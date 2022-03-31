(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 240 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Thursday. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that two women in their 50s and 70s passed. Both had underlying conditions, according to McMahon. 

56% of the 240 new COVID cases are from self reported home tests, the County Executive says, and 90% of cases are from people 69 years old and younger. 48 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID, and eight of those patients are in the ICU. McMahon says that half of those in the hospital with COVID are people who just happened to have tested positive while in the hospital, but are not necessarily admitted because of COVID symptoms. 

While county and city libraries do have kits for distribution, McMahon says they “will be working on more community distribution points for test kits and masks.” 

You can also email testkitsandmasks@ongov.net for requests. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.    

“The vaccine has been proven to work in minimizing the effects of COVID-19 and we are fortunate enough to have it easily within our reach,” Governor Hochul said. “If you haven’t taken advantage of the vaccine by getting your first dose, second dose, or booster, I encourage you to do so immediately. The vaccine is safe, effective, and readily available throughout the State. Get yours today to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:    

  • Test Results Reported – 152,167 
  • Total Positive –  4,493
  • Percent Positive – 2.95%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.61%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 825 (+8)  
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 138
  • Patients in ICU – 134 (+4)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 56 (-2)  
  • Total Discharges – 290,731 (+127) 
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 8
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS –  55,127  

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,247 

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.    

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 37,451,989  
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 19,127
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 89,718 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.1%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  82.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.8%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.6%    
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.2% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows    

REGION  Monday, March 28, 2022 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Capital Region 13.1511.9812.44
Central New York 37.36 (48.65*)35.39 (43.75*)36.49 (48.03*)
Finger Lakes 12.4712.1212.81
Long Island 11.6611.5512.32
Mid-Hudson 12.6712.5813.36
Mohawk Valley 18.6018.2219.58
New York City 15.0214.6915.28
North Country 15.0015.5816.50
Southern Tier 23.6523.4522.82
Western New York 9.699.6010.06
Statewide 14.87 (15.32*)14.53 (14.86*)15.16 (15.62*)

* These figures include at-home tests which Onondaga County, unlike other counties, has provided in their daily reporting to the New York State Department of Health. Future reporting from Onondaga County will not include home test data to ensure alignment and consistency with other counties. 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

RegionMonday, March 28, 2022Tuesday, March 29, 2022Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Capital Region3.44%3.47%3.49%
Central New York3.93% (9.11%*)4.02% (8.60%*)4.05% (9.43%*)
Finger Lakes3.04%3.20%3.42%
Long Island2.54%2.60%2.75%
Mid-Hudson2.33%2.43%2.59%
Mohawk Valley3.83%3.70%4.05%
New York City1.80%1.82%1.94%
North Country2.94%3.02%3.36%
Southern Tier3.61%3.75%3.57%
Western New York2.33%2.49%2.62%
Statewide2.36% (2.43%*)2.40% (2.45%*)2.53% (2.61%*)

* These figures include at-home tests which Onondaga County, unlike other counties, has provided in their daily reporting to the New York State Department of Health. Future reporting from Onondaga County will not include home test data to ensure alignment and consistency with other counties. 

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Borough in NYCMonday, March 28, 2022Tuesday, March 29, 2022Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Bronx0.96%1.00%1.03%
Kings1.76%1.76%1.84%
New York2.51%2.52%2.74%
Queens1.54%1.55%1.68%
Richmond1.86%1.92%2.14%

Yesterday 4,493 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,971,865. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany 58,83552
Allegany 8,9144
Broome 45,05329
Cattaraugus 15,3943
Cayuga 16,18842
Chautauqua 23,5285
Chemung 21,26310
Chenango 9,2719
Clinton 16,70018
Columbia 10,0296
Cortland 10,56918
Delaware 7,71319
Dutchess 63,81126
Erie 208,149151
Essex 5,64214
Franklin 9,4617
Fulton 12,5619
Genesee 13,6277
Greene 8,6014
Hamilton 8710
Herkimer 13,76117
Jefferson 19,99522
Lewis 6,1352
Livingston 11,5841
Madison 13,09437
Monroe 151,273155
Montgomery 11,86817
Nassau 402,658298
Niagara 47,77323
NYC 2,300,6531,923
Oneida 53,13767
Onondaga 102,539 (112,251*)199 (458*)
Ontario 19,86216
Orange 106,37754
Orleans 8,5865
Oswego 26,02886
Otsego 9,88323
Putnam 23,56818
Rensselaer 31,29117
Rockland 92,12670
Saratoga 45,95930
Schenectady 32,84635
Schoharie 4,9845
Schuyler 3,4545
Seneca 5,91313
St. Lawrence 21,12755
Steuben 19,85117
Suffolk 425,814205
Sullivan 18,34110
Tioga 10,6948
Tompkins 18,60172
Ulster 31,61332
Warren 13,55211
Washington 12,0359
Wayne 17,15513
Westchester 250,208225
Wyoming 8,2661
Yates 3,3695

* These figures include at-home tests which Onondaga County, unlike other counties, has provided in their daily reporting to the New York State Department of Health. Future reporting from Onondaga County will not include home test data to ensure alignment and consistency with other counties. 

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region473676.6%1123.4%
Central New York653960.0%2640.0%
Finger Lakes1193731.1%8268.9%
Long Island1355641.5%7958.5%
Mid-Hudson652538.5%4061.5%
Mohawk Valley251352.0%1248.0%
New York City25210140.1%15159.9%
North Country392153.8%1846.2%
Southern Tier401742.5%2357.5%
Western New York382668.4%1231.6%
Statewide82537145.0%45455.0%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).    

Yesterday, 8 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,127. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Bronx1
Greene1
Kings2
Monroe1
Oswego1
Queens1
Tompkins1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.    

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.    

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.    

Yesterday, 3,337 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,796 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:   

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location   
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region968,993178887,056205
Central New York648,07295599,934114
Finger Lakes867,287135804,980159
Long Island2,193,6274641,953,611542
Mid-Hudson1,714,2194121,504,917494
Mohawk Valley326,27557303,76831
New York City8,054,8661,7147,143,8611,935
North Country306,12155277,26762
Southern Tier441,037106404,07369
Western New York957,968121881,735185
Statewide16,478,4653,33714,761,2023,796
     
Booster/Additional Shots   
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days 
Capital Region465,5909072,595 
Central New York311,4724311,633 
Finger Lakes485,8848402,646 
Long Island1,143,5892,1537,961 
Mid-Hudson873,4371,9896,468 
Mohawk Valley166,120224824 
New York City2,993,5613,72721,694 
North Country146,987206773 
Southern Tier222,3054331,396 
Western New York528,7626682,539 
Statewide7,337,70711,57848,529 