(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 240 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Thursday.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that two women in their 50s and 70s passed. Both had underlying conditions, according to McMahon.

56% of the 240 new COVID cases are from self reported home tests, the County Executive says, and 90% of cases are from people 69 years old and younger. 48 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID, and eight of those patients are in the ICU. McMahon says that half of those in the hospital with COVID are people who just happened to have tested positive while in the hospital, but are not necessarily admitted because of COVID symptoms.

While county and city libraries do have kits for distribution, McMahon says they “will be working on more community distribution points for test kits and masks.”

You can also email testkitsandmasks@ongov.net for requests.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The vaccine has been proven to work in minimizing the effects of COVID-19 and we are fortunate enough to have it easily within our reach,” Governor Hochul said. “If you haven’t taken advantage of the vaccine by getting your first dose, second dose, or booster, I encourage you to do so immediately. The vaccine is safe, effective, and readily available throughout the State. Get yours today to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 152,167

– 152,167 Total Positive – 4,493

– 4,493 Percent Positive – 2.95%

– 2.95% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.61%

– 2.61% Patient Hospitalization – 825 (+8)

– 825 (+8) Patients Newly Admitted – 138

– 138 Patients in ICU – 134 (+4)

– 134 (+4) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 56 (-2)

– 56 (-2) Total Discharges – 290,731 (+127)

– 290,731 (+127) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 8

– 8 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,127

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,247

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,451,989

– 37,451,989 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 19,127

– 19,127 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 89,718

– 89,718 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.0%

– 92.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.4%

– 83.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.1%

– 86.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.5%

– 82.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.6%

– 72.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%

– 81.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.8%

– 73.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.6%

– 89.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Monday, March 28, 2022 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Capital Region 13.15 11.98 12.44 Central New York 37.36 (48.65*) 35.39 (43.75*) 36.49 (48.03*) Finger Lakes 12.47 12.12 12.81 Long Island 11.66 11.55 12.32 Mid-Hudson 12.67 12.58 13.36 Mohawk Valley 18.60 18.22 19.58 New York City 15.02 14.69 15.28 North Country 15.00 15.58 16.50 Southern Tier 23.65 23.45 22.82 Western New York 9.69 9.60 10.06 Statewide 14.87 (15.32*) 14.53 (14.86*) 15.16 (15.62*)

* These figures include at-home tests which Onondaga County, unlike other counties, has provided in their daily reporting to the New York State Department of Health. Future reporting from Onondaga County will not include home test data to ensure alignment and consistency with other counties.

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, March 28, 2022 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Capital Region 3.44% 3.47% 3.49% Central New York 3.93% (9.11%*) 4.02% (8.60%*) 4.05% (9.43%*) Finger Lakes 3.04% 3.20% 3.42% Long Island 2.54% 2.60% 2.75% Mid-Hudson 2.33% 2.43% 2.59% Mohawk Valley 3.83% 3.70% 4.05% New York City 1.80% 1.82% 1.94% North Country 2.94% 3.02% 3.36% Southern Tier 3.61% 3.75% 3.57% Western New York 2.33% 2.49% 2.62% Statewide 2.36% (2.43%*) 2.40% (2.45%*) 2.53% (2.61%*)

* These figures include at-home tests which Onondaga County, unlike other counties, has provided in their daily reporting to the New York State Department of Health. Future reporting from Onondaga County will not include home test data to ensure alignment and consistency with other counties.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, March 28, 2022 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Bronx 0.96% 1.00% 1.03% Kings 1.76% 1.76% 1.84% New York 2.51% 2.52% 2.74% Queens 1.54% 1.55% 1.68% Richmond 1.86% 1.92% 2.14%

Yesterday 4,493 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,971,865. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,835 52 Allegany 8,914 4 Broome 45,053 29 Cattaraugus 15,394 3 Cayuga 16,188 42 Chautauqua 23,528 5 Chemung 21,263 10 Chenango 9,271 9 Clinton 16,700 18 Columbia 10,029 6 Cortland 10,569 18 Delaware 7,713 19 Dutchess 63,811 26 Erie 208,149 151 Essex 5,642 14 Franklin 9,461 7 Fulton 12,561 9 Genesee 13,627 7 Greene 8,601 4 Hamilton 871 0 Herkimer 13,761 17 Jefferson 19,995 22 Lewis 6,135 2 Livingston 11,584 1 Madison 13,094 37 Monroe 151,273 155 Montgomery 11,868 17 Nassau 402,658 298 Niagara 47,773 23 NYC 2,300,653 1,923 Oneida 53,137 67 Onondaga 102,539 (112,251*) 199 (458*) Ontario 19,862 16 Orange 106,377 54 Orleans 8,586 5 Oswego 26,028 86 Otsego 9,883 23 Putnam 23,568 18 Rensselaer 31,291 17 Rockland 92,126 70 Saratoga 45,959 30 Schenectady 32,846 35 Schoharie 4,984 5 Schuyler 3,454 5 Seneca 5,913 13 St. Lawrence 21,127 55 Steuben 19,851 17 Suffolk 425,814 205 Sullivan 18,341 10 Tioga 10,694 8 Tompkins 18,601 72 Ulster 31,613 32 Warren 13,552 11 Washington 12,035 9 Wayne 17,155 13 Westchester 250,208 225 Wyoming 8,266 1 Yates 3,369 5

* These figures include at-home tests which Onondaga County, unlike other counties, has provided in their daily reporting to the New York State Department of Health. Future reporting from Onondaga County will not include home test data to ensure alignment and consistency with other counties.

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 47 36 76.6% 11 23.4% Central New York 65 39 60.0% 26 40.0% Finger Lakes 119 37 31.1% 82 68.9% Long Island 135 56 41.5% 79 58.5% Mid-Hudson 65 25 38.5% 40 61.5% Mohawk Valley 25 13 52.0% 12 48.0% New York City 252 101 40.1% 151 59.9% North Country 39 21 53.8% 18 46.2% Southern Tier 40 17 42.5% 23 57.5% Western New York 38 26 68.4% 12 31.6% Statewide 825 371 45.0% 454 55.0%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 8 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,127. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Greene 1 Kings 2 Monroe 1 Oswego 1 Queens 1 Tompkins 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,337 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 3,796 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: