 5.16% 5.03% Long Island 7.75% 7.64% 7.53% Mid-Hudson 5.41% 5.46% 5.36% Mohawk Valley 4.33% 4.39% 4.46% New York City 5.08% 5.13% 5.13% North Country 5.12% 5.21% 5.34% Southern Tier 4.70% 4.55% 4.48% Western New York 6.92% 6.72% 6.86% Statewide 5.48% 5.51% 5.49%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Friday, June 10, 2022 Saturday, June 11, 2022 Sunday, June 12, 2022 Bronx 3.63% 3.74% 3.88% Kings 4.47% 4.50% 4.41% New York 6.05% 6.09% 6.06% Queens 5.77% 5.81% 5.91% Richmond 5.53% 5.73% 5.55%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 3,770 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,482,033. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 66,767 25 Allegany 9,546 2 Broome 50,703 11 Cattaraugus 16,728 8 Cayuga 17,729 4 Chautauqua 25,677 7 Chemung 23,272 3 Chenango 10,209 4 Clinton 18,930 13 Columbia 11,367 5 Cortland 11,619 6 Delaware 8,671 2 Dutchess 70,134 44 Erie 235,899 69 Essex 6,453 7 Franklin 10,402 2 Fulton 13,940 2 Genesee 14,811 4 Greene 9,407 2 Hamilton 939 – Herkimer 15,249 4 Jefferson 22,281 8 Lewis 6,576 4 Livingston 12,676 4 Madison 14,672 6 Monroe 168,851 44 Montgomery 12,952 8 Nassau 447,351 381 Niagara 52,935 17 NYC 2,516,992 2,281 Oneida 60,070 13 Onondaga 124,484 39 Ontario 22,266 10 Orange 115,626 62 Orleans 9,380 2 Oswego 29,481 5 Otsego 11,224 2 Putnam 26,081 20 Rensselaer 35,619 17 Rockland 99,615 43 Saratoga 52,442 21 Schenectady 37,303 18 Schoharie 5,534 1 Schuyler 3,853 1 Seneca 6,553 2 St. Lawrence 23,050 8 Steuben 21,982 10 Suffolk 465,218 299 Sullivan 20,150 5 Tioga 12,102 5 Tompkins 22,324 3 Ulster 35,472 23 Warren 15,613 15 Washington 13,492 5 Wayne 18,985 6 Westchester 277,616 157 Wyoming 8,952 – Yates 3,808 1



Below is data reported Friday, June 10 that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 136 71 52.2% 65 47.8% Central New York 59 34 57.6% 25 42.4% Finger Lakes 235 59 25.1% 176 74.9% Long Island 347 154 44.4% 193 55.6% Mid-Hudson 192 88 45.8% 104 54.2% Mohawk Valley 28 12 42.9% 16 57.1% New York City 736 300 40.8% 436 59.2% North Country 38 20 52.6% 18 47.4% Southern Tier 63 28 44.4% 35 55.6% Western New York 119 44 37.0% 75 63.0% Statewide 1,953 810 41.5% 1,143 58.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

On Friday, June 10, there were 16 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,306. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Columbia 2 Erie 1 Kings 4 New York 1 Queens 2 Rensselaer 2 Richmond 1 Suffolk 1 Ulster 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 1,048 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,000 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: