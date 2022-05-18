(WSYR-TV) — Despite COVID numbers trending downward, compared to last week, Onondaga County announced three more deaths related to the virus.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that two men in their 50s and 60s died along with another person from a long-term care facility. There was no information on whether any of them had preexisting conditions.

222 residents tested positive for COVID Wednesday, including 53 at-home tests. And while that number is up by 34 positive tests compared to Tuesday, when compared to last Wednesday, the total has 47 fewer positives. Also trending down is the number of hospitalizations. 74 residents are currently in the hospital with six of those patients in the ICU. Those numbers are both trending downward when compared to Tuesday and last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Wednesday.

“As we continue to monitor the numbers, I encourage New Yorkers to keep using the tools that protect against and treat COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “The best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is by getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on your booster doses. I know first-hand how tests can help stop the spread to our vulnerable loved ones, so let’s keep using this critical tool. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about treatments. Let’s continue to look out for each as we work to move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 52.81

– 52.81 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 50.67

– 50.67 Test Results Reported – 117,484

– 117,484 Total Positive – 10,320

10,320 Percent Positive – 8.27%**

8.27%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.57%**

– 7.57%** Patient Hospitalization – 2,705 (+56)

– 2,705 (+56) Patients Newly Admitted – 535

– 535 Patients in ICU – 247 (+2)

– 247 (+2) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 96 (+1)

– 96 (+1) Total Discharges – 302,496 (+430)

– 302,496 (+430) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 19

– 19 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,835

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,292

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,711,416

– 38,711,416 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 22,201

– 22,201 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 147,922

– 147,922 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%

– 92.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.9%

– 83.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.2%

– 87.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.4%

– 83.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%

– 73.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%

– 82.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%

– 74.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.4%

– 90.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Sunday, May 15, 2022 Monday, May 16, 2022 Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Capital Region 56.11 57.04 56.62 Central New York 32.96 33.18 31.50 Finger Lakes 40.99 40.38 39.81 Long Island 62.41 62.72 63.02 Mid-Hudson 52.83 53.31 52.73 Mohawk Valley 43.33 41.80 39.62 New York City 43.81 47.42 48.72 North Country 39.62 38.97 37.54 Southern Tier 52.08 50.12 48.05 Western New York 60.14 59.43 58.22 Statewide 48.98 50.50 50.67

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Sunday, May 15, 2022 Monday, May 16, 2022 Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Capital Region 12.35% 12.28% 12.39% Central New York 8.91% 8.89% 8.84% Finger Lakes 13.49% 13.15% 12.80% Long Island 10.89% 10.79% 10.73% Mid-Hudson 8.62% 9.51% 9.57% Mohawk Valley 9.31% 9.05% 9.38% New York City 4.72% 5.18% 5.19% North Country 9.57% 9.32% 9.13% Southern Tier 10.51% 10.28% 10.32% Western New York 18.50% 18.20% 17.65% Statewide 7.34% 7.66% 7.57%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Sunday, May 15, 2022 Monday, May 16, 2022 Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Bronx 3.76% 3.75% 3.73% Kings 4.01% 5.00% 5.07% New York 5.62% 5.94% 6.02% Queens 5.16% 5.26% 5.15% Richmond 6.02% 6.50% 6.71%

Yesterday 10,320 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,307,534. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 64,393 172 Allegany 9,363 21 Broome 49,558 124 Cattaraugus 16,301 41 Cayuga 17,486 20 Chautauqua 24,922 66 Chemung 22,802 39 Chenango 9,955 21 Clinton 18,250 27 Columbia 10,979 38 Cortland 11,428 6 Delaware 8,369 24 Dutchess 67,770 136 Erie 230,166 525 Essex 6,201 15 Franklin 10,144 7 Fulton 13,560 11 Genesee 14,546 24 Greene 9,200 25 Hamilton 923 – Herkimer 14,932 23 Jefferson 21,701 44 Lewis 6,473 8 Livingston 12,452 23 Madison 14,426 11 Monroe 165,248 322 Montgomery 12,600 15 Nassau 430,835 1,003 Niagara 51,764 103 NYC 2,429,683 4,581 Oneida 58,874 101 Onondaga 122,588 130 Ontario 21,793 40 Orange 112,350 201 Orleans 9,207 15 Oswego 29,054 39 Otsego 10,822 34 Putnam 25,182 43 Rensselaer 34,253 59 Rockland 97,041 167 Saratoga 50,650 122 Schenectady 35,901 106 Schoharie 5,409 12 Schuyler 3,767 7 Seneca 6,445 11 St. Lawrence 22,604 21 Steuben 21,452 39 Suffolk 449,746 870 Sullivan 19,449 60 Tioga 11,833 33 Tompkins 21,452 53 Ulster 34,296 61 Warren 15,005 55 Washington 13,065 26 Wayne 18,638 26 Westchester 267,711 480 Wyoming 8,770 23 Yates 3,747 11

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 232 144 62.1% 88 37.9% Central New York 103 62 60.2% 41 39.8% Finger Lakes 379 146 38.5% 233 61.5% Long Island 453 218 48.1% 235 51.9% Mid-Hudson 239 124 51.9% 115 48.1% Mohawk Valley 71 47 66.2% 24 33.8% New York City 777 327 42.1% 450 57.9% North Country 67 40 59.7% 27 40.3% Southern Tier 128 48 37.5% 80 62.5% Western New York 256 134 52.3% 122 47.7% Statewide 2,705 1,290 47.7% 1,415 52.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 19 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,835. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Cayuga 1 Chenango 1 Columbia 1 Delaware 1 Erie 2 Kings 2 Monroe 1 New York 1 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Otsego 1 Rensselaer 1 Saratoga 1 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 2,649 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,015 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: