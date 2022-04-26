(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 209 new positive lab cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that along with the 200-plus lab cases, an additional seven at-home tests were also reported. 109 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID. And according to McMahon, four of those patients are in the ICU.

McMahon also noted that a man in his 80s died from COVID.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Tuesday.   

“Our best weapon against this virus is the vaccine, so if you haven’t, get your vaccination and make sure to get boosted for additional protection when you’re eligible,” Governor Hochul said. “If you have any symptoms or feel unwell, get tested. If you are positive for COVID-19, talk to your physician about treatment and limit your exposure to others. Let’s all continue to do our part to move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 24.52
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 32.63
  • Test Results Reported – 52,494
  • Total Positive – 4,791
  • Percent Positive  9.30**  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.12%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,726 (+138)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 281
  • Patients in ICU – 187 (+6)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 66 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 295,309 (+151)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 14
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,408

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.    

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,721

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,225,086
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 21,351
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 196,994
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.7%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.8%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Saturday, April 23, 2022Sunday, April 24, 2022Monday, April 25, 2022
Capital Region  34.2336.5138.05
Central New York  50.7751.1451.36
Finger Lakes  42.1243.1943.58
Long Island  30.6330.3029.53
Mid-Hudson  28.3428.3628.31
Mohawk Valley  46.3946.1347.19
New York City  26.8626.9326.63
North Country  31.2031.7432.22
Southern Tier  45.3846.6247.41
Western New York  42.4344.1746.58
Statewide  32.1632.5232.63

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:      

RegionSaturday, April 23, 2022Sunday, April 24, 2022Monday, April 25, 2022
Capital Region11.38%11.79%12.01%
Central New York11.60%11.57%11.89%
Finger Lakes13.37%13.72%13.83%
Long Island6.67%6.71%6.70%
Mid-Hudson5.71%5.10%5.32%
Mohawk Valley10.32%10.25%10.24%
New York City4.72%4.69%4.89%
North Country8.59%8.70%8.65%
Southern Tier9.56%9.73%9.86%
Western New York15.21%15.39%15.78%
Statewide6.92%6.87%7.12%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:      

Borough in NYCSaturday, April 23, 2022Sunday, April 24, 2022Monday, April 25, 2022
Bronx3.23%3.24%3.28%
Kings4.19%4.11%4.59%
New York5.39%5.30%5.22%
Queens5.29%5.39%5.62%
Richmond5.91%6.04%6.23%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

Yesterday 4,791 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,110,329. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany60,977101
Allegany9,0541
Broome47,26063
Cattaraugus15,69012
Cayuga16,97121
Chautauqua23,83619
Chemung21,88420
Chenango9,5675
Clinton17,37325
Columbia10,34313
Cortland11,07810
Delaware8,01615
Dutchess65,26346
Erie216,625489
Essex5,8854
Franklin9,75811
Fulton13,02820
Genesee13,97222
Greene8,8266
Hamilton8954
Herkimer14,37615
Jefferson20,66537
Lewis6,25311
Livingston11,94615
Madison13,87632
Monroe157,950197
Montgomery12,15420
Nassau413,115310
Niagara49,148120
NYC2,353,4171,648
Oneida56,09494
Onondaga118,381150
Ontario20,83929
Orange108,60393
Orleans8,81814
Oswego27,95855
Otsego10,28430
Putnam24,18824
Rensselaer32,50946
Rockland94,02481
Saratoga47,75992
Schenectady33,89341
Schoharie5,15610
Schuyler3,64010
Seneca6,2168
St. Lawrence21,97028
Steuben20,42318
Suffolk434,072248
Sullivan18,76914
Tioga11,22716
Tompkins19,99057
Ulster32,69045
Warren14,05218
Washington12,34716
Wayne17,87019
Westchester257,352207
Wyoming8,45710
Yates3,5476

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1258467.2%4132.8%
Central New York1358260.7%5339.3%
Finger Lakes32013241.3%18858.8%
Long Island1959046.2%10553.8%
Mid-Hudson1518858.3%6341.7%
Mohawk Valley663553.0%3147.0%
New York City44716937.8%27862.2%
North Country422047.6%2252.4%
Southern Tier1024948.0%5352.0%
Western New York1438156.6%6243.4%
Statewide1,72683048.1%89651.9%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).      

Yesterday, 14 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,408. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

CountyNew Deaths
Cayuga1
Kings1
Monroe2
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Oswego1
Queens2
Suffolk1
Sullivan1
Tioga1
Yates1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.      

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.      

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.      

Yesterday, 2,058 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,130 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:     

    
Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location       
   People with at least one vaccine dose  People with complete vaccine series    
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region971,91676889,07799  
Central New York650,20877601,97170  
Finger Lakes870,23895807,99692  
Long Island2,204,2234441,963,198438  
Mid-Hudson1,723,8182801,513,748259  
Mohawk Valley327,36134304,81225  
New York City8,092,6988537,181,14810,929  
North Country307,43241278,32254  
Southern Tier443,16637406,37352  
Western New York961,236121885,238112  
Statewide16,552,2962,05814,831,88312,130  
       
Booster/Additional Shots       
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region512,0611,10410,811   
Central New York348,6521,0439,617   
Finger Lakes538,5931,43012,787   
Long Island1,241,1142,62434,886   
Mid-Hudson960,1842,17529,368   
Mohawk Valley180,6455183,590   
New York City3,208,2564,88773,438   
North Country162,5384834,338   
Southern Tier242,0274814,591   
Western New York576,3071,65612,968   
Statewide7,970,37716,401196,394   