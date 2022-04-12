(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced that 187 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that all of those tests were from a lab and “at-home positives will be updated on tomorrow’s case numbers.”

As for hospitalizations, the overall numbers are down with 72 people (-8 compared to Monday) currently in the hospital with COVID, six of those patients are in the ICU. That is two more than Monday’s numbers.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we approach the Easter and Passover holidays and we see more New Yorkers travel and gather together, let’s continue to use the tools to keep each other safe and move forward through this pandemic safely,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you get tested before you travel, and if you test positive, isolate from others and talk to your doctor about treatments. The number one way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Second booster doses have been authorized for individuals 55 and up, so make sure to sign up for your booster today if you’re eligible.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 18.76

– 18.76 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 25.62

– 25.62 Test Results Reported – 85,815

– 85,815 Total Positive – 3,666

– 3,666 Percent Positive – 4.12% **

– 4.12% ** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.13% **

– 4.13% ** Patient Hospitalization – 1,128 (+68)

– 1,128 (+68) Patients Newly Admitted – 185

– 185 Patients in ICU – 138 (+8)

– 138 (+8) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 63 (-3)

– 63 (-3) Total Discharges – 292,483 (+122)

– 292,483 (+122) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 8

– 8 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,240

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,455

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,823,031

– 37,823,031 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 25,250

– 25,250 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 235,114

– 235,114 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.2%

– 92.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.5%

– 83.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.4%

– 86.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.7%

– 82.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.8%

– 72.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.7%

– 81.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.9%

– 73.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.8%

– 89.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, April 9, 2022 Sunday, April 10, 2022 Monday, April 11, 2022 Capital Region 19.50 20.50 21.08 Central New York 52.30 53.07 53.18 Finger Lakes 25.21 25.86 26.64 Long Island 20.51 22.72 23.73 Mid-Hudson 23.13 24.28 25.14 Mohawk Valley 33.06 35.12 36.30 New York City 22.52 23.31 23.89 North Country 23.53 23.80 23.77 Southern Tier 31.77 32.65 33.85 Western New York 18.09 19.42 21.10 Statewide 23.75 24.85 25.62

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Region Saturday, April 9, 2022 Sunday, April 10, 2022 Monday, April 11, 2022 Capital Region 5.49% 5.82% 5.98% Central New York 11.05% 11.15% 11.22% Finger Lakes 7.79% 8.22% 8.43% Long Island 4.35% 4.62% 4.78% Mid-Hudson 4.39% 4.38% 3.89% Mohawk Valley 5.43% 5.83% 6.04% New York City 2.82% 2.84% 2.80% North Country 5.68% 5.82% 5.80% Southern Tier 6.43% 6.63% 6.86% Western New York 6.67% 7.16% 7.76% Statewide 4.06% 4.17% 4.13%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Saturday, April 9, 2022 Sunday, April 10, 2022 Monday, April 11, 2022 Bronx 1.40% 1.41% 1.39% Kings 2.75% 2.79% 2.60% New York 4.16% 4.19% 4.25% Queens 2.37% 2.36% 2.39% Richmond 2.61% 2.64% 2.79%

Yesterday 3,666 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total 5,023,691. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 59,499 42 Allegany 8,955 – Broome 45,852 44 Cattaraugus 15,486 6 Cayuga 16,590 26 Chautauqua 23,599 7 Chemung 21,454 13 Chenango 9,381 4 Clinton 16,952 11 Columbia 10,126 5 Cortland 10,803 12 Delaware 7,854 7 Dutchess 64,320 32 Erie 210,498 273 Essex 5,773 11 Franklin 9,576 6 Fulton 12,772 19 Genesee 13,703 2 Greene 8,682 7 Hamilton 875 1 Herkimer 13,968 16 Jefferson 20,220 25 Lewis 6,174 2 Livingston 11,711 6 Madison 13,422 25 Monroe 153,494 143 Montgomery 11,971 10 Nassau 406,550 274 Niagara 48,157 48 NYC 2,321,699 1,370 Oneida 54,154 79 Onondaga 104,914 (114,864*) 180 Ontario 20,163 14 Orange 107,262 69 Orleans 8,649 7 Oswego 26,925 45 Otsego 10,023 13 Putnam 23,805 12 Rensselaer 31,704 30 Rockland 92,905 64 Saratoga 46,479 40 Schenectady 33,168 25 Schoharie 5,051 5 Schuyler 3,524 5 Seneca 6,054 15 St. Lawrence 21,457 35 Steuben 20,023 21 Suffolk 428,621 173 Sullivan 18,495 11 Tioga 10,858 12 Tompkins 19,181 68 Ulster 32,027 25 Warren 13,736 14 Washington 12,134 5 Wayne 17,425 21 Westchester 253,169 222 Wyoming 8,302 5 Yates 3,417 4

* These figures include at-home tests which Onondaga County, unlike other counties, has provided in their daily reporting to the New York State Department of Health. Future reporting from Onondaga County will not include home test data to ensure alignment and consistency with other counties.

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 75 55 73.3% 20 26.7% Central New York 92 53 57.6% 39 42.4% Finger Lakes 169 66 39.1% 103 60.9% Long Island 162 75 46.3% 87 53.7% Mid-Hudson 95 52 54.7% 43 45.3% Mohawk Valley 32 15 46.9% 17 53.1% New York City 348 144 41.4% 204 58.6% North Country 48 21 43.8% 27 56.3% Southern Tier 52 26 50.0% 26 50.0% Western New York 55 28 50.9% 27 49.1% Statewide 1,128 535 47.4% 593 52.6%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 8 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,240. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Erie 3 Kings 1 Queens 1 Schoharie 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 2,308 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,071 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 970,453 110 888,534 111 Central New York 648,869 68 600,854 31 Finger Lakes 868,574 119 806,384 112 Long Island 2,198,349 450 1,958,440 422 Mid-Hudson 1,718,720 403 1,509,551 305 Mohawk Valley 326,759 44 304,324 31 New York City 8,071,976 912 7,151,928 845 North Country 306,699 37 277,798 39 Southern Tier 441,591 52 404,733 51 Western New York 959,485 113 883,388 124 Statewide 16,511,475 2,308 14,785,934 2,071 Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 488,784 1,682 14,982 Central New York 329,133 1,179 11,490 Finger Lakes 510,385 1,866 15,367 Long Island 1,186,017 3,460 26,177 Mid-Hudson 911,076 2,997 24,877 Mohawk Valley 173,095 462 4,618 New York City 3,082,325 4,258 56,922 North Country 153,708 653 4,645 Southern Tier 231,983 671 6,425 Western New York 550,390 2,142 14,066 Statewide 7,616,896 19,370 179,569

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.