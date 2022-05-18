(WSYR-TV) — Despite COVID numbers trending downward, compared to last week, Onondaga County announced three more deaths related to the virus. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that two men in their 50s and 60s died along with another person from a long-term care facility. There was no information on whether any of them had preexisting conditions. 

222 residents tested positive for COVID Wednesday, including 53 at-home tests. And while that number is up by 34 positive tests compared to Tuesday, when compared to last Wednesday, the total has 47 fewer positives. Also trending down is the number of hospitalizations. 74 residents are currently in the hospital with six of those patients in the ICU. Those numbers are both trending downward when compared to Tuesday and last Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Wednesday.

“As we continue to monitor the numbers, I encourage New Yorkers to keep using the tools that protect against and treat COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “The best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is by getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on your booster doses. I know first-hand how tests can help stop the spread to our vulnerable loved ones, so let’s keep using this critical tool. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about treatments. Let’s continue to look out for each as we work to move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 52.81
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 50.67
  • Test Results Reported – 117,484
  • Total Positive – 10,320
  • Percent Positive – 8.27%**  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.57%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,705 (+56)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 535
  • Patients in ICU – 247 (+2)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 96 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 302,496 (+430)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 19
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,835

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.    

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,292

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,711,416
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 22,201
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 147,922
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.9%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.2%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.2%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Sunday, May 15, 2022Monday, May 16, 2022Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Capital Region56.1157.0456.62
Central New York32.9633.1831.50
Finger Lakes40.9940.3839.81
Long Island62.4162.7263.02
Mid-Hudson52.8353.3152.73
Mohawk Valley43.3341.8039.62
New York City43.8147.4248.72
North Country39.6238.9737.54
Southern Tier52.0850.1248.05
Western New York60.1459.4358.22
Statewide48.9850.5050.67

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:      

RegionSunday, May 15, 2022Monday, May 16, 2022Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Capital Region12.35%12.28%12.39%
Central New York8.91%8.89%8.84%
Finger Lakes13.49%13.15%12.80%
Long Island10.89%10.79%10.73%
Mid-Hudson8.62%9.51%9.57%
Mohawk Valley9.31%9.05%9.38%
New York City4.72%5.18%5.19%
North Country9.57%9.32%9.13%
Southern Tier10.51%10.28%10.32%
Western New York18.50%18.20%17.65%
Statewide7.34%7.66%7.57%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:      

Borough in NYCSunday, May 15, 2022Monday, May 16, 2022Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Bronx3.76%3.75%3.73%
Kings4.01%5.00%5.07%
New York5.62%5.94%6.02%
Queens5.16%5.26%5.15%
Richmond6.02%6.50%6.71%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

Yesterday 10,320 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,307,534. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany64,393172
Allegany9,36321
Broome49,558124
Cattaraugus16,30141
Cayuga17,48620
Chautauqua24,92266
Chemung22,80239
Chenango9,95521
Clinton18,25027
Columbia10,97938
Cortland11,4286
Delaware8,36924
Dutchess67,770136
Erie230,166525
Essex6,20115
Franklin10,1447
Fulton13,56011
Genesee14,54624
Greene9,20025
Hamilton923
Herkimer14,93223
Jefferson21,70144
Lewis6,4738
Livingston12,45223
Madison14,42611
Monroe165,248322
Montgomery12,60015
Nassau430,8351,003
Niagara51,764103
NYC2,429,6834,581
Oneida58,874101
Onondaga122,588130
Ontario21,79340
Orange112,350201
Orleans9,20715
Oswego29,05439
Otsego10,82234
Putnam25,18243
Rensselaer34,25359
Rockland97,041167
Saratoga50,650122
Schenectady35,901106
Schoharie5,40912
Schuyler3,7677
Seneca6,44511
St. Lawrence22,60421
Steuben21,45239
Suffolk449,746870
Sullivan19,44960
Tioga11,83333
Tompkins21,45253
Ulster34,29661
Warren15,00555
Washington13,06526
Wayne18,63826
Westchester267,711480
Wyoming8,77023
Yates3,74711

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region23214462.1%8837.9%
Central New York1036260.2%4139.8%
Finger Lakes37914638.5%23361.5%
Long Island45321848.1%23551.9%
Mid-Hudson23912451.9%11548.1%
Mohawk Valley714766.2%2433.8%
New York City77732742.1%45057.9%
North Country674059.7%2740.3%
Southern Tier1284837.5%8062.5%
Western New York25613452.3%12247.7%
Statewide2,7051,29047.7%1,41552.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).      

Yesterday, 19 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,835. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Bronx1
Cayuga1
Chenango1
Columbia1
Delaware1
Erie2
Kings2
Monroe1
New York1
Onondaga1
Orange1
Oswego1
Otsego1
Rensselaer1
Saratoga1
Schenectady1
Suffolk1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.      

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.      

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.      

Yesterday, 2,649 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,015 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region974,11681891,24270
Central New York651,63851603,41558
Finger Lakes872,23084810,20576
Long Island2,211,6513631,969,850279
Mid-Hudson1,730,5352741,519,793189
Mohawk Valley328,08323305,51113
New York City8,119,3151,5117,206,9261,161
North Country308,18333279,01215
Southern Tier445,399160407,73857
Western New York963,76369887,99097
Statewide16,604,9132,64914,881,6822,015
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region542,4748738,314 
Central New York367,2924894,567 
Finger Lakes567,9939567,619 
Long Island1,298,1012,16118,852 
Mid-Hudson1,009,4771,46214,887 
Mohawk Valley189,9832522,528 
New York City3,337,8275,31741,466 
North Country171,9012952,370 
Southern Tier255,9473923,651 
Western New York606,1478207,741 
Statewide8,347,14213,017111,995 
     